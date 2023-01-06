California Gov. Gavin Newsom is seeking to make California film and television tax credits refundable in a bid to compete with other states’ programs. Newsom unveiled this approach in his 2023-2024 proposed budget, released on Tuesday, which looks to to extend the current tax credit program five more years. Under the budget proposal, $330 million would again be earmarked for film and TV tax incentives each year through the 2030-2031 fiscal year. In a departure from previous years, all applicants to the tax credit program could be entitled to receive refundable tax credits; currently, California film and TV tax credits are...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO