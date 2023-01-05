ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Signing Veteran Defensive Back

The Dallas Cowboys are adding some reinforcements to their defensive backfield ahead of Week 18 and their upcoming playoff run. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys are signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes to their practice squad. Rhodes was recently waived by the Buffalo Bills and has appeared in two games this season, making a grand total of four tackles.
Yardbarker

NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs

By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports Chicago

Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler

The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell's group pulled off an impressive, hard-earned 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field to close out the NFL regular season. The win prevented the Packers from advancing to the postseason, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's third and final wild card berth instead.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’

Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Jefferson breaks another NFL record

Another game, another record set by Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. This time, it was for receptions in the first three years of his career. With a 23 yard reception in the first quarter, Jefferson passed New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas with his 322nd reception in the first three seasons of a NFL career.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots player files grievance over team suspension

The New England Patriots abruptly suspended two players this week under vague circumstances, and one of those players has stated his intention to fight back against the discipline. Patriots punter Jake Bailey issued a statement through his agent disputing the Patriots’ reasons for handing down a suspension. Bailey, who was placed on injured reserve with... The post Patriots player files grievance over team suspension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety

Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
The Comeback

Heroic NFL star gets horrible health update

Earlier this month, the NFL world was struck by some horrible news that former NFL star running back Peyton Hillis was hospitalized after a heroic, life-saving act where he sprung into action to save his children from drawing in the ocean. And after several days in intensive care at the hospital, the updates are not Read more... The post Heroic NFL star gets horrible health update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies acquire two-time All-Star in trade with Tigers

The Philadelphia Phillies are adding a two-time All-Star to their bullpen in a trade with the Detroit Tigers. The Phillies are acquiring reliever Gregory Soto from the Tigers in exchange for Nick Maton, Matt Vierling, and Donny Sands. Kody Clemens, the son of former MLB star Roger Clemens, will also move to Philadelphia in the... The post Phillies acquire two-time All-Star in trade with Tigers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy