Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Related
2-car accident on Worcester Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Worcester Street for a two-car accident on Monday.
Quadriplegic family member of Springfield DPW worker in need of specialized van after crash
The disabled daughter of Springfield Public Works official Bill Pianka was recently injured when a driver ran a red light and crashed into her specially outfitted van.
GoFundMe launched for quadriplegic Springfield woman after van totaled in crash
A Springfield quadriplegic was said to have lost her ability to connect with the outside world after her mobility-accessible van was totaled by an uninsured driver in a December crash. Now faced with no way to travel or purchase a replacement vehicle, a local Springfield resident launched a GoFundMe to help her purchase a new accessible vehicle.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police seeking suspects for illegal dumping
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of illegal dumping. The men dumped two mattresses and other items on Bear Hole Road Friday around 4:30 p.m. The car they used was not captured on video,...
Two Springfield men arrested in Connecticut for alleged attempt to sell fentanyl
Two Springfield men were arrested in Greenwich, Connecticut Thursday for allegedly attempting to sell two kilograms of fentanyl.
2 Springfield men found with over 2 kilograms of fentanyl arrested in Conn.
A pair of Springfield men were arrested in Connecticut on Thursday after a narcotics investigation led police to uncover an alleged plot to sell over two kilograms of fentanyl, officials said. Daniel Alexis, 29, and Omar Mateo, 31, both of Springfield, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to sell more...
westernmassnews.com
Police calling for road safety changes after 3 more pedestrian-involved accidents
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three more pedestrian-involved accidents took place over the weekend, bringing the total to more than 10 over in recent months. Police departments across western Massachusetts are now trying to bring awareness to pedestrian safety. Two of those crashes took place in Chicopee and one in...
Teenager arrested in Springfield for possession of 2 shotguns, rifle, 3 handguns
Springfield Police arrested a 17-year-old teenager Saturday after officers found six firearms inside a home on Rest Way.
Palmer man and two Springfield residents arrested after loaded firearm, drugs found in idling vehicle
Police seized a loaded large-capacity firearm, drugs, and cash near the intersection of Undine Circle and Stapleton Road in Springfield.
Gregg Bigda: Suspended Springfield detective languishes on municipal payroll
SPRINGFIELD — It’s been 390 days since suspended police detective Gregg Bigda was acquitted in federal court of allegations of police brutality. Despite vows from city officials to purge him from the payroll, taxpayers are still footing the bill for his more than $70,000 annual salary even though he’s not returned to work for more than a year. Higher-ups in the Police and Law departments, meanwhile, wring their hands over what to do with one of the most tarnished cops in the city.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-391 in Chicopee
A pedestrian was hit Saturday night on I-391 north in Chicopee, the Massachusetts State Police told 22News.
Pedestrian struck and hospitalized in 8th Chicopee crash in the past 4 months
A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries on Saturday night after a car struck them in what would be the eighth serious Chicopee crash over the past four months. On Saturday at around 11 p.m., Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck near the on-ramp that connects Grattan Street to Interstate 391 North, according to a state police spokesperson.
Single-family residence in Springfield sells for $445,000
Bryan Rae and Renee Rae acquired the property at 70 Harrow Road, Springfield, from Juan R Rodriguez on Dec. 23, 2022, for $445,000 which works out to $154 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. There's also a pool in the backyard and sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Four people without a home after house fire in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 10 Prospect Terrace for a house fire Monday morning.
Conn. man who threatened to kill Massachusetts woman to be sentenced
A Connecticut man who pleaded guilty to sending threatening messages to, harassing, and intimidating a Massachusetts woman is scheduled to be sentenced in Boston federal court Tuesday morning. Marshall Nicholas Fain, 31, of New Haven, Connecticut, pleaded guilty in August to one count of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting...
Take 4: prosecutors take another run at conviction for Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz in latest Nathan Bill’s trial
SPRINGFIELD - Undaunted by a string of stinging defeats, state prosecutors are aiming for a conviction in the fourth trial centered around an eight-year-old brawl between a group of off-duty police officers and four Black civilians outside Nathan Bill’s. Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz is standing trial for a...
Worcester bar, shut down over lack of sprinklers, 'caught in the middle'
WORCESTER — One Eyed Jack's Tiki Bar & Grill at 433 Park Ave. has been closed since New Year's Eve because the building does not have a sprinkler system, according to the restaurant's owners. The city says the business has been in violation of a court order and that the fire department...
Springfield police seize $2,000,000 in drugs and related paraphernalia
The Springfield Police Department made several arrests last week related to drug investigations in the city.
MassLive.com
School enrollment: Number of students in public schools drops as parents turned to home-schooling, private schools during pandemic
Before Principal Samuel Karlin’s students moved into a new school building in the fall of 2010, Chicopee was forced to build a four-classroom addition because there wasn’t enough room for all the children. A dozen years later, enrollment has declined so much at Chicopee’s Belcher School two of...
Mass State Police Announce Another Sobriety Checkpoint For This Friday, 1/13
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Friday, January 13th into Saturday, January 14th. According to...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1