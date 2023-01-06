ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia officials find suspected human remains two hours from where missing woman last seen

Officials in West Virginia have found suspected human remains on Thursday amid a search for missing Gretchen Fleming .

Fleming, 28, was last seen during the early morning hours of Dec. 4 at My Way Lounge in Parkersburg, where she left with an unnamed male.

She was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.

About two hours outside of Parkersburg, where Fleming went missing, suspected human remains were found in Elm Grove, according to WTOV.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard told the FOX affiliate that officials were led to the suspected human remains on Thursday after his office got a call from another department regarding a missing person.

Howard said that the remains were taken to Kepner Funeral Home where a medical examiner will perform an investigation.

Parkersburg Police Lt. James Stalnaker previously told Fox News Digital that an unnamed male is a person of interest.

Human remains found two hours away from where Gretchen Fleming was last seen in West Virginia on Dec. 4, 2022.
Parkersburg Police Department
Officials have not yet confirmed if the remains are Fleming’s.
Facebook/Louise Fleming

“He is a person of interest in this investigation,” Stalnaker said. “We know she left with him. We believe that she traveled back to his residence with him. He’s given inconsistent statements.”

“Through his own admission, she was at one point in his vehicle, but he’s claiming she didn’t make it to his house,” he said. “There is no indication they knew each other prior to this night.”

Stalnaker also said that Fleming left her purse at the bar, which held her phone as well as debit and credit cards.

A man who was seen leaving the bar with Fleming is considered a person of interest in her disappearance.
Facebook/Louise Fleming

According to police, Fleming showed up at the bar with a different person.

People with information about the incident are encouraged to contact lead Detective James Zimmerman at 304-424-1072 or the police department at 304-424-8444.

