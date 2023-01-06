Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Related
advantagenews.com
Alton NAACP - Doc Holiday - MLK Event Jan. 15
Your browser does not support the audio element. Alton NAACP President Doc Holiday shares information about the 43rd commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr., on Jan. 15 in Alton.
advantagenews.com
L&C offers dual credit fire science course
If you are going to be a high school senior and are interested in becoming a firefighter, Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey may have just what you’re looking for. The college has teamed up with a handful of area schools and fire departments to form the Fire Science Academy (FSA). It recently launched, and a handful of students are already enrolled.
Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised communities
While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic Empowerment Center, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that she’d approved a measure bringing $93 million in federal money to help disinvested communities.
advantagenews.com
Brighton's Daddy Daughter Dance Feb. 4
Tickets are on sale now for the Brighton Daddy-Daughter Dance. Girls ages 3-12 are invited to attend with any adult male figure on Saturday, February 4 from 5:30 – 8pm. It will be held at the Cartwright Building at 119 East Vine Street. Brighton Village Trustee John Bramley tells...
advantagenews.com
James Hand
James Henry Hand passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 1:12 p.m. at Autumn Meadows Nursing home in Cahokia, IL. He was born January 15, 1943 in Alton, IL, the son of Donald E. Hand and Emma Marie (Peterson) Hand. James was a veteran of the U.S. Army for three years and the U.S. Marine Corps for four years, honorably discharged. He was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers for several years doing road work. He was a loyal member of the V.F.W. Post and a member of the American Legion in Wood River, IL. Surviving is a sister, Carol Williams (Kenny) of Alton, a brother, Allen “Micky” Hand (Rena) of Medera, CA. He had three stepchildren, Alan E. Loyd of Odin, IL, Peggy S. Erles (David) of Centralia, IL, Laura J. Mathis (Jack) of Centralia, IL, four step grandchildren, and one great grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were three sisters, Linda Madison, Jane Baker, and Melody Myers, and his former wife, Shirly Joyce Hand. James enjoyed fishing, music and collecting stamps and spending time with friends and family. Per his request, cremation rights were honored. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO with full military honors. Memorials may be made to the Madison County Humane Society. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
edglentoday.com
'Mr. Hamel:' Madison County Remembers Board Member Who Died
EDWARDSVILLE — County Board member William S. “Bill” Meyer is being remembered as a man who served his constituents and worked hard for the taxpayers. Meyer, 75, of Hamel died Thursday due to health complications. The Republican spent 18 years serving County Board District 3 and 22 years as a Village of Hamel trustee and six years as Village of Hamel president.
advantagenews.com
William Stairwalt
William Stairwalt, 95, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Eunice Smith Nursing Home. Born February 4, 1928 in London Mills, IL, he was the son of Russell Byron and Anna L. (Voorhees) Stairwalt. Mr. Stairwalt served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church. He retired as a school teacher having worked in Sparta, Edwardsville and Libertyville as chairman of Industrial Arts. On June 2, 1956 he married the former Helen Wood in Sparta, IL. She survives, also surviving are two children, Mark William Stairwalt of Sparta, WI and daughter Beth and grandson, Zachary Lampman.
advantagenews.com
Charles Littlejohn Jr.
Charles S. Littlejohn Jr., age 73, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side. Charles was born on August 9, 1949 in Springfield, TN, a son of the late Charles Littlejohn Sr. and Nina (Causey) Wallace. Charles...
advantagenews.com
Alton Committee of the Whole discusses budget, communication
Several topics that boil down to having better lines of communication in Alton government were discussed at Monday’s Alton City Council Committee of the Whole meeting. First up was the subject of putting together a budget earlier than in years past. Last spring, a budget was passed with little time to spare before the deadline to file it with the County, which left a sour taste in the mouths of some aldermen.
mymoinfo.com
Monica Adams starting new venture
(Festus) Television and radio personality Monica Adams has embarked on a new career venture. Adams began her career with then KJCF, now KJFF in Festus in the mid-1990s, later moved on to WIL in St. Louis and eventually into television with Fox2 and most recently at KSDK. Adams has always been a fan of fitness, health, and personal styling. She says while she is a personal fitness trainer, she wants to take that to a new level.
