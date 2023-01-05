Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Eagles tickets for 1st playoff game go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday. You better act fast.
PHILADELPHIA − Eagles center Jason Kelce hasn't forgotten the last time the Eagles entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed, with home-field advantage up until the Super Bowl. And the newer players can't wait to experience that playoff atmosphere at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles have had just one home playoff game...
Georgia Clobbers TCU
"By Dan GreenspanINGLEWOOD, Calif. — When Georgia cornerback Javon Bullard left TCU wide receiver Derius Davis all alone for a 60-yard catch in the first quarter, it seemed as if the Bulldogs’ secondary was in for another long night.Instead, led by Bullard’s standout performance than earned him defensive most valuable player honors, the defensive backs for Georgia smothered quarterback Max Duggan, wide receiver Quentin Johnston and the Horned Frog's high-octane passing game on Monday night.“Man, we hold ourself to a high standard,” Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo said. “In the past, there’s been kinks in certain parts of our game that...
