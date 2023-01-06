ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 93

Chikita Witz
4d ago

The housing is there. The problem is the outrageous over pricing. People selling their homes $100,000 above what it's really worth isn't gonna get the house sold...anymore.

Reply(20)
39
Christopher Caudill
3d ago

there is definitely not a shortage of houses on the market, that is a silly statement. the problem is the pricing for the houses that are available, who can afford them. with the economy the way it is and all the jacked up pricing including housing, that is what's wrong. what we need is new leaders of this country.

Reply(1)
19
just sayin
4d ago

America WONT GET IT.Biden wants more mobile homes..trailer parks in city limits...rezone residential areas to allow trailer parks next door!Biden wants to bring the big dangerous " PROJECTS" back..the ghettos..huge low income multi family apartments.Builders would be a fool to continue to build with high material prices, supply delays , high interet rates , scary buyers, buyer who only want a steal of a deal and no solid financial plan from this government. HOUSING SHORTAGE WILL BE AN ABSOLUTELY DISASTER BY 2025

Reply(6)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
CNBC

Millennials bought an abandoned high school for $100,000 and turned it into a 31-unit apartment building—take a look inside

When an abandoned high school in Homestead, Pennsylvania, was listed for sale in 2019, Jesse Wig saw an opportunity. The sellers were asking for just $100,000. The 34-year-old real estate agent bought the school and then reached out to a friend who connected him to Adam Colucci, a 35-year-old real estate investor and owner of an audio-video business.
HOMESTEAD, PA
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
42K+
Followers
772
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy