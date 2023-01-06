ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Carolinas rank in the number of Jan. 6 arrests

By Michael Gordon
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

Hotbed of rebellion

Two years removed from the riot at the U.S. Capitol, the case file of the United States of America vs. residents of North Carolina continues to thicken. Experts say NC's role as a recruiting, training and planning ground for the Jan. 6 attacks is largely unmatched by any other state. This report examines the state's ties to violence, highlights cases to watch and breaks down what's next.

Jason McKellar
4d ago

You know, I honestly don't care. If it wasn't for the fact that Jan 6. keeps getting brought up, I'd have moved on by now. But you keep bringing it up. It must be nice having Trump live rent free in your head.

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
