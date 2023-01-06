Read full article on original website
32-Year-Old Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Closing This Week
The exterior Target and Dillard’s chain stores are reportedly remaining. Inside stores are shuttering or relocating. Reports state most closing businesses were taken by surprise.
People buying homes on Florida's flood-prone coasts will likely have trouble selling in the future, Redfin CEO said
Florida homeowners in flood-prone areas face difficulty selling their house to regular buyers. Real estate investors are stepping in to take their place.
Supercharged weather extremes cost US billions in 2022: NOAA
Costly weather disasters kept raining down on America last year, pounding the nation with 18 climate extremes that caused at least $1 billion in damage each.
Gas tax collections resume in Georgia after 10-month break
ATLANTA (AP) — State gasoline and diesel taxes make their return in Georgia on Wednesday. The state will resume collecting a tax on gasoline of 29.1 cents per gallon and tax on diesel of 32.6 cents per gallon from wholesalers. That change is likely to trickle through rapidly to retailers who sell fuel to drivers. In March, with broad bipartisan support, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law suspending the state’s gas tax. He signed seven separate extensions after that, with the state forgoing an estimated $1.7 billion million in revenue according to the governor’s office. Under state law, Kemp had the power to keep suspending taxes as long as state lawmakers ratify the action during their session that began Monday. Republican legislative leaders have supported the suspension, and plan to replenish state roadbuilding funds from Georgia’s $6.6 billion surplus.
