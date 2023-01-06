ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Still waiting on recycling to be picked up? Here’s why there are delays in Charlotte

By Evan Moore
 4 days ago

A staffing shortage in Charlotte’s Solid Waste Services department has led to delays in recycling collection across the city

On a normal schedule, residential recycling is collected every other week, according to Solid Waste Services. But in many areas of Charlotte, trash and recycling pickup has stagnated since days into the new year.

A Solid Waste Services official told The Charlotte Observer that said the department is working to resolve the issue. However, city officials contacted by the Observer did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the scope of the staffing shortages.

In the meantime, it was suggested that customers leave their recycling bins on the curb until it is collected, Solid Waste Services said.

Here’s how to view your collection week, and what to know about curbside recycling in Charlotte.

Know when your recycling is collected

You can use the Mecklenburg County Geoportal to determine your recycling collection week.

When you type in your home address at the top of the page, select your correct address, then choose the “trash and recycling” option. Your collection day will appear, along with your recycling collection color.

You can follow the 2023 Recycling Collection Calendar to see when you should place your recycling bin on the curb.

Charlotte recycling guidelines

Follow these tips from the City of Charlotte to ensure your recycling is collected when you place it on the curb:

  • Place your recycling bin within six feet of the curb and do not block the sidewalk

  • Allow three feet of space between collection items and other obstacles, such as mailboxes and vehicles

  • Place your recycling bin on the curb no later than 6 a.m. on your scheduled collection day

  • Place your recycling bin on the curb no sooner than the day before collection

What to recycle

These items can be recycled curbside in Mecklenburg County:

  • Plastic containers

  • Cartons and juice boxes

  • Empty aerosol cans

  • Aluminum cans

  • Cereal boxes

  • Cardboard boxes

  • Clean pizza boxes

  • Glass bottles and jars

  • Tin and steel cans

  • Paper

  • Junk mail

  • Magazines and newspapers

What not to recycle

These items cannot be recycled curbside in Mecklenburg County:

  • Plastic bags

  • Ceramics or glassware

  • Pots and pans

  • Eyeglasses

  • Paper plates

  • Diapers

  • Cat litter

  • Rechargeable batteries

  • Light Bulbs

  • Wire or plastic hangers

  • Shredded paper

  • Hardback books

  • Food

  • Syringes

  • Car parts

Many of these items can be taken to one of the county’s full-service drop-off centers for special processing. You can use the Solid Waste Services Waste Wizard to determine which items can be recycled.

