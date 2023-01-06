Still waiting on recycling to be picked up? Here’s why there are delays in Charlotte

A staffing shortage in Charlotte’s Solid Waste Services department has led to delays in recycling collection across the city

On a normal schedule, residential recycling is collected every other week, according to Solid Waste Services. But in many areas of Charlotte, trash and recycling pickup has stagnated since days into the new year.

A Solid Waste Services official told The Charlotte Observer that said the department is working to resolve the issue. However, city officials contacted by the Observer did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the scope of the staffing shortages.

In the meantime, it was suggested that customers leave their recycling bins on the curb until it is collected, Solid Waste Services said.

Here’s how to view your collection week, and what to know about curbside recycling in Charlotte.

Know when your recycling is collected

You can use the Mecklenburg County Geoportal to determine your recycling collection week.

When you type in your home address at the top of the page, select your correct address, then choose the “trash and recycling” option. Your collection day will appear, along with your recycling collection color.

You can follow the 2023 Recycling Collection Calendar to see when you should place your recycling bin on the curb.

Charlotte recycling guidelines

Follow these tips from the City of Charlotte to ensure your recycling is collected when you place it on the curb:

Place your recycling bin within six feet of the curb and do not block the sidewalk

Allow three feet of space between collection items and other obstacles, such as mailboxes and vehicles

Place your recycling bin on the curb no later than 6 a.m. on your scheduled collection day

Place your recycling bin on the curb no sooner than the day before collection

What to recycle

These items can be recycled curbside in Mecklenburg County:

Plastic containers

Cartons and juice boxes

Empty aerosol cans

Aluminum cans

Cereal boxes

Cardboard boxes

Clean pizza boxes

Glass bottles and jars

Tin and steel cans

Paper

Junk mail

Magazines and newspapers

What not to recycle

These items cannot be recycled curbside in Mecklenburg County:

Plastic bags

Ceramics or glassware

Pots and pans

Eyeglasses

Paper plates

Diapers

Cat litter

Rechargeable batteries

Light Bulbs

Wire or plastic hangers

Shredded paper

Hardback books

Food

Syringes

Car parts

Many of these items can be taken to one of the county’s full-service drop-off centers for special processing. You can use the Solid Waste Services Waste Wizard to determine which items can be recycled.

