With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.

TAMPA, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO