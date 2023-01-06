ATLANTA (AP) — State gasoline and diesel taxes make their return in Georgia on Wednesday. The state will resume collecting a tax on gasoline of 29.1 cents per gallon and tax on diesel of 32.6 cents per gallon from wholesalers. That change is likely to trickle through rapidly to retailers who sell fuel to drivers. In March, with broad bipartisan support, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law suspending the state’s gas tax. He signed seven separate extensions after that, with the state forgoing an estimated $1.7 billion million in revenue according to the governor’s office. Under state law, Kemp had the power to keep suspending taxes as long as state lawmakers ratify the action during their session that began Monday. Republican legislative leaders have supported the suspension, and plan to replenish state roadbuilding funds from Georgia’s $6.6 billion surplus.

