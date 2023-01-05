"By Dan GreenspanINGLEWOOD, Calif. — When Georgia cornerback Javon Bullard left TCU wide receiver Derius Davis all alone for a 60-yard catch in the first quarter, it seemed as if the Bulldogs’ secondary was in for another long night.Instead, led by Bullard’s standout performance than earned him defensive most valuable player honors, the defensive backs for Georgia smothered quarterback Max Duggan, wide receiver Quentin Johnston and the Horned Frog's high-octane passing game on Monday night.“Man, we hold ourself to a high standard,” Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo said. “In the past, there’s been kinks in certain parts of our game that...

