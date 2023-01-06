ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Forecast: Chilly mornings through the weekend

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
As high pressure moves into the Southeast this weekend, we will continue to see clear skies and cooler nights.

You may want a light jacket if heading out late Friday evening or Saturday morning. Temperatures will start to fall into the lower 60s and upper 50s by midnight. By sunrise, lows are expected to be near 50 degrees in Fort Myers. In DeSoto and Charlotte County, temperatures may even be in the 40s.

The good news is that Saturday afternoon will be nice and warm! With plenty of sunshine, highs will reach the mid-upper 70s.

Sunday will be a touch warmer, yet still pretty chilly in the morning. Highs will be near 80.

We will stay dry over the next few days, with small rain chances returning on Tuesday.

Fort Myers, FL
