Related
Iowa secretary of state will file bill to add members to recount board members
(The Center Square) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is proposing legislation that provides more flexibility for the makeup of recount boards. Recount boards, which currently have three members for counties with 15,000 to 49,000 people, would increase to five members. Counties with more than 50,000 people would have seven-member boards, Pate said in a Jan. 6 news release. Recount board members, apart from one designee from each candidate, would be precinct election officials the judicial district’s chief judge selects.
School choice, property tax and tort reform: What to expect in the 2023 legislative session
The Iowa Legislature opens its 2023 legislative session Monday with a Republican agenda that includes a return to discussions about “school choice,” tort reform and pipeline legislation which did not move forward in previous years. While Republicans already held the majority in both chambers of the Statehouse, the party won a supermajority in the Senate […] The post School choice, property tax and tort reform: What to expect in the 2023 legislative session appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Big question for Iowa lawmakers: How much more money for private schools?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The freshman class in 2023’s Iowa legislature is large: 39 of the 100 are new to the job this year. And they will become part of a debate that has carried over from the past two years from the veterans who remain. Governor Kim Reynolds wants to switch millions of dollars […]
Iowa Senate looking for more tax cuts, school vouchers in 2023
DES MOINES, IOWA — New gains in the 2022 general election have given Republicans a supermajority in both the Iowa House and Senate, assuring the party can pass whatever it likes without any input from Democrats. Republicans plan to use that new power to cut corporate taxes even further. And take another swing at private […]
D.C. Dispatch: Iowa House members finally sworn in; Grassley becomes dean of the Senate
It was a long week in D.C. for members of the U.S. House as Rep. Kevin McCarthy took four days and 15 ballots before securing the votes early Saturday to be elected speaker. Iowa’s four Republican representatives voted for McCarthy throughout the drawn-out process, but could not be sworn in or start taking action on […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Iowa House members finally sworn in; Grassley becomes dean of the Senate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa lawmakers turn to taxes, guns, private school funding
The Iowa Legislature got back to work Monday with Republicans holding even larger majorities in both chambers and goals of approving more tax cuts, further easing gun restrictions and spending public money to fund private schools.
With no Speaker, a University of Iowa grad is in control of US House
The first two days of the new Republican-controlled US House of Representatives have been unlike anything the nation has seen in a century.
MyWabashValley.com
Iowa’s largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s largest school district cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there was a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.”
Bird charts new course for top law enforcement office
In her first week in office, Attorney General Brenna Bird took action consistent with her campaign promises to change tack on litigating administrative actions by President Joe Biden and seeking to reinstate Iowa’s restrictive abortion legislation. It was an about-face from the stances taken by her predecessor, Democrat Tom Miller, who held the post for […] The post Bird charts new course for top law enforcement office appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships
When I started my freshman year in college, I didn’t know what I wanted to do when I graduated. I knew I was a writer, but I had no clear job goal in mind. For the first two years at Iowa State University, I registered for courses that would fit into either an English or […] The post Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
We could make it easier to attract young people to rural Iowa
All our friends say they’re having a hard time finding people to fill good jobs. Mike Franken said it was one of the first things he heard while campaigning for the U.S. Senate last fall. It is a common lament in Iowa community newspaper circles — small towns have an increasingly difficult time recruiting young […] The post We could make it easier to attract young people to rural Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
