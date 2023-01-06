ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

RNbutNotApacifist
2d ago

Thanks for ruining Bardstown Rd. and the highlands area. This used to be a wonderful hipidy-dipidy area of Louisville until the thugs moved in. Now there's violence everywhere there. I wish the cops would actually enforce the laws already in place.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 men charged in connection to deadly St. Denis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested two men in connection with a homicide case in the St. Denis neighborhood in December. Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, and Justyn D. Walls, 19, both from Louisville, were charged on Tuesday with murder, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Weekend hit-and-run victim dies of his injuries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man injured on Dixie Highway after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend has died from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say the man was found just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway near Paramount Drive. The victim was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

61-year-old man housed at Louisville Metro Corrections dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person housed at Louisville Metro Corrections died on Monday. Maj. Darrell Goodlett, a spokesperson for the jail in downtown Louisville, said corrections officers found a 61-year-old man unconscious around 2:30 p.m. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:19 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS bus involved in crash; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus in south Louisville on Monday afternoon. Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mt. Washington Road and Waycross Avenue on reports of a crash, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Vicitm in Sale Avenue homicide identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman shot and killed early Sunday. The death of Paulette M. Ray, 63, of Louisville, has been ruled a homicide. Ray was found by Louisville Metro police officers who were called to the 1400...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened shortly after midnight when LMPD Fourth Division officers on patrol said they heard gunfire. They also got a report of a shooting in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD arrests woman accused of stealing mail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a woman for reportedly stealing mail. Police said Cheri Underwood stole mail from several people Dec. 22. When officers responded to a reported burglary in southwest Jefferson County, the victim said they had an "altercation" with her. When officers went to investigate,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMDC inmate dies after officers, medical staff found him unconscious

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died at the hospital on Monday after officers and medical staff found him unconscious. Around 2:30 p.m., officers were alerted that a 61-year-old inmate was in medical distress. The man was found unconscious, and officers and medical staff immediately began life-saving measures.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Mt. Washington Police searching for 2 suspects in liquor store robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police are searching for two white males who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Bullitt County. Mt. Washington Police said two males broke into Cut Rate Liquor store on Delania Drive between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police said the two suspects stole approximately $2,400 worth of liquor and did several thousands of dollars of damage to the store.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Police investigating shooting on Bardstown Road in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot overnight in the Highlands, Louisville Metro police said. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road. That's where it changes from Baxter Avenue, near the post office and Starbucks. Police said EMS was called and transported...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy