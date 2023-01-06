Read full article on original website
Illinois Senate passes assault weapons ban
The Illinois Senate is offering its own version of legislation banning so-called assault weapons. The House already passed a bill on the matter, which outlaws what lawmakers describe as assault weapons and magazines with more than 12 rounds. The Senate's bill is similar, but some say it doesn't go far enough.
Ill. Senate OKs gun ban, House Democrats agree with changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate approved a ban on semiautomatic weapons Monday, hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker was sworn in to a second term and expressed disgust over shootings so frequent each “needs a title so you know which one we’re referring to.” The Senate plan differs slightly from the recent House-passed version, but despite initial objections from House Democrats, Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch joined Pritzker and Senate President Don Harmon in a statement confirming the House expected to approve the measure Tuesday and send it to Pritzker. Republicans, voting against the issue which was endorsed 34-20, predicted the law would be overturned in court as unconstitutional. “We’ve been dealing with gun violence in all fashions for far too long,” said Harmon, a Democrat from the Chicago suburb of Oak Park who sponsored the legislation. “We have many laws on the books, but in the end, the proliferation of high-powered weapons whose original basis was in military combat have no place in common commerce or on our streets.”
Illinois Senate's proposed amendment stalls state's assault weapons ban bill
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch aren’t happy with proposed changes by the Illinois Senate on a measure that would ban assault weapons, voicing their strong opposition in separate public statements on Sunday.
Gun rights advocates: legal challenges coming if Illinois assault weapons ban passes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois State Senate passed a statewide assault weapons ban Monday evening.The Illinois House of Representatives also passed its own bill last week, which would make it illegal to sell or purchase assault weapons in the state. The Senate bill must go back to the House for reconciliation, after which the bill will go to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey had a look Monday at other states that have banned the sale of assault weapons. The laws in each of those other states have come with their legal challenges.The Illinois State Rifle Association said they...
Pritzker, Welch publicly scoff at proposed Senate changes to assault weapons bill
CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch aren’t happy with proposed changes by the Illinois Senate on a measure that would ban assault weapons, voicing their strong opposition in separate public statements on Sunday. Senators returned to Springfield in the waning days of the...
IL bill banning assault weapons could severely cut gun sales, opponents say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois lawmakers are debating whether to ban assault weapons. Gun store owners in the Metro East tell News 4 the definition is so broad, it could potentially put them out of business. The “Protect Illinois Communities Act” bans assault weapons from being purchased, owned, sold,...
Illinois House approves abortion provider protection bill
A bill sponsors say would create protections for out-of-state people seeking abortions and gender reassignment procedures in Illinois has been approved by the Illinois House. Amendments to Senate Bill 1534 were filed by state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago. She said the bill would protect people seeking abortions, assisted reproduction and gender reassignment procedures in Illinois. The bill also requires insurance coverage to include medications prescribed for abortions and requires health insurance to provide coverage for all associated procedures.
Illinois GOP Rep. Jim Durkin resigning from state house seat
Outgoing Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin will also resign his position in the Illinois General Assembly after 22 years. Durkin also said his resignation is effective on January 10 at 11:50 p.m.
Does the Assault Weapons Bill Have a Leg to Stand On? Time Will Tell.
The Assault Weapon Bill has hit a snag in the Illinois Senate. How viable will the bill be if it includes serial number disclosure? Opponents say that and other pieces will make the bill unconstitutional. John Howell is joined by Ben Szalinski, Legislative Reporter for The Daily Line Illinois.
Paul Lisnek on House speaker vote, IL assault weapons ban and more
Political reporter Paul Lisnek joins WGN Evening News to discuss Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s attempt at becoming House speaker, the next hurdle in the push for an assault weapons ban in Illinois and the latest on the Chicago mayoral race. Watch the full interview in the video player above.
Pritzker promises free college tuition for working class as he takes second oath of office
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday offered up bold promises in his second inaugural address, vowing free college tuition for working-class families and more affordable and widespread health care and child care.
Illinois House pass assault ban, local lawmakers react
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Early this morning, the Illinois House approved the Protect Illinois Communities Act in a vote of 64 to 43. While some lawmakers are strong supporters of the bill, others are more hesitant. “For somebody that’s willing to shoot up innocent people at a parade, they’re not...
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (1/9/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) A State Senate proposal to regulate guns in Illinois is now on file, but there is now pushback from Governor J.B. Pritzker that the original bill passed by the State House last week is too watered down. An amendment filed Sunday defines “assault weapons” and caps ammunition magazines to no more than 10 rounds for rifles and no more than 15 rounds for handguns. It’s possible the measure could be heard this morning by the Senate Executive Committee. The Senate will reconvene this afternoon. The lame duck session is scheduled to end tomorrow with the new Legislature sworn in Wednesday.
House Republicans vote against Illinois lawmaker pay raises
Illinois House Republicans are bashing House Democrats for calling a late Friday night vote on a pay raise for state lawmakers, a bill that showed-up late in the day. It’s reportedly an 18.4% increase, that would make the annual salary for lawmakers $85,000. Representative Mark Batinick of Plainfield spoke...
Illinois Has 2 New Gun Laws for 2023. And Now, An Assault Weapons Ban is In the Hands of the State Senate
On Jan. 1, 2023, two new gun laws were part of more than 180 new laws that went into effect across the state of Illinois. But neither of them is as sweeping as a proposed 77-page an assault weapons ban, now headed to the State Senate following a late night vote from the House.
Illinois General Assembly approves regulation impacting lawn sprinkler system installation
(The Center Square) – A measure requiring anyone installing a sprinkler system for a lawn in Illinois to have a licensed plumber hired for inspection has passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly. Opponents say it's unnecessary. House Bill 4245 was filed by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, and requires irrigation contractors to have their work looked over by a state-licensed plumber or face a $10,000 fine. The legislation...
New bill aimed at getting more bus drivers in Illinois
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Getting kids safely to school often means depending on the skills of the bus driver picking them up. However, many states are struggling to get drivers in seats. Now, Illinois lawmakers are tackling that problem. “If they implement this, it will help us greatly, in opening...
SAFE-T Act poll up until 1/14
Over the past week, I have been posting updates about the Illinois SAFE-T Act. The act brings much-needed upgrades to the police departments throughout the state. However, the legislators decided to cram the elimination of cash bail into the bill. Fortunately, the Illinois Supreme Court suspended that part of the bill from going into law one week ago.
Free college, preschool: Illinois governor promises both in next term
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is promising to expand preschool to all Illinois families and make college tuition free for working-class people by the end of his second term.In a speech after being sworn in Monday, Pritzker said the state’s “long-term ambitions must begin with a focus on the people for whom we are building.”“No policy proposal I could advance will have a greater impact on our future than the quality care...
What age is it legal for a child to babysit in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When parents want to have a night out, they may be wondering at what age can one child be left alone to babysit a younger sibling? Illinois has some of the strictest laws in the nation when it comes to legally leaving a child home alone, but a new bill in […]
