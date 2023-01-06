ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

Virtual Networking Group to take place January 11 and 18

Virtual Networking Group to take place January 11 and 18. For those of you who are thinking about a second career or who would like to get back into the workforce, we have a free employment 12-part series scheduled through Spring 2023 called: “Virtual Networking Group for 50+ Job Seekers” which will address many helpful job search topics and each lasts 2 hours.
Latest Milton public meeting podcasts: December 13, 2022 – January 5, 2023

Latest Milton public meeting podcasts: December 13, 2022 – January 5, 2023. A selection of Milton Massachusetts public meetings is now available to listen to as podcasts on the most popular listening platforms from audio recorded by Milton Access TV (distributed independently of MATV). Follow on Apple podcasts. Follow...
Superintendent Sheehan releases updates for week of January 5, 2022

Superintendent Sheehan releases updates for week of January 5, 2022. This week’s highlights include Superintendent Search Update, Katie Greer – Tonight at 6 pm at Pierce, Pierce Players Presents State Fair, Jan 19-21, Milton Coalition Speaker Jan 9, Pierce Summer Program Night Jan 12, Athletic Highlights, and more.
