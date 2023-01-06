ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
miltonscene.com

Latest Milton public meeting podcasts: December 13, 2022 – January 5, 2023

Latest Milton public meeting podcasts: December 13, 2022 – January 5, 2023. A selection of Milton Massachusetts public meetings is now available to listen to as podcasts on the most popular listening platforms from audio recorded by Milton Access TV (distributed independently of MATV). Follow on Apple podcasts. Follow...
MILTON, MA
miltonscene.com

Virtual Networking Group to take place January 11 and 18

Virtual Networking Group to take place January 11 and 18. For those of you who are thinking about a second career or who would like to get back into the workforce, we have a free employment 12-part series scheduled through Spring 2023 called: “Virtual Networking Group for 50+ Job Seekers” which will address many helpful job search topics and each lasts 2 hours.
MILTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston City Councilors pen letter to Mayor Wu calling for metal detectors and police in schools

Several Boston City Councilors penned a letter to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Friday, calling for metal detectors and police to be reinstated in schools. In a statement on Councilor Erin Murphy’s Twitter page, the group, consisting of Murphy, Ed Flynn, Michael Flaherty and Frank Baker, called for the safety measures in order to curb a rising trend of harassment and violence in schools.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Protestors gather in Worcester on anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WORCESTER, Mass. - On the second anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot and insurrection, protestors gathered in Worcester and across Massachusetts, calling for former President Donald Trump and his allies to be held responsible. A group gathered at Elm Park at noon on Friday, organized by the Indivisible Massachusetts...
WORCESTER, MA
koamnewsnow.com

Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises

CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
CHELSEA, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?

Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
AUSTIN, TX
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Medical Center Diverting Ambulances Again

FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center is diverting ambulances again from Framingham Union Hospital, due to a lack of nurses on staff. During the last two holiday weekends of 2022, MetroWest Medical Center requested local ambulance companies and MetroWest Fire Departments divert ambulances. SOURCE media broke the news Christmas weekend and New Year’s Day weekend, and was the only media outlet that published the news.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
country1025.com

Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!

Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
FRAMINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy