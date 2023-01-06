ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Jan. 6 wouldn’t have happened without these Trump allies. Will they get away with it? | Opinion

By the Editorial Board
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJMr3_0k5Uu5VT00

Hotbed of rebellion

Two years removed from the riot at the U.S. Capitol, the case file of the United States of America vs. residents of North Carolina continues to thicken. Experts say NC's role as a recruiting, training and planning ground for the Jan. 6 attacks is largely unmatched by any other state. This report examines the state's ties to violence, highlights cases to watch and breaks down what's next.

  • ‘Accountable for the wrong you do.’ 2 years after Capitol riot, NC footprint still grows
    • Farmers, Proud Boys and a former cop: Here are 5 Capitol riot cases from NC to watch
      • From former cop to music teacher, here are NC’s 34 defendants in the Capitol riot
        • How the Carolinas rank in the number of Jan. 6 arrests

          • In the two years since the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, hundreds of participants have been charged with or sentenced for federal crimes. Twenty-five North Carolinians are among them, including several individuals closely linked to the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys.

          What happened on Jan. 6 was despicable, and those who engaged directly in the violence must be brought to justice. But perhaps even more significant than the list of people facing charges is the list of people who aren’t — people who knowingly spread falsehoods about the 2020 election, and who helped devise a plot to overturn it. That list, too, features several North Carolinians .

          The central cause of the insurrection may have been Donald Trump, but he most certainly did not act alone. Key allies and advisers like Mark Meadows and Cleta Mitchell promoted demonstrably absurd and even illegal theories, fueling Trump’s dangerous narrative of a stolen election. It was that narrative that drove thousands of Trump supporters to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6.

          Unlike the hundreds of rioters awaiting trial or sentencing, these individuals have faced few, if any, consequences for their behavior.

          Mark Meadows

          Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who represented western North Carolina in Congress for seven years, wrote in his 2021 memoir that a critically important duty of any chief of staff is to “tell the most powerful man in the world when you believed he was wrong.”

          Unfortunately, Meadows didn’t appear to do that often, if at all. And because of that, we got Jan. 6. In a series of public hearings, the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack revealed how Meadows knew of the potential for violence on Jan. 6 and did nothing about it . At times, he even did Trump’s bidding for him, personally placing pressure on the Justice Department and Georgia election officials to investigate nonexistent voter fraud and invalidate election results.

          The Jan. 6 committee stated in its final report that it believed there was sufficient evidence to refer Meadows for criminal prosecution to the Justice Department for his involvement in a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of the election.

          https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F225a_0k5Uu5VT00
          President Donald Trump walks on the West Wing colonnade with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and John McEntee, White House director of presidential personnel, at the White House, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Al Drago/The Washington Post

          Sidney Powell

          UNC-Chapel Hill graduate and Raleigh native Sidney Powell was part of a team of lawyers assembled to challenge election results in key swing states by falsely claiming voter fraud.

          Perhaps most notorious for her promise to “ release the Kraken ,” Powell publicly floated a number of conspiracy theories in the wake of Trump’s loss. One included the baseless accusation that voting machines were rigged as part of a wide-ranging plot hatched by deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, among others. The companies behind those voting machines have sued Powell for defamation .

          Apparently, Powell’s theories were too absurd even for Trump, because he cut her from his legal team , and reportedly laughed at how she sounded “crazy.”

          Mark Martin

          Former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin served as an informal legal adviser to Trump in the wake of the 2020 election.

          Per The New York Times, Martin was the one to tell Trump that Vice President Mike Pence had the power to stop the electoral certification on Jan. 6 by throwing out any results he considered “fraudulent.” Martin also reportedly helped write the Texas lawsuit attempting to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral victories in Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Seven Republicans representing North Carolina in Congress signed onto that lawsuit in December 2020.

          Martin’s career has fared well since Jan. 6 — he was named the founding dean of High Point University’s new law school .

          https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gxna9_0k5Uu5VT00
          Former N.C. Chief Justice Mark Martin, shown in 2015, reportedly served as an informal legal adviser to President Trump while the former chief executive tried to overturn his election defeat. Martin, according to the New York Times, played a major role in two of Trump’s most controversial legal maneuvers. TRAVIS LONG (RALEIGH) NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

          Cleta Mitchell

          Another lawyer who aided Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election is Cleta Mitchell. Mitchell joined Trump on the infamous January 2021 phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump demanded Raffensperger “find 11,780 votes” to sway the outcome of the election in his favor.

          Mitchell also peddled falsehoods about election “irregularities,” including absurd claims of voting by dead people and noncitizens . She continues to lead insidious “election integrity” efforts across the country. Mitchell owns a home in Pinehurst, where she hosted a fundraiser for now-Sen. Ted Budd last August.

          https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HxVRr_0k5Uu5VT00
          Cleta Mitchell speaks about election integrity at the South Carolina Republican Party’s inaugural “First in the South Republican Action Conference” in Myrtle Beach. Gerard Albert III/galbert@thesunnews.com

          Failing to hold these people accountable for their behavior threatens to normalize it. If there are no consequences, how can we stop something like Jan. 6 from happening again?

          “Our nation cannot only punish the foot soldiers who stormed our Capitol,” Rep. Liz Cheney said at one of the Jan. 6 hearings. “Those who planned to overturn our election, and brought us to the point of violence, must also be held accountable.”

          It’s the people with the most power, the most money and the most influence who pose the greatest threat to our democracy. Unfortunately, they may also be the least likely to be punished.

Comments / 0

Related
avlwatchdog.org

Opinion: Mark Meadows Skates on Voter Fraud Charge. Yes, It Stinks

I’m going to take a wild guess here and surmise you haven’t heard about former western North Carolina Congressman and Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows getting a free pass on his voter fraud case. You know, the one where Meadows claimed, for voting purposes, that his primary residence was a rusted mobile home in Macon County.
MACON COUNTY, NC
The Center Square

As maintenance continues, North Carolina voter rolls still led by the unaffiliated

(The Center Square) – More than 180,000 voter registrations have been cleared from the rolls by county election boards as part of biennial list maintenance, with unaffiliated and Democrat registrations declining the most. Over the last week, county election boards removed 188,396 voter registrations, including 79,939 that were unaffiliated, 64,401 Democrats, 42,125 Republicans, and 1,959 Libertarians; 28 Green Party registrations were added. The changes through Jan. 7 are part of...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
triad-city-beat.com

North Carolina could be the last state (for a while) to expand Medicaid

This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. The story has been updated to correct the number of organizations comprising the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas. It is 128. For years, state Sen. Phil Berger says, there was nobody in North Carolina who opposed...
KANSAS STATE
WYFF4.com

Some push to standardize SC flag

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There is a push to standardize the South Carolina state flag. Right now, multiple versions of the flag are on display at the South Carolina statehouse. An effort led by Scott Malyerck, a political consultant in Newberry County, wants the state to officially recognize one flag. He's been pushing for it since 2017.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Government Technology

South Carolina Teachers Are Quitting in Record Numbers

(TNS) — South Carolina teachers are leaving the profession at record rates and there aren’t nearly enough recent college graduates to replace them. For years, state lawmakers have publicly grappled with how best to reverse, or at least stem, the growing tide of educator shortages, but simple fixes have proved elusive.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child

(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
CHARLESTON, SC
carolinajournal.com

Farmers win victory in Right to Repair equipment

U.S. farmers who use John Deere equipment won a huge victory on Jan. 8 as the manufacturer gave them the right to fix their own equipment. North Carolina legislators have been waging a similar fight for farmers here. The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) and Deere & Co. signed a...
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
22K+
Followers
358
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy