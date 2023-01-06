Read full article on original website
TIMELINE: Strong cold front to bring storms, chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 78 degrees. Another great weather day is on tap for the viewing area on this Thursday. Plenty of sunshine and highs streaming into the upper 70s. Fabulous day for hitting the beach or taking a leisurely stroll in the great outdoors. Late tonight, a cold front will approach the area. This feature will bulk up the clouds late, rain chances will be in tow. Rain begins in North Central Florida after 1am Friday with a wet trend continuing from North to South through 8am Friday.
Orlando weather: System to bring storms, chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 73 degrees. It is a chilly start to the day with wake up temperatures in the 40s across the Orlando metro. Temperatures will warm up with afternoon with highs in the seasonal low to mid-70s. Skies remain clear and rain-free today. BEACHES:. Abundant sunshine is...
TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather
High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
21-foot Killer whale found dead on Florida beach a first for Southeast, NOAA spokesperson says
PALM COAST, Fla. - A 21-foot female orca, also known as a killer whale, died Wednesday morning after she apparently stranded herself on a beach in Florida, Flagler County officials said. The 7,000-pound whale was found along the shore of Jungle Hut beach, officials said. It's not clear how or...
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving America
Many people have felt the itch to travel after the lifting of pandemic restrictions. It's arguably nice to have the option to visit other places again. However, recently, some new traveling obstacles have become apparent.
What does all this rain in California mean for the wine?
After almost 2 feet of rain in the past two weeks, general manager and partner of Tablas Creek Winery Jason Haas wrote, "Let’s keep it coming." He said this despite intense rain and overflowing creeks closing the winery on Monday and Tuesday. A series of atmospheric river storms have...
Mega Millions: $3 million and $1 million tickets sold in Florida; jackpot climbs to $1.35 billion
ORLANDO, Fla. - The bad news is you didn’t win the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday. The good news is no one else did either. The numbers for the drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, plus the Mega Ball 9. The jackpot for Friday night's drawing is now up to $1.35 billion, making it the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever.
Amtrak Auto Train en route to Florida delayed 20 hours after train derailment in South Carolina
SANFORD, Fla. - Travelers who boarded an Amtrak train from the Washington D.C. area earlier this week, arrived at their Sanford destination nearly 20 hours after they were supposed to, according to Amtrak officials. The Amtrak Auto Train 53 departed out of Lorton, VA, a city just south of Washington...
The best barbecue spot in Florida, according to Food Network
The Food Network released its report showcasing the best barbecue restaurants in each of the 50 states. They explained how Florida's pick is unlike any other in the South.
FEMA assistance deadline for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian is Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday is the last day for renters, homeowners, and businesses affected by Hurricane Ian to apply for assistance from FEMA. Officials say people should apply for aid even if they were denied in the past. The state requested that FEMA extended its disaster assistance until Thursday, so it is the last chance for Floridians impacted by Ian.
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
Mount Dora murders: How detectives found missing vehicle, suspect in alleged double murder
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - The woman accused of killing an elderly couple at a retirement community in Mount Dora, Florida on New Year's Eve was tracked to Georgia using license plate readers and cell phone pings, according to newly-released documents. Sharon and her husband, Darryl, 80 and 83, respectively, were...
'Shaken the entire city': Mount Dora mayor speaks out about the double murder of couple at retirement village
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - The mayor of Mount Dora said the recent double-murder of a couple inside a retirement community has turned the city upside down, but she said she has been working to make it safer for everyone. "The magnitude of this has really just shaken the entire city,"...
Mount Dora murders: Suspect in elderly couple's deaths previous worked at retirement community, records show
Mount Dora murders: Suspect in elderly couple's deaths previous worked at retirement community, records show. Vickie Williams now sits behind bars in the Lake County Jail, charged in the killings of Darryl and Sharon Getman. FOX 35 News did some digging and learned from records that Williams previously worked in Savannah, Georgia at a rehabilitation facility in 2014 and at a retirement community in 2012.
Florida Lottery: Man claims $15 million from this scratch-off game
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man became a multi-millionaire overnight after playing a lottery scratch-off game. According to the Florida Lottery, Bryan Allen won $15 million after purchasing a lucky lottery ticket at a Cumberland Farms convenience store in his hometown of Pensacola. Officials said the 50-year-old played the...
Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.
With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
This Is The Best Place To Live In Florida For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Sunshine State!
First Newborn Surrendered to Florida's Only Safe Haven Baby Box Over 2 Years After It Was Installed
"I knew when we did this in 2020, this day would come – we all did – we just didn't know when," said Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn A newborn has been surrendered to Florida's only Safe Haven Baby Box for the first time since it was installed two years ago. Ocala Fire Rescue announced "the arrival of the department's first surrendered newborn" at a press conference on Thursday. The climate-controlled box was used "over the holiday," Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder Monica Kelsey said in a statement, according to...
DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
