WPFO
Oxford home badly damaged in fire, pet dies
A home was badly damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Oxford. Multiple area departments responded to the scene at 99 Coldwater Brook Road. Oxford Fire Chief Paul Hewey says no one was home at the time of the fire but a pet inside the home died. Fire crews do...
WPFO
CityLink bus service in Lewiston-Auburn experiencing interruptions
The CityLink bus service in Lewiston and Auburn has been plagued by service interruptions, according to the Sun Journal. The issues are being reportedly caused by a combination of mechanical issues and staffing shortages due to illnesses. As recently as Saturday, there was no bus service on Main Street or...
WPFO
Maine shelter takes in 3 dogs from suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina
KENNEBUNK, Maine (WGME) -- The Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk says they have taken in three dogs rescued by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) from an alleged dog fighting ring in South Carolina. The shelter says 275 dogs were rescued in September 2022. HSUS reported the dogs...
WPFO
Large response to structure fire in Waterboro Sunday night
WATERBORO (WGME) - Our crews describe a large fire scene for a structure fire on May Street in Waterboro Sunday night. Waterboro Fire Captain Chris Carpenter says they got the call shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. Multiple crews responded to the scene. Carpenter says the home was unoccupied while the...
WMTW
Second body found this week on Lewiston street
LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
WPFO
Erskine Academy student dies after multi-vehicle crash
RICHMOND (WGME) - A 17-year-old Maine boy who was injured in a crash on December 30 has died. Remy Pettengill was a student at Erskine Academy in South China. The school posted to Facebook that Pettengill's parents confirmed his death. State Police say 39-year-old Steven Trask of Topsham sideswiped a...
WPFO
Lincolnville man arrested for murder
LINCOLNVILLE (WGME) - Police have arrested a Lincolnville man for murder. Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, Waldo County Sheriff's responded to 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville where they found 47-year-old Kevin Curit of Lincolnville dead. Maine State Police Major Crimes worked throughout the day Saturday. Saturday evening, State Police say...
truecountry935.com
Another Body Found in Lewiston
A second body in as many days has been found in Lewiston on Bartlett Street. Both deaths are under investigation.
Second body found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston within two days
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police were called to the scene of a dead body on Bartlett Street on Friday. It was the second consecutive day a body has been found on the street. Police said a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. Officials said...
mainepublic.org
Police search for missing Portland woman at Two Lights State Park
Law enforcement agencies are searching Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth for a missing Portland woman. Police say that the 40-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, and was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. The woman's car was found...
WPFO
Maine hits key price tag for 'Grinch' storm, could get help from FEMA
CAMP ELLIS (WGME) -- Facing millions of dollars in damage from the “Grinch” storm just before Christmas, Maine is now a big step closer to a major disaster declaration, which could mean money for repairs. The storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of Mainers, some of...
WPFO
Warm weather has made ice fishing dangerous across Maine
WATERBORO (WGME)-- Ice fishermen are ready for the fishing season. The ice however... not quite. Maine's winter weather has been warmer than usual for some of Maine's lake, making it unsafe to icefish. Game wardens say ice fishing is dependent on cold temperatures, the size of the lake, and what...
WPFO
Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison
(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
Body found in Lewiston under investigation
LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. in Lewiston, a spokesperson with the Lewiston Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine. It is unknown at this time who found the body, and the body has not yet been...
WPFO
2 taken to hospital after crash in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Portland Friday afternoon. The crash happened near 1124 Forest Ave. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. This story will be updated.
Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine
According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
WPFO
Maine school district reportedly experiencing payroll issues
Employees in the Hallowell-area school district have not been getting paid correctly, according to the Kennebec Journal. Some RSU 2 employees haven't been getting paid the correct amount and others have reported issues with benefits like health insurance and retirement plans. In an email sent to staff members Sunday night,...
WPFO
Football returns to Maine Maritime Academy
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Football is back at Maine Maritime Academy. The sport was suspended indefinitely back in August of 2020 due to the pandemic. Monday, the Mariners announced they'll have a sub-varsity team this fall and in 2024, but starting in 2025, the Mariners will be competing in the Commonwealth Coast Conference.
WPFO
Group files complaint against Portland Public Schools for alleged discrimination
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A conservative group has filled a federal civil rights complaint to the U.S. Department of Education over a Portland Public Schools staff support group meant specifically for people of color. Parents Defending Education, which is based in Virginia, says the description for the "BIPOC Community Circle" means...
WPFO
Paris residents to vote on recalling school director over gender identity policy
PARIS (WGME) -- A town in Oxford County is getting ready for a school board recall election. This stems from a controversial gender identity policy that left a lot of parents frustrated. Two members were up for recall but one of those members, Julia Leste, already resigned. On Tuesday, Paris...
