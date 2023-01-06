Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Things to Know about New Oklahoma State Quarterback Alan Bowman
After weeks of wonder, the Cowboys have locked down an experienced quarterback for the 2023 season. Oklahoma State landed former Texas Tech and Michigan quarterback Alan Bowman on Monday afternoon. Here are five things to know about the Cowboys’ new QB. 1. He Has Won in Stillwater Before. Alan...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Texas Tech, Michigan Quarterback Alan Bowman Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys plucked an experienced quarterback out of the transfer portal. Alan Bowman, who played at Texas Tech and Michigan across the past five seasons, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Monday. In 24 games at the collegiate level, Bowman has thrown for 5,329 yards, 34 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Preview: TV Info, Team Stats, Projected Lineups and Series History for OSU and Kansas State
Record 9-6 14-1 Points Per Game 69.3 79.7. Series History (Kansas State leads 84-58)
pistolsfiringblog.com
Four-Star Forward Eric Dailey to Choose among OSU, Memphis and Pro Ball
The Cowboys are in the running for one of the top uncommitted basketball prospects left in the 2023 class. Eric Dailey, a 6-foot-7 forward at IMG Academy in Florida, will choose among Oklahoma State, Memphis and going pro on Wednesday, according to 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein. Dailey is the No. 52 player in the 2023 class, making him the second-highest rated prospect who isn’t committed to a school behind only Bronny James (LeBron James’ son).
pistolsfiringblog.com
Enid Wide Receiver Tykie Andrews Announces Oklahoma State Offer
The Cowboys are still making moves in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one of those moves could be done in state. Tykie Andrews, a 6-foot-1 receiver from Enid, announced an Oklahoma State offer Sunday. Andrews plays for the Plainsmen under former Oklahoma State All-American Rashaun Woods. An under-the-radar prospect, Andrews...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Brock Martin on if Oklahoma State has a Cultural Problem: ‘No’
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have seen a total of 18 players enter the transfer portal this season. Many of the team’s leaders decided to look for greener pastures including seniors like Spencer Sanders, Thomas Harper, Kanion Williams, and Trace Ford. Brock Martin, former All-Big 12 defensive lineman for the...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Wrestling: Cowboys Storm Back to Beat Oregon State
OSU went on the road this Sunday to wrestle Oregon State and former Cowboy Chris Pendleton. The Beavers were ready to go and gave Oklahoma State fits early, but the Cowboys stormed back for the team win. The dual opened at 149 with a MAJ DEC for Victor Voinovich, which...
saturdaytradition.com
Tulsa football announces pair of OSU assistants as additions to Kevin Wilson's staff
Kevin Wilson is at Tulsa after taking the head coaching job following the 2022 season. Now, Wilson is constructing his coaching staff for the Golden Hurricane. On Friday, Tulsa officially introduced a pair of additions to Wilson’s defensive coaching staff that are following him from Columbus. Matt Guerrieri will be Tulsa’s new DC and safeties coach while Koy McFarland is the new linebackers coach for the program.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Boynton, Players Recap Oklahoma State’s Loss to Texas
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team lost to Texas 56-46 on Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. After the game, Mike Boynton, Bryce Thompson and John-Michael Wright met with reporters to discuss the game.
bartlesvilleradio.com
High School Basketball Highlights
Northeast Oklahoma high school basketball had some highlights in tournament play over the weekend, some area teams had a chance to play for championship. The Pawhuska girls lost a late five-point lead, as 2A No. 5 Preston topped the Lady Huskies 51-47 in the finals of the Morrison Tournament. Pawhuska drops to 8-2 on the year.
KOCO
Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
KOKI FOX 23
First drive-thru grocery store coming to Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. — A curbside, drive-thru grocery store is about to open and become the first in Oklahoma. JackBe will open its first location Tuesday in Edmond. A news release says the new drive-thru store makes groceries available “on demand,” with customers picking up their groceries within about 15 minutes of their app order.
1600kush.com
Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares
STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The expo features 14 premier boat dealerships and over 59 brands are on display, including Sea Ray, Crest, Tige, Cruisers Yachts, and more. The Oklahoma Boat Expo is a new boat...
OK’s Endorsement of Religious Charter Schools Could Alter Landscape for Choice
Oklahoma is set to become the first state in the nation to weigh the approval of a charter school that explicitly allows religious instruction, heightening concerns about separation of church and state. The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City plans to apply this month to operate a virtual charter, acting on a recent state legal opinion […]
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A famous restaurant chain that currently has more than 2,600 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Oklahoma restaurant location in Oklahoma City.
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
KOCO
Business owner in Edmond finds shocking passage about his land
EDMOND, Okla. — How much do you know about the history of the land you own?. A business owner in Edmond said he found a shocking passage about his land that would’ve restricted him from even owning property there just 70 years ago. Wayne Frost, the owner of...
news9.com
Family & Friends Honor Oklahoma National Guardsman Who Died In Crash
A young Oklahoma National Guardsman who died in a motorcycle crash in Tulsa was laid to rest on Saturday. Friends of Mark Calcut Jr. say he brought joy to everyone that knew him. When his friends heard about the tragedy, they wanted to do something to remember him and support...
Aryan Brotherhood members, associates convicted in drug trafficking ring run from prison
A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization has resulted in 69 defendants being convicted across multiple state and federal cases.
Comments / 0