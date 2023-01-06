Read full article on original website
iFOREX launches daily analysis videos, trading expert live feed, and non-leveraged products
“Our ultimate goal is to evolve in a way that benefits our clients both old and new, and regardless of their experience level. We’re a broker that empowers traders to grow.”. iFOREX, an FX and CFD brokerage brand operated by Formula Investment House Ltd, has made several major updates...
FIBO Group expands CFD brokerage into LATAM region
“We’ve been noticing a growing interest in our services all across Central and South America in recent months. That’s why we’ve been working tirelessly to perfect our offer to the region and make it as optimal as we can. This means facilitating the user interface to Spanish speakers, enhancing our support staff and hours, finetuning our asset list to suit the needs of traders, and much more. We’re certain that our valued Latin American customers will find everything they need for a successful trading venture on our platform.”
Capital.com’s traders agree commodity markets will outperform in 2023
A survey of 4,093 Capital.com clients carried out between July and August of 2022 suggests that 63% of retail traders expect global markets to go into recession in 2023. A fourth of survey participants (25%) did not expect global markets to be in recession in 2023, while 12% remained unsure of the outlook.
FMLS 2022: Finalto’s Paul Groves on providing NDFs, ETFs, other in-demand assets
As part of our coverage for the Finance Magnates London Summit 2022, we spoke to Finalto’s Head of European Sales, Paul Groves, to find out how brokers can position themselves to tap into the new market landscape. Paul has been with Finalto since 2010, tasked with running the sales...
ICE’s FX daily volume drops below 50K contracts mark
Intercontinental Exchange, which also operates clearing houses and serves OTC markets, disclosed weak metrics across its FX and credit volumes for December, which averaged 48,000 contracts per day. The figure reflected an 11 percent drop month-over-month from the number of FX contracts in November 2022, which was reported at 54,000....
An Interview with Edgewater’s Matt Kassel and Brian Andreyko on the FX market and the firm’s offering
It’s 2023. One of the key FX plays going forward is widely expected to be non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) due to its electronification, which is opening the gates to the Asia Pacific and Latin America, the big FX frontiers today. With that in mind, FinanceFeeds sat down with Matt Kassel...
BidX Markets appoints Harry Fry as Head of APAC
“My focus will be to give brokers the flexibility and support they need to provide the best service offering to their traders. I believe my knowledge of the financial markets is going to support our institutional client base with liquidity, risk, and tech as well as our professional traders with trading and investment needs.”
Crypto Bank Juno replaces Wyre with Zero Hash as custodian
Crypto banking firm Juno has expanded the list of its supported custodians with the addition of Zero Hash as part of its new modular crypto stack. The news comes shortly after Juno asked its customers to either self-custody or sell their crypto assets for cash in the light of its migration to a new custodian. To that end, the crypto platform temporarily blocked new purchases and increased the daily withdrawal limits by five times for all users.
Financing Creativity Via SocialFi
Incentivization is a powerful tool, and by using blockchain to reward and encourage audience participation in the creative process, it is now possible to create a more sustainable and transparent creative economy. One such novel use of incentivization revolves around the concept of SocialFi, a combination of social media and...
Top crypto exchanges support Flare Network (FLR) airdrop
Flare Network, a decentralized blockchain system that uses its own consensus protocol, has initiated one of the largest token distributions in crypto history for Ripple (XRP) holders. After a nearly two-year-long wait, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges added FLR support over the last few months. In addition to Binance, OKX,...
Rostro Group completes full takeover of Scope Markets
Rostro Financials Group, a fintech group focused on capital markets and digital assets, has completed the acquisition of Belize-based FX and CFDs brokerage Scope Markets. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, but Rostro has bought the retail broker in an all-cash deal, the company said in a statement.
Temenos selected as core banking platform at Taiwan’s new digital bank, Next Bank
“I’m delighted to see Next Bank go live on Temenos, the platform of choice for more than 70 challenger banks worldwide. As one of the first neobanks in Taiwan, Next Bank is already setting a new standard for digital banking in the market.”. Next Commercial Bank, a new digital...
Last Chance to Register for iFX EXPO Dubai 2023
The Premier Event for Business Networking and Collaboration in the Financial and Fintech Space. iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 is rapidly approaching, and it is expected to be the largest iFX EXPO ever held in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Between January 16-18, the event will bring together top professionals in the financial and fintech sectors under the roof of the Dubai World Trade Centre for two days of business collaboration and networking. This year, the event will feature 40% more exhibitors and around 3,500 attendees worldwide. Major industry players such as Exness, ZuluTrade, MultiBank Group, B2Broker, ADSS, StoneX, and OneZero, among many others, will be exhibiting and sponsoring the event.
Nuvei buys US rival Paya in $1.3 billion deal
Canadian fintech company Nuvei has acquired Paya, a payment technology provider that went public in 2020 through a blank-check deal, for nearly $1.3 billion including debts. The deal comes at a time when the payments sector is consolidating as large providers have been scooping up smaller players to scale and diversify their business. Paya has enjoyed strong growth during the last year, having grown its marketcap by nearly a quarter despite the challenges of higher interest rates and inflation.
CFTC sues game theorist Avraham Eisenberg for $110m worth “oracle manipulation” on Mango Markets
“The CFTC will use all available enforcement tools to aggressively pursue fraud and manipulation regardless of the technology that is utilized. The CEA prohibits deception and swap manipulation, whether on a registered swap execution facility or on a decentralized blockchain-based trading platform”. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has filed...
Bank of France calls for stricter crypto regulation
Banque de France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau has floated the idea of forcing crypto firms to get a fully-fledged licence even before the upcoming EU regulations take effect next year. The head of central bank supports the proposal of some lawmakers that would do away with a grace period...
