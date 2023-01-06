The housing is there. The problem is the outrageous over pricing. People selling their homes $100,000 above what it's really worth isn't gonna get the house sold...anymore.
there is definitely not a shortage of houses on the market, that is a silly statement. the problem is the pricing for the houses that are available, who can afford them. with the economy the way it is and all the jacked up pricing including housing, that is what's wrong. what we need is new leaders of this country.
America WONT GET IT.Biden wants more mobile homes..trailer parks in city limits...rezone residential areas to allow trailer parks next door!Biden wants to bring the big dangerous " PROJECTS" back..the ghettos..huge low income multi family apartments.Builders would be a fool to continue to build with high material prices, supply delays , high interet rates , scary buyers, buyer who only want a steal of a deal and no solid financial plan from this government. HOUSING SHORTAGE WILL BE AN ABSOLUTELY DISASTER BY 2025
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
