The holidays have a reputation for drawing the biggest shopping crowds of the season, with lines outside of stores on Black Friday and frantic shoppers searching for gifts in the days leading up to Christmas. But, in The Villages, the first three months of the year are actually much busier. The first quarter of the year, which runs from January to March, is when many local businesses see a rise in revenue and traffic. Just a week into the first quarter of 2023, several business owners already have seen an increase in customers and sales, and many expect the trend to continue through the rest of the quarter. “The first quarter of the year is, without a doubt, my busiest time of year,” said Kelli Campbell, owner of Softball’s R Game/Pickleball HQ in Southern Trace Plaza.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO