Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Former Vikings RB Ties Record of Vikings Legend
The Vikings face the Chicago Bears in Week 18. It is a standard Sunday noon CST game, but the NFL played two games on Saturday in the final week of the regular season. The Kansas City Chiefs played their season finale in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium against the Raiders, and one former Viking starred in the game.
The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming
In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
Can the Vikings Defense Finally Stop Someone?
The 3-13 Chicago Bears host the 12-4 Minnesota Vikings in the regular season finale in Week 18. Both teams are playing for different things, so the game brings some fascinating storylines. Can Vikings Reclaim 2 Seed?. The Vikings lost their pole position for the second seed in the NFC conference...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Vikings Sent QB in Latest PFF Mock Draft
For some teams, focus is already heading toward the 2023 NFL Draft. Thankfully, that’s not the case for the Minnesota Vikings this year, as playoff football is on the horizon — for the first time since 2019 following a 13-win regular season that saw the Vikings crowned NFC North champions. However, it is wise to keep an eye on the draft process even at this early stage.
The Vikings Have a Brand New Captain
Brian O’Neill was lost for the season in Week 17 during a horror-film game at the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings were thoroughly embarrassed 41-17 by the Packers, a team that would lose one week later to the Detroit Lions and subsequently miss the postseason. While O’Neill’s injury...
Vikings Playoff Opponent and Time Revealed
The Minnesota Vikings finished 13-4 in head coach Kevin O’Connell’s maiden voyage after defeating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. About seven hours later, the NFL revealed the Vikings opponent, date, and time at U.S. Bank Stadium next weekend — the New York Giants on Sunday, January 15th, at 3:30 pm CST.
Former Bears Got Their Revenge in Week 18
The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears closed their 2022 regular seasons with a matchup at Soldier Field in Week 18. In this game, the Vikings had a pair of players playing their first game against the Bears after spending time with them: CB Duke Shelley and DL Khyiris Tonga. The former Bears got their revenge as the Vikings beat Chicago, 29-13.
It’s Playoff Time after Win No. 13 in Chicago
Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings checked all their boxes on Sunday in Chicago. They finished this exciting regular season on a high note with a 29-13 victory to gain win No. 13 (for only the third time in franchise history). They finished with a 4-2 divisional record and a sweep of the Bears. The starters got good work in a strong first half. Kirk Cousins was sharp, and Justin Jefferson had four more catches for 38 yards to finish his historic season as the league leader with 128 catches for 1,809 yards.
Vikings Nemesis Hints Goodbye
The Vikings have created a handful of rivalries in six decades, but only a few have bothered them as much as the current quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. And Aaron Rodgers, one of the all-time great players in NFL history, may no longer be a problem for the Vikings.
Jerry Jones: Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s job is not on the line vs. Tampa Bay
Jones says Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy’s job is not on the line in Monday’s wildcard playoff game vs. Tampa Bay. Do you believe him?
Giants HC Fearless with Vikings Matchup 6 Days Away
The New York Giants don’t have much playoff experience on roster, but in their locker room, nobody cares. New York punched a ticket to the postseason in Week 17, and its Wildcard round opponent crystalized on Sunday — the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday. The two teams last met in a playoff game 22 years ago, and the Giants absolutely trampled the Vikings in the 2000 NFC Championship.
ESPN Draft Analyst Has Defense on the Brain for Vikings
Whether the Minnesota Vikings lose prematurely in the playoffs or win the Super Bowl in February, draft season is right around the corner, as the event occurs in Kansas City on April 27-29. Minnesota will enter the offseason with a handful of roster needs, including wide receiver, cornerback, off-ball linebacker,...
Damar Hamlin and the Painful Humanity of the NFL
A 24-year-old man nearly lost his life on a football field just over a week ago. Damar Hamlin, a second-year safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed after what seemed like a typical NFL tackle and suffered cardiac arrest. CPR was administered to a young man whose NFL dream was just beginning.
Damar Hamlin’s Injury Reminds the World of Players’ Lives After Football
The NFL seemed unimportant last week, and the challenge ahead is sustaining the energy and support for the Bills player. A few thoughts on an unforgettable moment in league history.
Why Did the Vikings Play Starters?
In the week leading up to their final regular season game against the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced his starters would be playing. Week 18 meant little in terms of positioning for Minnesota, and not much on the field in production made sense. Why did the Vikings play their starters?
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings at Bears
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings finished 13-4 during Kevin Connell’s maiden voyage, winning the NFC North...
Purple Rumor Mill: Zach Wilson Whispers, Jefferson & OPOY, Harrison Smith Injured?
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the January 8th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
