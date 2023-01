CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston closes out its weekend trip to Virginia at William & Mary at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Last season, the Cougars took both games over the Tribe. Charleston won 87-71 in Williamsburg on January 16 and 61-59 at TD Arena on February 11. The Cougars have won three in a row over William & Mary to cut the Tribe's lead in the all-time series to 12-9. Charleston (6-7, 1-2 CAA) lost to Hampton on Friday by a score of 56-50.Anika McGarity led the Cougars in scoring for the second time in a row with 15 points, including five 3-pointers, followed by Naylee Cortes with 11 points and Jada Logan with 10.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO