Southwest Airlines passengers were threatened with arrest on Christmas for ‘trespassing’ at the airport they were stranded in
Southwest passengers stranded in Nashville on Christmas were told by airport police they no longer had valid tickets and risked arrest.
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
A Woman Screamed At Southwest Airlines Staff In Austin & Had A Meltdown Over Luggage (VIDEO)
A woman at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport flying Southwest Airlines had an absolute meltdown over her luggage and passengers caught the whole scene on camera. TikTok videos show the grown adult having a full-on temper tantrum. The upset passenger in a red plaid jacket stood in front of two Southwest...
Desperate Single Dad Stranded with 5 Kids Amid Southwest Airlines Airport Debacle
One single dad is desperate for help as he tries frantically to reach someone over the Christmas holiday. As a part of the 10,000 flights canceled by one of the country's major airlines, he's faced with zero options as he juggles his 5 children in a crowded airport.
Bride misses her own wedding, losing over $70k after Southwest Airlines cancels her flight
A bride has shared how she missed her own wedding and lost more than $70,000 in wedding reservations after Southwest Airlines cancelled her flight to Belize.Katie Demko was supposed to fly out of St Louis, Missouri on Tuesday 27 December for her and her fiancé Michael’s destination wedding in Belize. But just before boarding the Southwest flight, the captain announced it had been canceled.Demko, who described herself as a frequent Southwest flyer, was unable to find another flight for her and her children to make it to Belize in time for the wedding.In a recent interview with Insider, Demko...
Southwest Airlines Gets Even More Bad News
Holiday travel is stressful under the best of circumstances, but passengers who opted for Southwest Airlines last month had an especially harrowing ordeal. A winter storm wreaked havoc on America over the holidays, resulting in thousands of canceled flights. But Southwest was hit especially hard, canceling 15,000 flights, or more than 60% of its planned flights, at one point scrapping nearly 2,500 each day.
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
A passenger suing Southwest Airlines says he was given credit vouchers for a canceled flight despite being promised a refund
Eric Capdeville is also seeking reimbursement for the accommodation that he and his daughter booked in Portland but didn't get to use.
‘Desperate’ woman pays $100 to skip airport queue amid Southwest Airlines chaos
A woman has paid a fellow traveller $100 to skip an entire check-in queue in order to catch her flight, amid widespread US flight chaos.The passenger told a passing journalist that she was “desperate” and “had no other choice”, in a video of their conversation posted to Twitter by Fox 5’s Billy Heath III.In the clip, taken at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the unnamed mother of two says: “I gave someone some money so I can cut [the queue]... I know it looks terrible.”When Mr Heath asks her why she gave the man in front of her a $100...
2 teachers missed their $4,000 honeymoon cruise after their flight was cancelled and they were met with 'radio silence' from Southwest
The Wisconsin teachers were among thousands of people whose Southwest flights were canceled, prompting some to miss their cruise ship departures.
Southwest flight attendant says airline left passengers, crew out in the cold
A veteran Southwest flight attendant painted a picture of an airline that “imploded on itself” through sweeping technological failures, leaving both its passengers and employees high and dry.
A couple say they drove for 18 hours on Christmas Eve to catch an alternative flight after their Southwest flight was canceled
"There's no amount of money they could give us to make us fly Southwest again," the passenger told CNBC.
Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers
Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
Southwest travel chaos: What could be next for travelers and the airline
More than a million passengers faced delays, cancellations or were stranded — or all of the above — during the holidays in what ranks as the largest airline operational breakdown in recent history. And many found Southwest's recovery not satisfactory.But what are passengers' rights? What are Southwest passengers entitled to? What is the airline required to do? And what will they actually do? And, what will the U.S. Department of Transportation do?The airline, facing the prospect of a huge enforcement fine from the agency, has publicly stated it will reimburse passengers for "reasonable" expenses. But Southwest has not defined "reasonable."...
A family drove 2,500 miles from Miami to Salt Lake City in a rental car after Southwest transferred them onto different flights 3 times, then canceled them
The family of four didn't get back to Utah until 3 1/2 days after they arrived at the Miami airport. They described the experience as a "nightmare."
JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now
Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too. Now through January 11, you can book cheap...
I flew on a private jet to Miami and on Spirit Airlines back to New York. Here's how my $92 flight compared to a Bombardier Global 7500 which can cost $20,000 an hour to charter.
Unlike flying on a commercial airline, those on private jets do not have to clear security, battle crowded airports, or wait for their boarding zone.
An Oregon family opted to take a multi-day road trip from Florida and spent over $4,000 after Southwest canceled their flight during the holidays
Southwest expects to take a roughly $825 million hit in lost revenue, passenger reimbursements, and other costs from the chaos.
Southwest Airlines Debacle Continues as It Cancels Another Round of Flights
Ashlyn Harmon of New Orleans searches for her Southwest Airlines bags amongst hundreds of others at Midway International Airport as Southwest continues to cancel thousands of flights across the country Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Chicago. Harmon said her family's initial Southwest flight was cancelled on Christmas so they rebooked on American Airlines, although Southwest still shipped their bags to Midway. "We rebooked ourselves," she said. "I figure we can deal with refunds and all of that when we get back." She was searching for her own bag, which contains medication for her young son. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Delta, American, United Airlines Struggle to Please Elite Fliers
Airlines have a problem these days. Thanks to pent up demand and credit card perks, everyone is a special customer. Or, if not everyone, then at the least it could be said there are more special travelers than the aviation industry knows what to do with at the moment. And...
