fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: Strong cold front to bring storms, chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 78 degrees. Another great weather day is on tap for the viewing area on this Thursday. Plenty of sunshine and highs streaming into the upper 70s. Fabulous day for hitting the beach or taking a leisurely stroll in the great outdoors. Late tonight, a cold front will approach the area. This feature will bulk up the clouds late, rain chances will be in tow. Rain begins in North Central Florida after 1am Friday with a wet trend continuing from North to South through 8am Friday.
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather

High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

What does all this rain in California mean for the wine?

After almost 2 feet of rain in the past two weeks, general manager and partner of Tablas Creek Winery Jason Haas wrote, "Let’s keep it coming." He said this despite intense rain and overflowing creeks closing the winery on Monday and Tuesday. A series of atmospheric river storms have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox35orlando.com

FEMA assistance deadline for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian is Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday is the last day for renters, homeowners, and businesses affected by Hurricane Ian to apply for assistance from FEMA. Officials say people should apply for aid even if they were denied in the past. The state requested that FEMA extended its disaster assistance until Thursday, so it is the last chance for Floridians impacted by Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Mount Dora murders: Suspect in elderly couple's deaths previous worked at retirement community, records show

Mount Dora murders: Suspect in elderly couple's deaths previous worked at retirement community, records show. Vickie Williams now sits behind bars in the Lake County Jail, charged in the killings of Darryl and Sharon Getman. FOX 35 News did some digging and learned from records that Williams previously worked in Savannah, Georgia at a rehabilitation facility in 2014 and at a retirement community in 2012.
MOUNT DORA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Man claims $15 million from this scratch-off game

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man became a multi-millionaire overnight after playing a lottery scratch-off game. According to the Florida Lottery, Bryan Allen won $15 million after purchasing a lucky lottery ticket at a Cumberland Farms convenience store in his hometown of Pensacola. Officials said the 50-year-old played the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Succex.O

Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.

With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
TAMPA, FL
People

First Newborn Surrendered to Florida's Only Safe Haven Baby Box Over 2 Years After It Was Installed

"I knew when we did this in 2020, this day would come – we all did – we just didn't know when," said Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn A newborn has been surrendered to Florida's only Safe Haven Baby Box for the first time since it was installed two years ago. Ocala Fire Rescue announced "the arrival of the department's first surrendered newborn" at a press conference on Thursday.  The climate-controlled box was used "over the holiday," Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder Monica Kelsey said in a statement, according to...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
FLORIDA STATE

