Read full article on original website
Related
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
🎥Moran at the border learning what's needed to get crisis under control
EL PASO, Texas –A day after President Joe Biden inspected a muddy stretch of the U.S. -Mexico border, Senator Jerry Moran join a bipartisan group of senators touring various points along the U.S. border in El Paso, Texas. For Biden, it was his first trip to the region after...
Classified docs from Biden's time as vice president discovered
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered...
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
As COVID surges in China, US begins testing more travelers
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Shubham Chandra knows how dangerous the coronavirus can be: He lost his dad during the pandemic. So when he cleared customs at Newark Liberty International Airport and saw people offering anonymous COVID-19 testing, he was happy to volunteer. “It’s a minimum amount of effort to...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority’s ability to govern. “My father always told me,...
US sending Ukraine nearly $3 billion in new military aid package
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send Ukraine nearly $3 billion in military aid, in a massive new package that will for the first time include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles, U.S. officials said Thursday, in the Biden administration's latest step to send increasingly lethal and powerful weapons to help Ukraine beat back Russian forces.
House GOP kicks off majority with vote to slash IRS funding
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans began their tenure in the majority Monday by passing a bill that would rescind nearly $71 billion that Congress had provided the IRS, fulfilling a campaign promise even though the legislation is unlikely to advance further. Democrats had beefed up the IRS over the...
Ukrainian troops to train on Patriot system in Oklahoma
WASHINGTON — (AP) — About 100 Ukrainian troops will head to Oklahoma's Fort Sill soon to begin training on the Patriot missile defense system, two U.S. officials said Tuesday. Ukraine has long sought the Patriot surface-to-air guided missile defense system because it can target aircraft, cruise missiles and...
Rep. Katie Porter is running for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat in California
The announcement comes despite no official indication longtime Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, whose up for reelection in 2024, is retiring.
Supreme Court seeks US government view on charter school's skirt requirement
The Supreme Court, in deciding whether to hear the appeal of a North Carolina charter school in a case over its dress code, asked the Biden administration to weigh in.
Peru's mining south, rocked by violence, braces for 'endless battle'
LIMA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - In Peru's south, a mining region that has been roiled by deadly protests over the ouster of former leftist President Pedro Castillo, protest leaders say they are ready for an "endless battle" against the government, threatening to destabilize the deeply divided Andean nation.
Report: US agency considering restrictions or ban on gas stoves over health concerns
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says it is considering stricter regulation or a federal ban on gas stoves citing research that has linked the appliances to a variety of health problems, including childhood asthma. “This is a hidden hazard,” Richard Trumka Jr., a CPSC commissioner, told Bloomberg in an...
Supercharged weather extremes cost US billions in 2022: NOAA
Costly weather disasters kept raining down on America last year, pounding the nation with 18 climate extremes that caused at least $1 billion in damage each.
KDOT announces approved December bids
The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Dec. 14, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Jefferson ‑...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0