The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Team Reportedly Makes Decision On Jim Harbaugh

If Jim Harbaugh is going to be coaching in the National Football League next year, it'll reportedly be somewhere other than Carolina. While the Michigan Wolverines head coach reportedly made a push to speak with the Panthers, the team has reportedly decided to focus its coaching search efforts in other places.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Wichita Eagle

Broncos’ Expected Timeline to Hire a New Head Coach

The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on December 26, which gave the team the option for a slight head start on the coaching search. However, the Broncos weren't able to take full advantage of that because the NFL doesn't allow head-coaching interviews in the season's final two weeks. The Broncos...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks NFC West Watch: Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury

As the Seattle Seahawks march into the playoffs, they get to watch as most of the rest of the league begins offseason preparations. This includes the Arizona Cardinals, as Seattle's NFC West rival wasted no time getting down to business on "Black Monday," as the team fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after a disappointing 4-13 season.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Bengals Receiving Great Named Wild Card Ruler Of The Jungle

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh is the Ruler of the Jungle for the Wild Card bout against Baltimore. The go-to possession receiver played eight seasons in Cincinnati, posting 507 catches, 5,782 receiving yards, and 37 touchdowns. He holds the Bengals' record for most receptions in a season (112 in 2007).
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Report: Cardinals Not Set On Firing Kingsbury Despite Exploring Candidates

Entering the final game of the season, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury’s job security remains uncertain. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Arizona has not yet made a decision on whether to keep him, although the team is looking at options around the league. The Cardinals signed Kingsbury and general...
ARIZONA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Cleveland Browns Wearing Shirts in Support of Bills Damar Hamlin Pregame

Support continues to pour in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday Night Football recently. Cleveland Browns are joining other teams in the league by wearing shirts for Hamlin in the pregame. Cleveland will daunt these shirts out there today that say "Love...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Colts Submit Requests for 4 Coordinators in Head Coaching Search

The first order of business for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 offseason is to hire a new head coach. While it is expected the Colts will undergo an extensive search for the next leader of their team, general manager Chris Ballard is not wasting any time submitting requests to interview candidates for the position.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Kyler Murray Will Have Input on Next Cardinals Coach, Owner Says

View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after four seasons with the franchise. General manager Steve Keim also will not return, as he has elected to step down to focus on his health. Owner Michael Bidwill has his work cut out...
Wichita Eagle

Giants Open as Slight Underdogs in NFC Wild Card Round

Although the New York Giants have been playing some of their better ball down the stretch--including in their losses to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 and to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18--the Giants open up this week as a 2.5-point underdogin Sunday's Wild Card game against the Vikings, according to SI Betting.

