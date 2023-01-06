Read full article on original website
RNbutNotApacifist
2d ago
Thanks for ruining Bardstown Rd. and the highlands area. This used to be a wonderful hipidy-dipidy area of Louisville until the thugs moved in. Now there's violence everywhere there. I wish the cops would actually enforce the laws already in place.
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 men charged in connection to deadly St. Denis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested two men in connection with a homicide case in the St. Denis neighborhood in December. Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, and Justyn D. Walls, 19, both from Louisville, were charged on Tuesday with murder, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Wave 3
Weekend hit-and-run victim dies of his injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man injured on Dixie Highway after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend has died from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say the man was found just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway near Paramount Drive. The victim was...
wdrb.com
61-year-old man housed at Louisville Metro Corrections dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person housed at Louisville Metro Corrections died on Monday. Maj. Darrell Goodlett, a spokesperson for the jail in downtown Louisville, said corrections officers found a 61-year-old man unconscious around 2:30 p.m. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:19 p.m.
Wave 3
JCPS bus involved in crash; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus in south Louisville on Monday afternoon. Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mt. Washington Road and Waycross Avenue on reports of a crash, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies woman, 63, shot several times in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood early Sunday morning has been identified by the coroner's office. Paulette Ray, 63, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday a little after midnight in the 1400 block of Sale Avenue. That's about a...
Wave 3
Vicitm in Sale Avenue homicide identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman shot and killed early Sunday. The death of Paulette M. Ray, 63, of Louisville, has been ruled a homicide. Ray was found by Louisville Metro police officers who were called to the 1400...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened shortly after midnight when LMPD Fourth Division officers on patrol said they heard gunfire. They also got a report of a shooting in the...
WLKY.com
Family offering reward for information about man killed in 2021 Taylor Berry shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a 2021 murder victim is desperate for answers and now taking matters into their own hands with reward money for whoever can help police put the person responsible behind bars. Dalton Morrow II was shot just outside his apartment building on Utah Avenue...
Wave 3
Hardin County couple arrested; accused of seriously injuring 5-year-old
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County couple is facing abuse charges after a 5-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Kentucky State Police said they were contacted on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. regarding a child that was brought into Baptist Health Hardin with suspicious injuries. The child...
Wave 3
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Parkland neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on Monday in connection to a shooting back in October in the Parkland neighborhood. Quannus Taylor-Moore, 20, was charged with attempted murder for the shooting in the 2600 block of Hale Avenue on Oct. 31, 2022. Police were called to the...
Wave 3
Laundromat workers avoid disaster after SUV crashes into their building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An SUV plowed into a Louisville Laundromat early Sunday morning and barely missed hitting the people inside. That same SUV may also be tied to a drive-by homicide that happened minutes before. The shooting happened at a home on Sale Avenue around midnight Sunday morning. LMPD...
LMPD arrests woman accused of stealing mail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a woman for reportedly stealing mail. Police said Cheri Underwood stole mail from several people Dec. 22. When officers responded to a reported burglary in southwest Jefferson County, the victim said they had an "altercation" with her. When officers went to investigate,...
Wave 3
One person in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is in the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South 42nd Street around 7 p.m. While officers were on their...
Wave 3
LMDC inmate dies after officers, medical staff found him unconscious
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died at the hospital on Monday after officers and medical staff found him unconscious. Around 2:30 p.m., officers were alerted that a 61-year-old inmate was in medical distress. The man was found unconscious, and officers and medical staff immediately began life-saving measures.
Wave 3
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man is charged with multiple counts of child molesting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The charges were filed against Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, after an investigation begun in October by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Court documents...
wdrb.com
Mt. Washington Police searching for 2 suspects in liquor store robbery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police are searching for two white males who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Bullitt County. Mt. Washington Police said two males broke into Cut Rate Liquor store on Delania Drive between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police said the two suspects stole approximately $2,400 worth of liquor and did several thousands of dollars of damage to the store.
Wave 3
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
wdrb.com
Woman charged with abducting child from Austin school arrested again for domestic battery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman arrested last week for abducting a child from a school in southern Indiana is facing new charges. Last Monday (Jan. 2), Brittany Hurtt was arrested for allegedly kidnapping an 8-year-old girl from an elementary school playground in Austin, Ind. The child was returned safely...
Wave 3
Woman accused of kidnapping child from Indiana elementary school back in jail
SCOTTSBURG, In. (WAVE) - The 34-year-old woman accused of kidnapping a child from a Southern Indiana elementary school playground was released from jail Saturday after posting bond. One day later, Brittany Hurtt was arrested again on a domestic battery charge. Two judges have now made it harder for Hurtt to...
WLKY.com
Police investigating shooting on Bardstown Road in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot overnight in the Highlands, Louisville Metro police said. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road. That's where it changes from Baxter Avenue, near the post office and Starbucks. Police said EMS was called and transported...
