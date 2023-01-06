ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villages Daily Sun

Businesses prepare for busiest season

The holidays have a reputation for drawing the biggest shopping crowds of the season, with lines outside of stores on Black Friday and frantic shoppers searching for gifts in the days leading up to Christmas. But, in The Villages, the first three months of the year are actually much busier. The first quarter of the year, which runs from January to March, is when many local businesses see a rise in revenue and traffic. Just a week into the first quarter of 2023, several business owners already have seen an increase in customers and sales, and many expect the trend to continue through the rest of the quarter. “The first quarter of the year is, without a doubt, my busiest time of year,” said Kelli Campbell, owner of Softball’s R Game/Pickleball HQ in Southern Trace Plaza.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

K2 Summit Research officially arrives in The Villages

Before beginning his seminar, Dr. Craig Curtis made sure those in attendance knew his one rule: they had to smile. The request sparked chuckles among those at the seminar on Alzheimer’s disease last week at K2 Summit Research. The clinical research group is affiliated with K2 Medical Research, which has three locations in Central Florida. But while K2 Medical conducts studies on a variety subjects, K2 Summit focuses on Alzheimer’s.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Deep Sea Fishing Club gets new vice president

Clubs in The Villages run on volunteers. Without residents stepping up and taking charge of positions that someone needs to do, there would be no clubs. The Villages Deep Sea Fishing Club is no exception and as of Jan. 1, Gaylon Thompson is the club’s new vice president. A role he is excited for.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood puts brakes on new residential development applications

Wildwood is putting the brakes on new residential development applications until plans are firmer for expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment capacity. City Manager Jason McHugh described it Monday night as a temporary slowdown instead of a moratorium. The slowdown does not affect an estimated 7,000 units already approved.
WILDWOOD, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day

Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Next steps for Middleton approved by city commission

The Middleton family neighborhood is one step closer to construction on its first homes. Wildwood city commissioners on Monday night unanimously approved the final plat for 250 single-family homes in Unit 1 of Middleton. Middleton will be built next to The Villages south of Central Parkway as a separate community...
WILDWOOD, FL
itinyhouses.com

400 Sf Tiny Home Has Two Bedrooms, A Decent Price Tag

With 2 sleeping areas and lots of community amenities, this 400 sf tiny home is an excellent tiny space for someone who wants to experience tiny living full time. The house is affordable and packs in quite a lot for what it has to offer. Scroll down and take a...
ORLANDO, FL
Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Grand Opening Alert Portillo's

If you are looking for something new to try on US 192 in Kissimmee, we have learned the Portillo's is ready to beef up the Florida market! They have announced their newest restaurant will be holding its Grand Opening on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. This Portillo's will be the fifth location opened in the state of Florida to date and the second in the Orlando area. Portillo's is a Chicago area institution and has been very successful expanding into Florida.
KISSIMMEE, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages SAR will host program on Hitler and Operation Orient

The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will host James Press at their program at at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Captiva Recreation Center. Press’ talk entitled “Samurai and Swastika” will examine the alliance between Nazi Germany and Japan to discover why Hitler wanted Operation Orient – the conquest of the Middle East and India. These two Axis powers tried to support each other in their plans of conquest around the globe.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages to convert pools to saltwater-base due to high cost of chlorine

The Villages District Government is prepared to convert swimming pools to saltwater-based maintenance due to the high cost of chlorine. The District has performed a study on converting all District-maintained pools from a chlorine-based maintenance plan to a saltwater-based maintenance plan. Chlorine prices have increased by approximately 72 percent since...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Police agencies plan new year fundraisers

Although the holiday season of giving just wrapped up, local law enforcement agencies already are preparing for their fundraising efforts in the new year. The events they put on, such as Shop with a Cop and Derby Day, help support the community throughout the year. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
myfoxzone.com

Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
ORLANDO, FL
islandernews.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Ocala

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Ocala, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OCALA, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Homosassa, FL

Homosassa in Citrus County, Florida, is a coastal paradise rich in culture and beautiful attractions. The sea is a way of life here in Homosassa; whether you're after fishing, scalloping, boating, or paddling, this place has it all!. But that doesn't mean this quaint community is only limited to seafood...
HOMOSASSA, FL

