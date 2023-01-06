How the Carolinas rank in the number of Jan. 6 arrests
Hotbed of rebellion
Two years removed from the riot at the U.S. Capitol, the case file of the United States of America vs. residents of North Carolina continues to thicken. Experts say NC's role as a recruiting, training and planning ground for the Jan. 6 attacks is largely unmatched by any other state. This report examines the state's ties to violence, highlights cases to watch and breaks down what's next.
North Carolina ranks 11th in number of federal arrests tied to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Overall, authorities have charged more than 950 defendants representing almost all 50 states. The numbers continue to grow.
Florida, Texas and Pennsylvania make up the top three, followed by New York, California and Ohio.
Here’s a breakdown compiled by the Program on Extremism at George Washington University and The Charlotte Observer/News & Observer.
(Note: While the GWU program lists 21 N.C. arrests, The Observer has compiled 25. For South Carolina, GWU lists 20 arrests; The Rock Hill Herald and The Columbia State have compiled 19.)
1. Florida : 99.
2. Texas : 74.
3. Pennsylvania : 73.
4. New York : 64.
5. California : 60.
6. Ohio : 53.
7. Virginia : 41.
8. Illinois : 35.
9. New Jersey : 30.
10. Maryland : 29.
11. North Carolina : 25.
17: South Carolina : 20
