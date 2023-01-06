Read full article on original website
City Council to Hear Plans Tonight for 10 Single Family Homes Near Haverhill and Methuen Border
A plan for 10 single-family homes on a 14-acre lot, near Snow and Scotland Hill Roads on the Haverhill and Methuen border, is before Haverhill city councilors tonight for a special permit. Robert Ferreira Jr., who bought the land with his late brother in 1988, calls the project “Sunset Oaks.”...
Climate Justice: Hope, Resilience, and the Fight for a Sustainable Future – book discussion, Jan. 11
Climate Justice: Hope, Resilience, and the Fight for a Sustainable Future – book discussion, Jan. 11. This event will take place on Wednesday, 1/11, at 7:00 p.m. in the Keys Community Room, with host Library Director Will Adamczyk. It is a book discussion about the title called Climate Justice:...
Latest Milton public meeting podcasts: December 13, 2022 – January 5, 2023
Latest Milton public meeting podcasts: December 13, 2022 – January 5, 2023. A selection of Milton Massachusetts public meetings is now available to listen to as podcasts on the most popular listening platforms from audio recorded by Milton Access TV (distributed independently of MATV). Follow on Apple podcasts. Follow...
Virtual Networking Group to take place January 11 and 18
Virtual Networking Group to take place January 11 and 18. For those of you who are thinking about a second career or who would like to get back into the workforce, we have a free employment 12-part series scheduled through Spring 2023 called: “Virtual Networking Group for 50+ Job Seekers” which will address many helpful job search topics and each lasts 2 hours.
Boston City Councilors pen letter to Mayor Wu calling for metal detectors and police in schools
Several Boston City Councilors penned a letter to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Friday, calling for metal detectors and police to be reinstated in schools. In a statement on Councilor Erin Murphy’s Twitter page, the group, consisting of Murphy, Ed Flynn, Michael Flaherty and Frank Baker, called for the safety measures in order to curb a rising trend of harassment and violence in schools.
Protestors gather in Worcester on anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol riot
WORCESTER, Mass. - On the second anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot and insurrection, protestors gathered in Worcester and across Massachusetts, calling for former President Donald Trump and his allies to be held responsible. A group gathered at Elm Park at noon on Friday, organized by the Indivisible Massachusetts...
Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises
CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
Short-Staffed ‘Boston Police Department Is in a Dire Position,' Commissioner Says
The Boston Police Department is in what its leader is calling a "dire" need to fill positions, as he asks neighbors for help. Commissioner Michael Cox is asking other departments to consider lateral transfers before the busy summer season, a request that hasn't happened in more than 15 years. "I...
Anger Growing Over Officer-Involved Shooting Of Cambridge Student
Dozens of people gathered on Monday, Jan. 9, to protest the officer-involved killing of UMass student Sayad Faisal last week and grieve the loss of a community member that they said had big dreams and was working to make them a reality. The Bangladesh Association of New England…
Mass State Police Announce Another Sobriety Checkpoint For This Friday, 1/13
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Friday, January 13th into Saturday, January 14th. According to...
Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?
Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
MetroWest Medical Center Diverting Ambulances Again
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center is diverting ambulances again from Framingham Union Hospital, due to a lack of nurses on staff. During the last two holiday weekends of 2022, MetroWest Medical Center requested local ambulance companies and MetroWest Fire Departments divert ambulances. SOURCE media broke the news Christmas weekend and New Year’s Day weekend, and was the only media outlet that published the news.
Ana Walshe reveals more about her husband Brian in a letter she wrote to a federal judge last June
BOSTON — Brian Walshe has been on house arrest after pleading guilty in 2018 for selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings for $80,000. During a federal court hearing last June, Brian’s wife, Ana Walshe, wrote a letter to the judge to show support for her husband ahead of his sentencing while he had been on home confinement.
Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!
Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family Member
Caregivers struggle everyday to manage caring for their loved one, working to bring in income, balancing work and family life. Being a caregiver can be very rewarding, but it can also be very overwhelming. Help is available to those that qualify.
Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
Nightclub at Encore Boston Harbor celebrates police K-9 on her birthday
EVERETT, Mass. — A K-9 at the Everett Police Department got some doggone good treatment on her birthday. The staff members at Mémoire Boston, a nightclub at Encore Boston Harbor resort casino, are big fans of Everett police K-9 Mary. When they heard Monday was Mary's birthday, the...
Two Mass. inmates charged with attacking correctional officers
MIDDLETON, Mass — Two Massachusetts inmates have been indicted on charges for their role in attacking two correctional officers during an altercation on October 22. According to the Essex County Sheriff’s office, two inmates and two officers sustained minor injuries during an altercation at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction.
Basic Black: Can Boston shake its reputation as one of the most racist cities in America?
Recently, the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau unveiled a tourism campaign that highlights how one of the nation’s oldest cities now encompasses 23 neighborhoods and residents who speak a combined 76 languages. The campaign included a new tagline: “Boston never gets old.” The bureau also introduced its new name: Meet Boston.
Boston apartments as low as $1,257 per month in affordable housing lottery
Some qualified applicants who win the Boston Metrolist Avalon Brighton housing lottery will get to rent a studio apartment for just over half of the going rate. According to online rental platform Zumper, as of January 9, 2023, the average monthly rent for a studio apartment in Boston, MA is $2,400.
