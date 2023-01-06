Man killed, woman injured in Southwest Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following an overnight shooting.
Police say they located two shooting victims near Weaver and Mitchell around 11:18 p.m. Thursday night.
A woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
The male victim died at the scene.
Police say the suspect got away in a white Infiniti.
