Texas State

The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Classified docs from Biden's time as vice president discovered

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered...
WASHINGTON, DC
Great Bend Post

As COVID surges in China, US begins testing more travelers

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Shubham Chandra knows how dangerous the coronavirus can be: He lost his dad during the pandemic. So when he cleared customs at Newark Liberty International Airport and saw people offering anonymous COVID-19 testing, he was happy to volunteer. “It’s a minimum amount of effort to...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Ukrainian troops to train on Patriot system in Oklahoma

WASHINGTON — (AP) — About 100 Ukrainian troops will head to Oklahoma's Fort Sill soon to begin training on the Patriot missile defense system, two U.S. officials said Tuesday. Ukraine has long sought the Patriot surface-to-air guided missile defense system because it can target aircraft, cruise missiles and...
FORT SILL, OK
Reuters

Peru's mining south, rocked by violence, braces for 'endless battle'

LIMA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - In Peru's south, a mining region that has been roiled by deadly protests over the ouster of former leftist President Pedro Castillo, protest leaders say they are ready for an "endless battle" against the government, threatening to destabilize the deeply divided Andean nation.
Great Bend Post

KDOT announces approved December bids

The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Dec. 14, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Jefferson ‑...
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
