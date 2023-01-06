Read full article on original website
ComicBook
GTA Online Players Get Free Weapon, More Bonuses
GTA Online players looking through the content of the weekly update that dropped on Thursday should know that they've got a free weapon waiting for them in the game alongside a bevy of other discounts and bonuses. Those sorts of discounted items are commonplace in GTA Online, but free weapons aren't so typical with players instead typically getting free clothing and such. The weapon isn't a game changer by any means, but free is free, and you can claim your no-cost Flare Gun now that the update's gone live.
knowtechie.com
Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for January 2023
As we kick off the new year, it’s time for January’s new batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Keeping with tradition, Xbox is offering up two free games to Gold subscribers this month. Remember, if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you get access to Xbox Live Gold so you can claim these free games.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile is now giving free money even to non-T-Mobile customers: here's how you can win
You know what we haven't had in quite some time? A T-Mobile promotion. We're obviously joking, as the "Un-carrier" followed up its multiple unrivaled Black Friday device and service deals this year with yet another free-phone-with-any-trade-in offer, hot streaming gift, and killer Home Internet discount (for life) in just the last week or so.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
ComicBook
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
PlayStation and Xbox have announced two new game-changing controllers
TWO new controllers have been announced, one for the PS5, and one for Microsoft PC. PlayStation has announced a new adaptable controller, under the name Project Leonardo, created to improve accessibility. The controller comes in two parts. Both are circular, with eight buttons around the edge, and one in the...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Now Cheaper for Some Subscribers
PlayStation Plus subscriptions are now cheaper, but only for some subscribers, or rather potential subscribers. Right now, two of the three versions of PS Plus -- PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium -- are 30 to 40 percent off via the official PlayStation website. There are some catches though. The first is that this is only available when you buy three or 12 months of the subscription service. There's no such offer for a single month of PS Plus. The other catch, which is going to disqualify a lot of people, is that it's for new subscribers only. Not only can existing subscribers not stack, but if you've been subscribed in the past the offer isn't available, even if your subscription has lapsed and isn't currently active.
ComicBook
Starfield Fans Disappointed by New Xbox Report
Starfield fans have found themselves disappointed this week by a new report that has come about in association with Xbox. While Starfield was originally supposed to launch in late 2022, Bethesda ended up eventually delaying its upcoming RPG to an undetermined time in the first half of 2023. Since then, not much else about Starfield has been shared by both Bethesda and Xbox, which has left fans dying to learn more. And although Xbox itself might be holding a notable new event of some sort soon, it doesn't sound like this showcase will share anything new about Starfield.
How to Get Dead Space 2 for Free
Fans of the Dead Space franchise are able to grab themselves a free copy of Dead Space 2. Here's how.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
New Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Code Added for January 2023
Players can claim some free items in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet thanks to a new Mystery Code added for January 2023.
How Many People Play Fortnite in 2023? Chapter 4 Player Count
With Fortnite Chapter 4 well underway, is the Battle Royale still popular in 2023?. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has given players a variety of new features, weapons and more. Brand new locations and POIs have switched up the hot spots, while new weapon debuts have reworked the gun hierarchy.
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
How to Level Up Fast in Fortnite
Looking to progress through the Battle Pass quickly? Here's how to level up in Fortnite, fast. There are plenty of incentives to level up in Fortnite. Aside from it proving how dedicated you are to the game, the more you level up the Battle Pass the more cosmetics you'll unlock. Some of the biggest and the best items of each season can only be unlocked by reaching level 100.
How to Get a Choice Band in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can purchase a Choice Band after completing the story at Delibird Presents in Mesagoza.
