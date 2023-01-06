ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Where can I find cooking classes to take in the Charlotte area?

By CharlotteFive staff
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pVU34_0k5UukPt00

Learning to cook is a skill that carries you throughout life and always comes in handy. Whether you’re a beginner cook, looking to update your foodie knowledge or become a master chef, there are cooking classes in the Charlotte area to help.

Options include in-person cooking lessons, prerecorded classes online and virtual experiences. Here are some of the cooking classes available near Charlotte to help you learn to cook fresh, healthy meals:

Be Friend Cooking

Location: Charlotte

Cost: $50+

These virtual experiences are offered via Zoom on Sunday nights. The Instructor gives easy step-by-step instructions for all skill levels. A few of the dishes include falafel and hummus, spicy tuna rolls and Greek chicken with lemon rice.

Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen

Location: 4001-C Yancey Rd #100, Charlotte NC 28217

Cost: $15+

Chef Alyssa’s offers both in person and virtual options for her cooking classes. You can also view recipes with detailed information from a pre-recorded video of a previous class. Some classes offered in the past include a stuffed pasta workshop, breakfast in the bakery and a basic meals boot camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hg4Kr_0k5UukPt00
The virtual Chef Alyssa at-home cooking class series is pre-recorded. Courtesy of Chef Alyssa's Kitchen /CharlotteFive

Cooking with Joya

Location: Online

Free, online cooking videos of how to make Chef Joya’s vegan meals are posted on YouTube and are available on her website. Items from the chef, who appeared in 2022 on Food Network’s “Supermarket Steakout,” include vegan brunch, vegan buffalo chickpea pitas and vegan lomo saltado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UI2VA_0k5UukPt00
Adjoa Courtney, known as Chef Joya, makes vegan versions of popular dishes. Chuck Holliday

Cozymeal

Location: Varies

Cost: Varies

Attend a cooking class in-person or online or book a private event with Charlotte-based chefs or chefs who travel to Charlotte. In-person classes include Korean-Lowcountry Fusion Fare and The Best of Mexican Street Fare. Online lessons include Michelin Star Italian Cuisine and Iconic New Orleans Recipes.

The Foodie School

Location: 300 Springhill Farm Rd Suite 107, Fort Mill, SC 29715

In-person classes and private events are available to help you create a three-course meal, often with a fun theme. Upcoming classes include Homemade Pasta and Sauces, a Sushi Workshop and Fresh French Fare.

Santhoshi’s Kitchen

Location: 511 Brookhaven Drive, Fort Mill, SC, 29708

Cost: $85 per person

The duration of Santhoshi’s classes are 3 hours. In that time, you will make a three-course Indian meal including dishes like: chicken tikka, vegetable korma and payasam.

Group discounts are available, as well.

[RELATED: Charlotte-area chef Santhoshi Radhakrishnan shares her chickpea curry recipe.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20vQMY_0k5UukPt00
Santhoshi’s Kitchen classes cover dishes including samosas, chicken tikka masala, jeera rice and carrot halwa. Courtesy of Santhoshi Radhakrishnan /CharlotteFive

SkillPop

Location: Charlotte

Cost: $24

SkillPop creates environments where trying a new skill is social, accessible and engaging. Upcoming cooking-related classes include French Macarons, Sourdough Breadmaking, Cinnamon Star Breadmaking.

Sur la Table

Location: 4400 Sharon Road, Suite BO3A Charlotte, NC 28211

Cost: $89

Sur la Tables offers classes for ages 14+. Beginner-friendly classes include Baking for Beginners and Essential Skills Every Cook Should Know. If you’re ready to level up your cooking on a date night, check out the Flavors of France or Italian Romance.

Williams Sonoma

Location: Virtual

Cost: Varies

Williams Sonoma offers virtual cooking classes, where you can level up your chef skils from the comfort of your own home. Want to learn how to make the perfect latte or fine-tune your baking skills? You can find a range of classes here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
country1037fm.com

Popular Sandwich Shop Opens New Location In Ballantyne North Carolina

I really enjoy a good Banh Mi sandwich. In fact, I just wrote a story recently about food trends for the new year. And, one of the trending items was pickled foods. The pickled veggies are one of my favorite parts of the Banh Mi. Now, a popular sandwich shop opens a new location in Ballantyne Village. Crispy Banh Mi has three other locations in and around Charlotte. The family owned business first opened in 2016. And, according to The Charlotte Observer, Banh Mi connoisseurs have eleven varieties to choose from at Crispy Banh Mi. The Crispy’s Favorite has ham, pork roll, head cheese and grilled chicken. Plus, there’s also grilled pork or chicken. Furthermore, there’s even an option for vegetarians. All the sandwiches feature carrots, daikon, cucumbers, cilantro and jalapeno. Additions include avocado, fried egg or added meat at an upcharge.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

‘Taste of Charlotte’ Is Planning Events For Wine and Sweets Lovers In Mooresville and Concord

Did someone put together local events just for me and most of my friends? ‘Taste of Charlotte’ in North Carolina is hosting events for people who love wine and sweets. ‘Taste of Charlotte’ is the largest food event in the Queen city and it deserves a spin off or two. Two smaller events are scheduled that will feature decadent desserts galore and luscious wines. The first event will held January 28 in Mooresville, North Carolina. The second event will be February 25 in Concord, North Carolina.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

3 Hottest design trends for 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today in Interior Design we are talking some of the hottest design trends for 2023. Here with more, is luxury Interior Designer based here in Charlotte,. Marie Matthews. The trends of 2023 will make your home comfortable, cozy and pop. Here are three hot trends in 20203.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

First snow chances this winter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re halfway through meteorological winter, and yet there's been no snow in Charlotte. Meteorological winter runs the entire calendar months of December, January, and February. Jan. 9 is the average date of Charlotte's first snowfall. While last January brought Charlotte three separate snow events, so...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Upscale restaurants, sweets and more: What’s new in Charlotte’s food scene

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area picked up a few new restaurants in the final month of 2022, with more to come early this year. A pair of high-end ventures from chef Sam Hart — reverse wine-pairing restaurant Biblio and a revamped location of Counter- — made their debuts in west Charlotte last month. In South End, the area’s second location of Brown Bag Seafood opened at the Lowe’s Tech Hub on West Worthington Avenue.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury apartments planned near Savona Mill site in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Texas developer Kairoi Residential is gearing up for its next Charlotte project, a multifamily community on the city’s west side. Kairoi, based in San Antonio, filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Jan. 2 to rezone 6 acres at 650 State St. from industrial to mixed-use development. Tyler Sibley, Kairoi principal of development, said the project will be about 500,000 square feet with 450 luxury apartments and will include a sky pool and amenity package.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Why Charlotte’s Snow Days Are Probably Gone

At midday on Feb. 26, 2004, snow began to fall in the Charlotte region. It snowed throughout the day, stopped, then picked up again overnight. When it was over, 13.2 inches had fallen at the airport, even more elsewhere—the third-largest snowfall in the city’s history. Work and school were canceled, an anomaly in the pre-COVID era. Drivers bottomed out their cars. The city had to use its four snowplows to try to clear roads throughout the city. It was a mess. Brad Panovich loved every second of it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Rents in Charlotte Down 0.8% Over Past Month – January 2023 Rent Report

National prices sank another 0.8% in December, according to the latest data from Apartment List. The market cooldown remains widespread, with rents down in 90 of the nation’s 100 largest cities this past month. National month-over-month rent change is plotted in the chart below, showing how this winter’s price declines are steeper than those of previous years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
22K+
Followers
358
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy