James Henry Hand passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 1:12 p.m. at Autumn Meadows Nursing home in Cahokia, IL. He was born January 15, 1943 in Alton, IL, the son of Donald E. Hand and Emma Marie (Peterson) Hand. James was a veteran of the U.S. Army for three years and the U.S. Marine Corps for four years, honorably discharged. He was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers for several years doing road work. He was a loyal member of the V.F.W. Post and a member of the American Legion in Wood River, IL. Surviving is a sister, Carol Williams (Kenny) of Alton, a brother, Allen “Micky” Hand (Rena) of Medera, CA. He had three stepchildren, Alan E. Loyd of Odin, IL, Peggy S. Erles (David) of Centralia, IL, Laura J. Mathis (Jack) of Centralia, IL, four step grandchildren, and one great grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were three sisters, Linda Madison, Jane Baker, and Melody Myers, and his former wife, Shirly Joyce Hand. James enjoyed fishing, music and collecting stamps and spending time with friends and family. Per his request, cremation rights were honored. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO with full military honors. Memorials may be made to the Madison County Humane Society. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

CAHOKIA, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO