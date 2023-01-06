ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

This is how Montgomery County honors MLK Jr.

On Jan. 16, people around the country will come together in honor of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. In Montgomery County, there are celebrations and plenty of volunteer opportunities, from assembling food boxes for Meals on Wheels, to helping animals in need. Here are some of the ways to take part:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Flooding, mold, rats: Disaster strikes again at Rock Creek Woods Apartments

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:28 a.m. to include an additional comment from the Office of the County Executive. A pipe that burst Christmas Eve at Rockville’s Rock Creek Woods Apartments flooded the complex — and “inhumane” conditions persist amid a slow, incomplete remediation, residents and officials say.
ROCKVILLE, MD
The ‘Surrender Dorothy’ bridge sports a conspiratorial new message

The ‘Surrender Dorothy’ bridge sports a conspiratorial new message. For nearly 50 years, the bridge that carries trains over the Capital Beltway near the Mormon Temple has been a blank canvas for area vandals. It all started in the 1970s when someone daubed it with the wonderfully evocative “SURRENDER DOROTHY.” It was a delightful prank, harmonizing with the Emerald City-like spires of the temple just beyond.
SILVER SPRING, MD
100-plus cyclists use Old Georgetown Road bike lanes to rally support for changes

More than 100 bikers convened in a parking lot and posed for a video camera Sunday at Old Georgetown Road and West Cedar Lane before they embarked on a journey along Old Georgetown Road. Organizers said they wanted to show elected officials and opponents that people throughout the region had used newly installed bike lanes on the state road.
BETHESDA, MD
Takoma Park police investigate church vandalism

The Bright Light Baptist Church, in the 7300 block of New Hampshire Ave. in Takoma Park, was vandalized between Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to a news release from Takoma Park Police. Someone threw rocks through a stained-glass window of the church, according to the release. Takoma Park Police...
TAKOMA PARK, MD

