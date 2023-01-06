The Knoxville Community School District has partnered with the Des Moines-based Little Creators Club to offer two sections of after school programming in February. Little Creators Club, founded by Tim Ferry III of Des Moines, offers students an opportunity to build their own board game. The eight-week program has weekly themes. Each week has a focused lesson plan designed to help the student complete a component of their board game, and each lesson is organized into three parts: the lesson, the activity and the design. By the end of the program the student will have a fully finished and completely original product – a unique board game created by them.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO