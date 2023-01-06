Virtual Networking Group to take place January 11 and 18. For those of you who are thinking about a second career or who would like to get back into the workforce, we have a free employment 12-part series scheduled through Spring 2023 called: “Virtual Networking Group for 50+ Job Seekers” which will address many helpful job search topics and each lasts 2 hours.

MILTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO