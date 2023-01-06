Read full article on original website
2022 Brings Transitional Year for City of Indianola
The year of 2022 was a transitional one for the City of Indianola, that included the completion of major road construction on the Downtown Square Reconstruction Project in addition to the opening of the Warren County Justice Center, and starting plans for a new City Hall/Public Library building. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News he moved to Indianola in 2022, and immediately noticed it is on an upward trend.
Housing Development Grows in 2022 for Indianola
Housing development has skyrocketed over the past several years in Indianola, with an emphasis put on being a better partner for developers by the Indianola City Council and City of Indianola staff. Community and Economic Development Director Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News new housing permits nearly tripled from 2018. “We...
Let’s Talk Indianola – State Representative Brooke Boden
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features State Representative Brooke Boden about legislative priorities for the upcoming session. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Property Tax Reform Priority for State Representative Boden
The Iowa Legislative session begins today, with Julian Garrett representing Warren County and Knoxville in Marion County in the State Senate, and Brooke Boden representing parts of Marion and Warren Counties in the House of Representatives. Boden tells KNIA News one of her priorities this session includes looking at property tax reform.
Industrial Park Project Moves Ahead in Pleasantville
A total of 38 acres of land has been set aside for an Industrial Park just outside the city limits of Pleasantville. Joe Mrstik, Pleasantville City Administrator, talks about the project being on schedule. Adkins Specialized Carriers has been working with the CIty of Pleasantville and Marion County on the...
Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Speaker Series on Underground Railroad
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series later this month, featuring the Underground Railroad movements in southwest Iowa, including details about activities in Madison and Warren County. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Madison County Historical Society President Linda Griffith Smith and former Warren County Historical Society President Deb Taylor will host a program about the Underground Railroad movements, and the punishments for helping your fellow man that included prison, a $10,000 bounty, and your life. The Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series will be on January 31st from 2-3pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Kniff McCulla Starting First Term This Week
As the Iowa Legislative Session begins, all Marion County residents have different representation in the Iowa House. For Pella residents and most of the area, Barb Kniff McCulla is now serving them in the Iowa Capitol, representing District 37. She has made multiple trips to the Iowa Statehouse ahead of...
Christmas Tree Disposal Deadline at Marion County Park Nears
There is a Christmas tree drop-off site located at Marion County Park near the entrance. Marion County Naturalist Marla Mertz said the drop-off at the park will be through January 15, 2023. All trees will be used for wildlife cover and fisheries habitat in Conservation areas. Mertz tells KNIA/KRLS News,...
Indianola School Board to Discuss District Calendar
The Indianola School Board meets in regular session Tuesday. The board will review the district calendars and handbooks, review the DMACC courses and the implementation of the new K-5 Science Project positions and curriculum. The board will also discuss 2023-24 childcare rates, the contract for the Auxiliary Building Services contract, and consider another round of general obligation bonds funding for the High School Replace in Place project. The board will also hear reports from the School Improvement Advisory Committee, Human Resources, Facilities, and Policy Committees, in addition to future work session planning. The meeting begins at 5:30pm in the boardroom of the District Administration Building.
Legislative Session Begins Today; Rozenboom Expects Several Priorities
This week, lawmakers in Iowa will begin a new two-year General Assembly of the Iowa Legislature, and as the session begins, many priorities are beginning to take shape. State Senator Ken Rozenboom is now serving most of Marion County, all of Jasper County, and western Mahaska County in Senate District 19, entering his 11th year in the chamber. He believes after sweeping tax laws were approved over the past few years impacting income, strong Republican majorities in both chambers are reviewing what can be done to potentially reduce or reform property taxes.
Knoxville School Board to Discuss 2023-2024 Calendar
The Knoxville School Board will meet Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. at the administration building. On the agenda are considering the 2023-2024 school calendar, an overnight trip request and a resignation notification. The board will consider a proposal on Ipads, look at a resolution on approving Apple Financial lease and lease documents.
Top 10 Under 40 Nominations Still Being Accepted
The Marion County Development Commission (MCDC) announced that nominations are being accepted to honor 10 young professionals in the Red Rock Area. The purpose of these annual. awards is to highlight the impact young adults are making in our communities, encourage young adults to become involved as volunteers and highlight the benefits for young adults to live and work in Marion County.
Pella School Board to Meet for First Time in 2023 Monday
The Pella School Board is holding a work session for the first meeting of the calendar year Monday. The board will review Humanex climate survey results and begin the process of evaluating Superintendent Greg Ebeling. The board will also receive an update about ongoing construction from DCI Group, with a focus on progress at the Early Childhood Center.
Collision Center Catches Fire In South Des Moines Overnight
(Des Moines, IA) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight fire at a business on Des Moines' south side. The fire broke out at Brad's Collision Center along Southeast 14th Street just north of McKinley Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before getting it put out. No injuries have been reported and the cause hasn't been determined.
Little Creators Club After School Program in Knoxville
The Knoxville Community School District has partnered with the Des Moines-based Little Creators Club to offer two sections of after school programming in February. Little Creators Club, founded by Tim Ferry III of Des Moines, offers students an opportunity to build their own board game. The eight-week program has weekly themes. Each week has a focused lesson plan designed to help the student complete a component of their board game, and each lesson is organized into three parts: the lesson, the activity and the design. By the end of the program the student will have a fully finished and completely original product – a unique board game created by them.
Pella Marching Dutch Thank Community For Support
It’s already been one week since the best high school band in Iowa put the community and state on the national stage, and the students and directors of the Pella Marching Dutch are thankful for the support they received while participating in the Tournament of Roses Parade. Director of...
Des Moines Schools closed Tuesday due to ‘cyber security incident’
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Public Schools have canceled classes for Tuesday, January 10th due to a ‘cyber security incident’. The district announced late Monday afternoon that classes would be canceled Tuesday as its computer systems remain offline. Earlier on Monday the district reported an internet outage across its campuses due to ‘unusual activity’ […]
Kris Boot — December Shining Star for Pella Regional
Kris Boot, CCST, Health Information Management, was selected as Pella Regional Health Center’s December Shining Star for her high performance standards. Boot, resident of Pella, was nominated based on attitude, commitment, communication, safety and ownership. Excerpt from her nomination:. “Kris has taken a lead role in our denial management....
Recreation Center Options for Toning the Body
This time of year the Knoxville Recreation Center is a place where many turn to get in shape. Angie Jones, Wellness Supervisor at the Recreation Center tells KNIA/KRLS News the recreation center has many options to assist in people becoming more fit. Jones tells KNIA/KRLS News some of the most...
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 1/10/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 24 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVER CALLS, TWO PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO CIVIL CALLS, TWO INCOMPLETE 911S, TWO EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, ONE DEER CALL, ONE RESCUE CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE VEHICLE INSPECTION, ONE SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE DOMESTIC, RETUNED ONE PHONE CALL, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
