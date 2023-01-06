Man killed, woman injured in Southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following an overnight shooting.

Police say they located two shooting victims near Weaver and Mitchell around 11:18 p.m. Thursday night.

A woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

The male victim died at the scene.

Police say the suspect got away in a white Infiniti.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.