advantagenews.com
Salvation Army gets $250,000 from Schnucks round-up
During a two-week period leading up to Christmas, Schnucks says its customers and the company donated $250,135 to the Salvation Army “Tree of Lights” campaign. All monies raised during Schnucks “Round Up at the Register” stay in the market where they were donated, to support local programs and services, including helping to provide food, shelter, support for veterans, addictions treatment, and emergency disaster services.
advantagenews.com
Ralph Richter
Ralph "Rick" Charles Richter, 83, of Godfrey, Illinois passed away on Friday, January 7, 2023, at his home. He was born June 1, 1939, in Freeport, Illinois, the son of the late Elizabeth Simpson and Norman Richter. He was a proud 1957 graduate of Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto,...
advantagenews.com
Donna Pritzker
Donna June Linquist Pritzker, 85, passed away 6:33 am, Sunday, January 1, 2023 under the care of hospice. Born January 7, 1937 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Edward O. and Helen Charlotte (Hinthorne) Lindquist. Donna had been a legal secretary for several years including time as a...
advantagenews.com
Stacie Rushing
Stacie Jo Rushing, 64, of Brighton, passed away at 12:46 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023, at home surround by family. She was born on July 3, 1958, in Jeffersonville, IN, the daughter of the late Charles and Thelma (Bumpus) Graf. Stacie married Charles “Jeff” Rushing on May 12, 1984,...
Woman receives no financial help from Children’s Division with caring for kid
A south St. Louis resident says she was left high and dry by the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division.
advantagenews.com
Kenneth Kube
Kenneth Vasil Kube, 75, of St. Charles, Missouri passed away at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was born April 30, 1947, in Granite City, Illinois, a son of the late Edward and Catherine (Hrysko) Kube. Kenneth retired from Boeing in St. Louis after with over 40 years of dedicated service as an inspector. He enjoyed his days of playing chess and checkers. He is survived by his son, David (Mark Middlebrook) Kube of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; daughter, Karen Garren of Chatham, Illinois; two grandchildren, Jay Garren and Mackenzie Garren; a brother, Edward Kube (Sonny) of Eagarville, Illinois; his former wife, Barbara Zimmerman of Springfield, Illinois; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Kube and a brother, Richard Kube.
advantagenews.com
Call For Help - United Way guests
Your browser does not support the audio element. Erin Smith from the United Way and James Kellermann from Call for Help share information about how the group helps the unhoused in the St. Louis area.
Hundreds of positions available at Edwardsville job fair for diverse candidates
The North American integration center in Edwardsville is home to two important aspects of the career opportunities available today: attractive salary and benefits.
advantagenews.com
Doris Mook
Doris Mook, 99, died at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at River Crossing of Alton. She was born March 25, 1923 in Alton the daughter of the late Burton and Mae Johnson) Gary. She was the owner of Mook’s Arts, Crafts and Hobbies in Alton for many years. In 1941 in North Little Rock, Arkansas she married Edward Mook and he preceded her in death December 15, 2010. Surviving are two sons, Gary Mook (Angela) of Alton, Mal Mook of Alton, ten grandchildren, Elizabeth Mellenthin, Deborah Hood, Christine Certa, Susan Frasier, Rachel Mook, Jolynne Sumpter, Samuel Mook, John Mook, Andrew Long, Geoffrey Long, nine great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Ronda Long, three brothers, Paul Gary, Lee Gary, Rex Gary and two sisters, Mildred and Dorothy. No services are scheduled at this time. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Sports tourism growing in southwestern Illinois
Great Rivers and Routes tourism bureau has some exciting news to klck-off the year 2023. It has landed three new sporting events in Alton, Godfrey, and Grafton. They begin with the SeaArk Catfish Tournament March 3rd through the 5th at Alton’s Riverfront Park. Later in the year, the R-100 National Archery Tour will have a competition at Camp Warren Levis. And, a Fishers of Men bass fishing tournament will be late-summer in Grafton.
Comments / 0