Where can I find cooking classes to take in the Charlotte area?

Learning to cook is a skill that carries you throughout life and always comes in handy. Whether you’re a beginner cook, looking to update your foodie knowledge or become a master chef, there are cooking classes in the Charlotte area to help.

Options include in-person cooking lessons, prerecorded classes online and virtual experiences. Here are some of the cooking classes available near Charlotte to help you learn to cook fresh, healthy meals:

Location: Charlotte

Cost: $50+

These virtual experiences are offered via Zoom on Sunday nights. The Instructor gives easy step-by-step instructions for all skill levels. A few of the dishes include falafel and hummus, spicy tuna rolls and Greek chicken with lemon rice.

Location: 4001-C Yancey Rd #100, Charlotte NC 28217

Cost: $15+

Chef Alyssa’s offers both in person and virtual options for her cooking classes. You can also view recipes with detailed information from a pre-recorded video of a previous class. Some classes offered in the past include a stuffed pasta workshop, breakfast in the bakery and a basic meals boot camp.

The virtual Chef Alyssa at-home cooking class series is pre-recorded. Courtesy of Chef Alyssa's Kitchen /CharlotteFive

Location: Online

Free, online cooking videos of how to make Chef Joya’s vegan meals are posted on YouTube and are available on her website. Items from the chef, who appeared in 2022 on Food Network’s “Supermarket Steakout,” include vegan brunch, vegan buffalo chickpea pitas and vegan lomo saltado.

Adjoa Courtney, known as Chef Joya, makes vegan versions of popular dishes. Chuck Holliday

Location: Varies

Cost: Varies

Attend a cooking class in-person or online or book a private event with Charlotte-based chefs or chefs who travel to Charlotte. In-person classes include Korean-Lowcountry Fusion Fare and The Best of Mexican Street Fare. Online lessons include Michelin Star Italian Cuisine and Iconic New Orleans Recipes.

Location: 300 Springhill Farm Rd Suite 107, Fort Mill, SC 29715

In-person classes and private events are available to help you create a three-course meal, often with a fun theme. Upcoming classes include Homemade Pasta and Sauces, a Sushi Workshop and Fresh French Fare.

Location: 511 Brookhaven Drive, Fort Mill, SC, 29708

Cost: $85 per person

The duration of Santhoshi’s classes are 3 hours. In that time, you will make a three-course Indian meal including dishes like: chicken tikka, vegetable korma and payasam.

Group discounts are available, as well.

[RELATED: Charlotte-area chef Santhoshi Radhakrishnan shares her chickpea curry recipe.]

Santhoshi’s Kitchen classes cover dishes including samosas, chicken tikka masala, jeera rice and carrot halwa. Courtesy of Santhoshi Radhakrishnan /CharlotteFive

Location: Charlotte

Cost: $24

SkillPop creates environments where trying a new skill is social, accessible and engaging. Upcoming cooking-related classes include French Macarons, Sourdough Breadmaking, Cinnamon Star Breadmaking.

Location: 4400 Sharon Road, Suite BO3A Charlotte, NC 28211

Cost: $89

Sur la Tables offers classes for ages 14+. Beginner-friendly classes include Baking for Beginners and Essential Skills Every Cook Should Know. If you’re ready to level up your cooking on a date night, check out the Flavors of France or Italian Romance.

Location: Virtual

Cost: Varies

Williams Sonoma offers virtual cooking classes, where you can level up your chef skils from the comfort of your own home. Want to learn how to make the perfect latte or fine-tune your baking skills? You can find a range of classes here.