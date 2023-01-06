Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NFL fans had so many jokes about the Chiefs' spinning offensive huddle against the Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs are finishing off their regular season in style Saturday night as they’re currently blowing out the Raiders in Las Vegas. The win is going to give them the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a bye week next week. And you know what? It...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Team Reportedly Makes Decision On Jim Harbaugh
If Jim Harbaugh is going to be coaching in the National Football League next year, it'll reportedly be somewhere other than Carolina. While the Michigan Wolverines head coach reportedly made a push to speak with the Panthers, the team has reportedly decided to focus its coaching search efforts in other places.
Raiders owner reportedly angry that Chiefs fans have taken over Las Vegas’ stadium
Chiefs fans made their presence known during Saturday’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Chiefs After Kansas City Locks Up No. 1 Seed for Playoffs
The Kansas City Chiefs have officially locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the upcoming NFL playoffs. Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany, is clearly fired up after Saturday’s result against the Las Vegas Raiders. Immediately after the game ended, Brittany took to Twitter to celebrate the...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes sets NFL single-season record for most yards by quarterback
The Chiefs quarterback solidified his case as the NFL MVP with another record.
Updated AFC playoff picture after wins by Chiefs, Jaguars
Bills (12-3) — vs. Patriots. Jaguars (8-8) — won vs. Jaguars, clinched No. 4 seed. For the Chargers, if the Ravens lose to the Bengals at 10 am PT, they will clinch the No. 5 seed and face the Jaguars next weekend. However, if Baltimore beats Cincinnati, Los Angeles will have to beat the Broncos to clinch the fifth seed.
Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 18 vs. Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs were able to dominate the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18, securing the top seed in the AFC and a first-round bye in the postseason by a score of 31-13. The exceptional play from both sides of the ball propelled the team to victory and the much-needed week of rest in the postseason.
Why the Chiefs’ path to the AFC’s No. 1 seed is a lesson (and sign) for their future
This isn’t like most Chiefs seasons in the Patrick Mahomes Era. Here’s why.
Wichita Eagle
Broncos’ Expected Timeline to Hire a New Head Coach
The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on December 26, which gave the team the option for a slight head start on the coaching search. However, the Broncos weren't able to take full advantage of that because the NFL doesn't allow head-coaching interviews in the season's final two weeks. The Broncos...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks NFC West Watch: Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury
As the Seattle Seahawks march into the playoffs, they get to watch as most of the rest of the league begins offseason preparations. This includes the Arizona Cardinals, as Seattle's NFC West rival wasted no time getting down to business on "Black Monday," as the team fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after a disappointing 4-13 season.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Receiving Great Named Wild Card Ruler Of The Jungle
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh is the Ruler of the Jungle for the Wild Card bout against Baltimore. The go-to possession receiver played eight seasons in Cincinnati, posting 507 catches, 5,782 receiving yards, and 37 touchdowns. He holds the Bengals' record for most receptions in a season (112 in 2007).
Wichita Eagle
Report: Cardinals Not Set On Firing Kingsbury Despite Exploring Candidates
Entering the final game of the season, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury’s job security remains uncertain. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Arizona has not yet made a decision on whether to keep him, although the team is looking at options around the league. The Cardinals signed Kingsbury and general...
Wichita Eagle
Cleveland Browns Wearing Shirts in Support of Bills Damar Hamlin Pregame
Support continues to pour in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday Night Football recently. Cleveland Browns are joining other teams in the league by wearing shirts for Hamlin in the pregame. Cleveland will daunt these shirts out there today that say "Love...
Wichita Eagle
Colts Submit Requests for 4 Coordinators in Head Coaching Search
The first order of business for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 offseason is to hire a new head coach. While it is expected the Colts will undergo an extensive search for the next leader of their team, general manager Chris Ballard is not wasting any time submitting requests to interview candidates for the position.
Wichita Eagle
Kyler Murray Will Have Input on Next Cardinals Coach, Owner Says
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after four seasons with the franchise. General manager Steve Keim also will not return, as he has elected to step down to focus on his health. Owner Michael Bidwill has his work cut out...
Wichita Eagle
Giants Open as Slight Underdogs in NFC Wild Card Round
Although the New York Giants have been playing some of their better ball down the stretch--including in their losses to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 and to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18--the Giants open up this week as a 2.5-point underdogin Sunday's Wild Card game against the Vikings, according to SI Betting.
Wichita Eagle
Cal McNair Reveals New Role in Texans Coach Search: ‘The Trump Card’
HOUSTON - Cal McNair walked up to the podium inside the Houston Texans’ auditorium Monday night one day after firing coach Lovie Smith and launching a coaching search for the third consecutive year. It’s the same room where Smith used to lead team meetings until his dismissal. For...
