makeuseof.com
How to Switch Your Windows PC From a Microsoft Account to a Local Account
Using your computer with a Microsoft account is one of the best ways to enhance the Windows user experience. For example, it allows you to sync settings and preferences across Windows devices, download restricted apps from the Microsoft Store, and use One Drive for cloud storage on your PC.
Apple's iPhone 15 enters trial production phase
In a nutshell: iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has reportedly started production on the next version of Apple's smartphone. Economic Daily News was first to report on the development, noting that the iPhone 15 has entered what is called the new product introduction, or NPI, phase. During this stage, Foxconn will use its production line to assemble iPhones in the exact manner they will be created during mass production.
Amazon Has Apparently Killed a Big Part of its Business
It's no longer day one at Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report. The e-retail giant, which has always focused on the long term, not the next quarter's earnings, has clearly dropped that philosophy. Chief Executive Andy Jassy hasn't directly said that, but he has decided to gut the stores division,...
decrypt.co
Chinese Researchers Claim They Cracked Encryption With Quantum Computers
Skeptical technology experts believe the declaration is a hoax intended to cause panic. While the world continues to reel from how far artificial intelligence has come with projects like ChatGPT, Chinese researchers recently claimed that they have been able to crack encryption using quantum computing—something scientists have assumed was years away from happening.
The tech that went too far at CES 2023
Featuring pee pebbles; thousand-dollar Rubik's-alikes; and waifu-sniffing wearables.
makeuseof.com
How to Delete Pre-Installed Samsung Apps on Galaxy Devices
Samsung phones come with a lot of pre-installed apps, hoarding a chunk of your total internal storage. Some of these apps also run in the background, depleting battery life and hogging processing power. This makes your phone slower and needs more frequent charging.
Panasonic announces 'life changing' smart glasses
Panasonic and Biel Glasses have announced a new pair of smart glasses to aid mobility for the visually impaired
makeuseof.com
Google Play Store vs. Samsung Galaxy Store: What's the Difference and Which Should You Use?
The Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store are both app stores meant for Android devices. Being owned by Google, the Play Store comes preloaded on most Android phones except for those from the likes of Huawei. The Galaxy Store is available exclusively on Samsung phones and tablets.
Dear Samsung Galaxy fans, it's time to try a different Android phone
Samsung may have heritage, but there are a wealth of other top handsets which are worth your time
Meta is ending support for its original Oculus Quest VR headset
What just happened? Meta's Oculus Quest 2 is an incredibly popular device among fans of virtual reality, having sat atop the Steam survey's VR headset chart for many months. Now, Facebook's parent company has revealed it is calling time on the predecessor, the original Oculus Quest VR, which will stop receiving new software updates and can no longer use certain social features.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Reading Mode on Android to Read Articles and Websites More Comfortably
Reading text on smartphones can be problematic for those with visual problems. Due to this, electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, and tablets have accessibility features to help visually impaired users comfortably use them.
TechSpot
Waning consumer demand sees TSMC miss revenue forecasts for first time in two years
What just happened? Even the biggest tech giants aren't immune to the effects of a stuttering global economy and waning consumer demand: the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has just missed quarterly revenue forecasts for the first time in two years. The global economic crisis brought about by skyrocketing inflation,...
ComicBook
Steam Trick Saves Some Users Lots of Money
There's a Google Chrome extension that will save some Steam users a lot of money. Unfortunately, if you're a Mozzila type of person, or a Safari loyalist, or maybe you like the privacy of Duck Duck Go, you're out of luck as this trick requires the use of Google Chrome because it's a Google Chrome extension. Dubbed "Available on Game Pass," the extension lets Steam users know if a game they are looking at is available on Xbox Game Pass. In other words, it prevents you from accidentally buying a game you already have access to through your Game Pass subscription.
Android Authority
Amazon announces Matter-over-Thread is coming to Echo devices this spring
Amazon says it will bring Matter-over-Thread support to its Echo devices this spring. All of the company’s remaining compatible Echo and Eero devices will be updated to support Matter by spring as well. The Alexa app will now remember when you change a device name in the app or...
