Uzbekistan arrests four over Indian cough syrup deaths

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124Caj_0k5UoLcO00

TASHKENT, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan has arrested four people in an investigation into the deaths of 19 children who consumed cough syrup made by Indian drug maker Marion Biotech, the Uzbek state security service said on Friday.

Two of the detained were senior employees of the Scientific Center for Standardization of Medicines, who circumvented the proper testing procedures for the Doc-1 Max cough syrup, it said.

Two others were executives of the Quramax Medikal company that imported the Marion Biotech drugs.

Marion Biotech said last month, shortly after the series of deaths, that it had halted production of the syrup. read more

Uzbekistan's health ministry had said the syrup contained a toxic substance, ethylene glycol, and was administered in doses higher than the standard dose for children, either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists.

The Uzbekistan case follows deaths of at least 70 children in Gambia that a parliamentary committee had linked to cough and cold syrups manufactured by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals. The company denied any wrongdoing and Indian government inspectors found no contamination in test samples.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

Thailand U-turns on COVID vaccination rule for visitors

BANGKOK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Thailand has rescinded an entry policy announced at the weekend requiring visitors to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, its health minister said on Monday, citing sufficient immunisation levels in China and globally.
Reuters

Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 40 years in prison -Tasnim

DUBAI/BRUSSELS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Distraught family of a Belgian national held in Iran appealed to their government on Tuesday to do its utmost to get him freed after he was sentenced to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes on charges including spying that Brussels has denounced as fake.
Reuters

Reuters

