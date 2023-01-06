ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed, woman injured in Southwest Memphis shooting

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJJ5t_0k5UmpjG00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following an overnight shooting.

Police say they located two shooting victims near Weaver and Mitchell around 11:18 p.m. Thursday night.

A woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

The male victim died at the scene.

Police say the suspect got away in a white Infiniti.

