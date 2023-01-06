Read full article on original website
Businesses prepare for busiest season
The holidays have a reputation for drawing the biggest shopping crowds of the season, with lines outside of stores on Black Friday and frantic shoppers searching for gifts in the days leading up to Christmas. But, in The Villages, the first three months of the year are actually much busier. The first quarter of the year, which runs from January to March, is when many local businesses see a rise in revenue and traffic. Just a week into the first quarter of 2023, several business owners already have seen an increase in customers and sales, and many expect the trend to continue through the rest of the quarter. “The first quarter of the year is, without a doubt, my busiest time of year,” said Kelli Campbell, owner of Softball’s R Game/Pickleball HQ in Southern Trace Plaza.
K2 Summit Research officially arrives in The Villages
Before beginning his seminar, Dr. Craig Curtis made sure those in attendance knew his one rule: they had to smile. The request sparked chuckles among those at the seminar on Alzheimer’s disease last week at K2 Summit Research. The clinical research group is affiliated with K2 Medical Research, which has three locations in Central Florida. But while K2 Medical conducts studies on a variety subjects, K2 Summit focuses on Alzheimer’s.
The Villages retains title as No. 1 master-planned community in nation
The Villages has retained its title as the No. 1 master-planned community in the United States. Florida’s Friendliest Hometown had 3,923 sales in 2022, a 2 percent decline from the record pace set in 2021. The numbers come from real estate consulting firm RCLCO, which has released the results...
Deep Sea Fishing Club gets new vice president
Clubs in The Villages run on volunteers. Without residents stepping up and taking charge of positions that someone needs to do, there would be no clubs. The Villages Deep Sea Fishing Club is no exception and as of Jan. 1, Gaylon Thompson is the club’s new vice president. A role he is excited for.
Board members balk at 25 percent increase in water rates for 14,000 homes in The Villages
Board members have balked at a 25 percent increase in water rates for 14,000 homes in The Villages. The North Sumter County Utility Dependent District on Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center looked at two possibilities for rate increases that could be enacted this year. The Central Sumter Utility and the...
Wildwood puts brakes on new residential development applications
Wildwood is putting the brakes on new residential development applications until plans are firmer for expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment capacity. City Manager Jason McHugh described it Monday night as a temporary slowdown instead of a moratorium. The slowdown does not affect an estimated 7,000 units already approved.
Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day
Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
Next steps for Middleton approved by city commission
The Middleton family neighborhood is one step closer to construction on its first homes. Wildwood city commissioners on Monday night unanimously approved the final plat for 250 single-family homes in Unit 1 of Middleton. Middleton will be built next to The Villages south of Central Parkway as a separate community...
400 Sf Tiny Home Has Two Bedrooms, A Decent Price Tag
With 2 sleeping areas and lots of community amenities, this 400 sf tiny home is an excellent tiny space for someone who wants to experience tiny living full time. The house is affordable and packs in quite a lot for what it has to offer. Scroll down and take a...
Grand Opening Alert Portillo's
If you are looking for something new to try on US 192 in Kissimmee, we have learned the Portillo's is ready to beef up the Florida market! They have announced their newest restaurant will be holding its Grand Opening on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. This Portillo's will be the fifth location opened in the state of Florida to date and the second in the Orlando area. Portillo's is a Chicago area institution and has been very successful expanding into Florida.
The Villages SAR will host program on Hitler and Operation Orient
The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will host James Press at their program at at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Captiva Recreation Center. Press’ talk entitled “Samurai and Swastika” will examine the alliance between Nazi Germany and Japan to discover why Hitler wanted Operation Orient – the conquest of the Middle East and India. These two Axis powers tried to support each other in their plans of conquest around the globe.
The Villages to convert pools to saltwater-base due to high cost of chlorine
The Villages District Government is prepared to convert swimming pools to saltwater-based maintenance due to the high cost of chlorine. The District has performed a study on converting all District-maintained pools from a chlorine-based maintenance plan to a saltwater-based maintenance plan. Chlorine prices have increased by approximately 72 percent since...
Increase in scams prompts offering of information seminars by Wildwood police
An increase in scams is prompting the Wildwood Police Department to offer three informational seminars to area residents. • Jan. 18 at the Wildwood Community Center on Powell Road. • Jan. 25 at Everglades Recreation Center in The Villages. • Feb. 1 at the Lady Lake Library. Each presentation is...
Police agencies plan new year fundraisers
Although the holiday season of giving just wrapped up, local law enforcement agencies already are preparing for their fundraising efforts in the new year. The events they put on, such as Shop with a Cop and Derby Day, help support the community throughout the year. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office...
Breakfast in Lake County, Florida
Where is your favorite place to go for breakfast in Lake County, Florida? I have a few, but I’m always looking for suggestions for good places to go. Please share your favorites and tell our readers why you enjoy them in the comments so I can hopefully include them in a future article.
Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
Highest-paying management jobs in Ocala
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Ocala, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Women in Ocala will worship and praise at the ‘Hey, Pretty!’ conference
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Conference is hosted by PP, Inc. at the College of Central Florida. It will begin Friday, February 10th at 12:30 pm and end Saturday, February 11th at 12 pm. There will be worship sessions, mental health classes, Zumba, and more!. The last day to register...
15 Best Restaurants in Homosassa, FL
Homosassa in Citrus County, Florida, is a coastal paradise rich in culture and beautiful attractions. The sea is a way of life here in Homosassa; whether you're after fishing, scalloping, boating, or paddling, this place has it all!. But that doesn't mean this quaint community is only limited to seafood...
Locally Owned Café to Open in Orlando
“Unfortunately, we don’t know much at this stage and are still early in the game,” Lai explains.
