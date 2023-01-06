Read full article on original website
Little Creators Club After School Program in Knoxville
The Knoxville Community School District has partnered with the Des Moines-based Little Creators Club to offer two sections of after school programming in February. Little Creators Club, founded by Tim Ferry III of Des Moines, offers students an opportunity to build their own board game. The eight-week program has weekly themes. Each week has a focused lesson plan designed to help the student complete a component of their board game, and each lesson is organized into three parts: the lesson, the activity and the design. By the end of the program the student will have a fully finished and completely original product – a unique board game created by them.
Al Chapman
Al Chapman, age 84, of Knoxville, Iowa, passed away on January 5th, 2023. Al’s wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned. Al’s family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to EveryStep Hospice of Knoxville. The Winfield Funeral Home is assisting Al’s family.
Indianola YMCA Offers Red Cross Swimming Lessons
The Indianola YMCA had a record year in terms of attendance, and a growing number of programs for kids, families, and older adults. Executive Director Heather Hulen tells KNIA News one of the biggest changes is having the certified Red Cross Swimming Lessons program in place. “So now we offer...
Knoxville School Board Sets 2023-2024 Calendar
The Knoxville School Board met Monday evening. The board approved the 2023-2024 school calendar with the last day of school being May 22 . An overnight trip request was approved for Mason Hatch for a vocal festival at Luther College. The board considered a proposal on Ipads which were approved for refreshing the 2,040 Ipads the school currently uses. The board looked at a resolution on approving Apple Financial lease and lease documents and approved them as well.
Pella Marching Dutch Thank Community For Support
It’s already been one week since the best high school band in Iowa put the community and state on the national stage, and the students and directors of the Pella Marching Dutch are thankful for the support they received while participating in the Tournament of Roses Parade. Director of...
Top 10 Under 40 Nominations Still Being Accepted
The Marion County Development Commission (MCDC) announced that nominations are being accepted to honor 10 young professionals in the Red Rock Area. The purpose of these annual. awards is to highlight the impact young adults are making in our communities, encourage young adults to become involved as volunteers and highlight the benefits for young adults to live and work in Marion County.
Recreation Center Options for Toning the Body
This time of year the Knoxville Recreation Center is a place where many turn to get in shape. Angie Jones, Wellness Supervisor at the Recreation Center tells KNIA/KRLS News the recreation center has many options to assist in people becoming more fit. Jones tells KNIA/KRLS News some of the most...
Pella Dollars for Scholars Applications Open
Following a record-breaking night for fundraising at last week’s Pella vs. Pella Christian basketball games, attention now turns to student applications for Pella Dollars for Scholars. Between now and February 28th, graduating seniors from Pella, Pella Christian, and local homeschool can apply for financial aid to support their post-secondary...
Indianola Chamber Dinner And Awards Ceremony Registration Open
Registration to attend the annual Indianola Chamber of Commerce Dinner and Awards Ceremony is open. The chamber will recognize the winners of the annual awards, including Distinguished Chamber Leader, Educator of the Year, Emerging Business, and the Steven G. Pfeiffer Volunteer of the Year Award. The nomination process for all the awards is currently underway, with a presentation ceremony held at the dinner. The annual dinner will be in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus beginning at 5:30pm.
Ranked Girls Matchup Highlights Pella, Indianola Twin Bill
It’s a critical week for the Little Hawkeye Conference standings that begins with the Pella basketball teams traveling to Indianola for a girls-boys doubleheader this evening. The opener features a pair of ranked squads, with the #15 Dutch (8-2 overall, 4-1 in LHC) taking on an Indianola girls team...
2022 Brings Transitional Year for City of Indianola
The year of 2022 was a transitional one for the City of Indianola, that included the completion of major road construction on the Downtown Square Reconstruction Project in addition to the opening of the Warren County Justice Center, and starting plans for a new City Hall/Public Library building. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News he moved to Indianola in 2022, and immediately noticed it is on an upward trend.
Miles William McConeghey
Funeral services for Miles William McConeghey, age 87 of Monroe, will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 10:30 am at the Monroe United Methodist Church. Burial will take place at Silent City Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Coburn Funeral Home in Monroe. Memorials may be directed to the Monroe United Methodist Church and condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com.
Knoxville Hosts Pella Christian In A Rivalry Basketball Matchup
The Knoxville and Pella Christian basketball squads will step out of their respective conferences to play each other on Monday night. The Panther girls will come in at 6-3 on the season after a hard fought win over Albia on Friday night where the Panthers did not shoot well but made plays down the stretch to get the win. Pella Christian has had a rough start to the season and are now dealing with injuries but Coach Jordan Dyk says they will go into Monday’s game thankful to be playing and spending time competing for a win.
Central Puts Together Strong Day at Home Wrestling Meet
The Central College wrestling team had 34 wrestlers compete Saturday at the Central College Under Armour Invitational and 11 had top-three finishes. There were no team scores for the 15-team field featuring schools from across NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA and NJCAA. In its entirety, 246 wrestlers competed on seven mats inside HS. Kuyper Fieldhouse.
Pella, Indianola Girls Wrestlers Compete in Ames
The Pella and Indianola girls wrestlers participated in the Jack Mendenhall Invitational in Ames Saturday. The Dutch placed 6th and Indianola was 7th. “Serenity turned in her second straight great performance and placed 2nd. She picked up two more wins by fall before dropping her finals match to a tough opponent. Isabella Smith picked up a really solid overtime win on her way to placing 4th. She did a great job of taking the action to her opponent which ultimately lead to her securing a win when she earned a stall call against her opponent. We’ve been emphasizing controlling the pace of the match and applying the pressure on our opponents, and that match of Isabella’s was a great example of what we’re wanting to see. Jasey Olson did a really solid job with her effort on the mat today and wrestled to second place. She really impressed with her ability to escape from bottom today and has taken some big strides in that area. In her return to the mat, Elizabeth Thomas placed fifth. It was a tough bracket to come back to, but she did a great job of being aggressive and taking advantage of mistakes by opponents. For the second meet in a row, Emmalee Spurgeon found herself in a bracket full of tough competitors. She placed third and wrestled really tough. The competition she got to see here is the exact level of competition we were hoping to get at this tournament, so we were happy to get the opportunity to see how she’s stacking up against some of the tougher wrestlers in the state. It should also be noted that she recorded our program’s first ever win by technical fall! Elaine Babcock continued on with her impressive season with a second place finish in her bracket.”
Ernie Visser
Funeral services for Ernie Visser, age 94, of Pella, will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, January 11, at the Second Reformed Church. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, January 10, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home, with family present from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Multiple Area Schools Compete in the PCM Mustang Invitational
Multiple area high school boys wrestling teams convened in Monroe Saturday for the PCM Mustang Wrestling Invitational. PCM claimed the top spot in their home tournament with 201 points, while Knoxville finished in 4th with 178.5 points, Pleasantville came in 5th with 123 points, and the SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas squad came in 9th with 94 points.
Pella Boys Make Short Night Against PCM Basketball
The Pella boys basketball team seemed to take out frustration from Friday’s loss to Pella Christian against PCM in the first quarter of a non-conference tilt heard live on the KRLS2 stream Monday night, with a 75-33 victory. A three-point barrage gave Pella a 31-4 lead in the first...
Indianola’s Downey wins 120-pound title at Jack Mendenhall Invitational; Indian boys place sixth, girls seventh
The Indianola wrestling teams both competed in Saturday’s Jack Mendenhall Invitational at Ames High School. Led by 120-pound champion Bowen Downey, the Indian boys placed sixth out of 17 teams with 137 points. The girls finished seventh out of 10 teams with 81 points. Downey, who is ranked 2nd...
Warrior basketball teams play at Newton
The Norwalk basketball teams will travel to Newton tonight for a Little Hawkeye Conference girl-boy doubleheader starting at 6:15 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on kniakrls.com (KNIA3). The Norwalk girls are hungry for a win following losses to three state-ranked teams in a span of four nights last...
