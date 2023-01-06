The Premier Event for Business Networking and Collaboration in the Financial and Fintech Space. iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 is rapidly approaching, and it is expected to be the largest iFX EXPO ever held in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Between January 16-18, the event will bring together top professionals in the financial and fintech sectors under the roof of the Dubai World Trade Centre for two days of business collaboration and networking. This year, the event will feature 40% more exhibitors and around 3,500 attendees worldwide. Major industry players such as Exness, ZuluTrade, MultiBank Group, B2Broker, ADSS, StoneX, and OneZero, among many others, will be exhibiting and sponsoring the event.

