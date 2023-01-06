ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police seeking suspects for illegal dumping

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of illegal dumping. The men dumped two mattresses and other items on Bear Hole Road Friday around 4:30 p.m. The car they used was not captured on video,...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Gregg Bigda: Suspended Springfield detective languishes on municipal payroll

SPRINGFIELD — It’s been 390 days since suspended police detective Gregg Bigda was acquitted in federal court of allegations of police brutality. Despite vows from city officials to purge him from the payroll, taxpayers are still footing the bill for his more than $70,000 annual salary even though he’s not returned to work for more than a year. Higher-ups in the Police and Law departments, meanwhile, wring their hands over what to do with one of the most tarnished cops in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Pedestrian struck and hospitalized in 8th Chicopee crash in the past 4 months

A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries on Saturday night after a car struck them in what would be the eighth serious Chicopee crash over the past four months. On Saturday at around 11 p.m., Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck near the on-ramp that connects Grattan Street to Interstate 391 North, according to a state police spokesperson.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence in Springfield sells for $445,000

Bryan Rae and Renee Rae acquired the property at 70 Harrow Road, Springfield, from Juan R Rodriguez on Dec. 23, 2022, for $445,000 which works out to $154 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. There's also a pool in the backyard and sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield, MA
