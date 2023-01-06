ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles announce additional 2023 “Hotel California” tour dates

The Eagles are extending their “Hotel California” tour with additional shows in 2023 set for Jacksonville, Florida (Mar. 25); an encore performance in Tampa, Florida (Mar. 28); Columbia, South Carolina (Mar. 30); Knoxville, Tennessee (Apr. 1); Greensboro, North Carolina (Apr. 4); and Newark, New Jersey (Apr. 7). Each...
