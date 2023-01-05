Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers Rookie Quay Walker Stupidly Costs His Team a Playoff Berth by Becoming Only NFL Player Ejected Twice in 2022 Season
Quay Walker cost the Packers a playoff berth in Week 18 vs. the Lions by becoming the only NFL player to be ejected twice in the 2022 season. The post Packers Rookie Quay Walker Stupidly Costs His Team a Playoff Berth by Becoming Only NFL Player Ejected Twice in 2022 Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Veteran Defensive Back
The Dallas Cowboys are adding some reinforcements to their defensive backfield ahead of Week 18 and their upcoming playoff run. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys are signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes to their practice squad. Rhodes was recently waived by the Buffalo Bills and has appeared in two games this season, making a grand total of four tackles.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs
By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler
The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell's group pulled off an impressive, hard-earned 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field to close out the NFL regular season. The win prevented the Packers from advancing to the postseason, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's third and final wild card berth instead.
Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’
Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
2 NFL Cities Have Already Declined To Host Neutral Site AFC Championship Game
The NFL will have to continue its search for a neutral-site AFC Championship Game. That's because two cities have already eliminated themselves from the sweepstakes. On Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network announced that Ford Field would not be able to host a neutral-site AFC Championship. Ford Field is expected...
LOOK: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wearing pullover with Damar Hamlin tribute
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is among the players across the league honoring Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin in Week 18 as he continues to show signs of improvement following his Week 17 injury. Mahomes came out for pregame warmups wearing a custom pullover, not unlike the one that...
Justin Jefferson breaks another NFL record
Another game, another record set by Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. This time, it was for receptions in the first three years of his career. With a 23 yard reception in the first quarter, Jefferson passed New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas with his 322nd reception in the first three seasons of a NFL career.
Cowboys Snag Former Vikings All-Pro CB Prior to Playoff Run
Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills released former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes after playing him in just two games this season. In his place, they signed S Jared Mayden. Now, about three days later, the Dallas Cowboys snagged the former Vikings star by signing him to their practice squad just before the playoffs get started.
Patriots player files grievance over team suspension
The New England Patriots abruptly suspended two players this week under vague circumstances, and one of those players has stated his intention to fight back against the discipline. Patriots punter Jake Bailey issued a statement through his agent disputing the Patriots’ reasons for handing down a suspension. Bailey, who was placed on injured reserve with... The post Patriots player files grievance over team suspension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Greg Gard updates Tyler Wahl's injury status following absence vs. Illinois
Greg Gard provided an update on Tyler Wahl’s injury status on Saturday. According to the Wisconsin head coach, Wahl has made improvements but is not yet ready for action. Wahl sustained an ankle injury in Wisconsin’s victory over Minnesota on Tuesday. Wahl’s absence leaves a hole on the...
Packers to honor Damar Hamlin with subtle change to Lambeau Field
The Green Bay Packers will honor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Week 18 with a subtle change to the playing surface at Lambeau Field. The team has outlined the number “3” in blue at the 30-yard line to celebrate Hamlin, who collapsed on the field on Monday night and needed life-saving treatment in Cincinnati. Hamlin wears No. 3 for the Bills.
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Packers Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations.
Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety
Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
Heroic NFL star gets horrible health update
Earlier this month, the NFL world was struck by some horrible news that former NFL star running back Peyton Hillis was hospitalized after a heroic, life-saving act where he sprung into action to save his children from drawing in the ocean. And after several days in intensive care at the hospital, the updates are not Read more... The post Heroic NFL star gets horrible health update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers Ignored an Easy QB Sneak on 4th and One
Aaron Rodgers did not call his number in a must-win game against the Detroit Lions.
Phillies acquire two-time All-Star in trade with Tigers
The Philadelphia Phillies are adding a two-time All-Star to their bullpen in a trade with the Detroit Tigers. The Phillies are acquiring reliever Gregory Soto from the Tigers in exchange for Nick Maton, Matt Vierling, and Donny Sands. Kody Clemens, the son of former MLB star Roger Clemens, will also move to Philadelphia in the... The post Phillies acquire two-time All-Star in trade with Tigers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
‘Robert Gronkowski’ Donates On-Brand Amount to Damar Hamlin’s Charity
The former star tight end was listed as a donor on GoFundMe for a toy drive sponsored by the Bills safety.
