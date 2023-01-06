Still waiting on recycling to be picked up? Here’s why there are delays in Charlotte
A staffing shortage in Charlotte’s Solid Waste Services department has led to delays in recycling collection across the city
On a normal schedule, residential recycling is collected every other week, according to Solid Waste Services. But in many areas of Charlotte, trash and recycling pickup has stagnated since days into the new year.
A Solid Waste Services official told The Charlotte Observer that said the department is working to resolve the issue. However, city officials contacted by the Observer did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the scope of the staffing shortages.
In the meantime, it was suggested that customers leave their recycling bins on the curb until it is collected, Solid Waste Services said.
Here’s how to view your collection week, and what to know about curbside recycling in Charlotte.
Know when your recycling is collected
You can use the Mecklenburg County Geoportal to determine your recycling collection week.
When you type in your home address at the top of the page, select your correct address, then choose the “trash and recycling” option. Your collection day will appear, along with your recycling collection color.
You can follow the 2023 Recycling Collection Calendar to see when you should place your recycling bin on the curb.
Charlotte recycling guidelines
Follow these tips from the City of Charlotte to ensure your recycling is collected when you place it on the curb:
Place your recycling bin within six feet of the curb and do not block the sidewalk
Allow three feet of space between collection items and other obstacles, such as mailboxes and vehicles
Place your recycling bin on the curb no later than 6 a.m. on your scheduled collection day
Place your recycling bin on the curb no sooner than the day before collection
What to recycle
These items can be recycled curbside in Mecklenburg County:
Plastic containers
Cartons and juice boxes
Empty aerosol cans
Aluminum cans
Cereal boxes
Cardboard boxes
Clean pizza boxes
Glass bottles and jars
Tin and steel cans
Paper
Junk mail
Magazines and newspapers
What not to recycle
These items cannot be recycled curbside in Mecklenburg County:
Plastic bags
Ceramics or glassware
Pots and pans
Eyeglasses
Paper plates
Diapers
Cat litter
Rechargeable batteries
Light Bulbs
Wire or plastic hangers
Shredded paper
Hardback books
Food
Syringes
Car parts
Many of these items can be taken to one of the county’s full-service drop-off centers for special processing. You can use the Solid Waste Services Waste Wizard to determine which items can be recycled.
