ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Man arrested after cocaine seized in NC traffic stop: Deputies

By Connor Lomis
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bpq4M_0k5UmScf00

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – A man was arrested after cocaine, and drug paraphernalia were found inside his car in Iredell County, according to the sheriff’s office .

Christopher Quattlebaum, 30, is charged with the following:

  • Felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance
  • Felony possession of cocaine
  • Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
Christopher Quattlebaum (Courtesy: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident happened on Dec. 30, 2022, on West Debbie Lane near Shumaker Drive in Statesville.

Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation, and while speaking with Quattlebaum, other deputies searched the vehicle.

During the search, they found cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Quattlebaum was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and given a $7,500 secured bond.

Records show he is currently on probation for felony possession of cocaine.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
860wacb.com

Teen Charged With Iredell County Armed Robbery

On Saturday, December 31, 2022, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fonda Road in Western Iredell County in reference to an Armed Robbery. The victim told deputies that he was robbed at gunpoint at his residence the day prior. The victim was able to identify the suspect as Daniel Scott Miller Jr.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hiddenite Man Facing Felony Drug Charge

Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 37-year old Ricky James Kilby of Hiddenite on Monday. He’s charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with license revoked. Hamby was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $30,000. A January 17th court appearance is scheduled.
HIDDENITE, NC
yadkinripple.com

Cash, cocaine seized in Jonesville

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Jonesville man on Jan. 4 following a traffic stop on Windsor Road in Hamptonville. The stop was part of a narcotics investigation and authorities reported that the driver, 46-year old Arnulfo Torres Aguilera, was in possession of cocaine. A search warrant was...
JONESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Spends Weekend In Alexander County Jail

A Hickory man spent the weekend in the Alexander County Jail. 25-year old Derrick Shikeem Brock-Sims was arrested on Friday, January 6th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office following a domestic incident. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female. He is long longer listed as an inmate. A February 27th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place in Denver on Monday afternoon. Deputies say the fatal shooting took place around 3:25 p.m. in the 6300 block of Sherwood Lane. The victim was a woman but her identity has not been released at this time.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Sent To Jail For At Least 13 Months

49-year old Billy Wayne Barlow of Taylorsville was ordered to serve 13 to 25 months in the Alexander County Detention Center on Thursday, January 5th. A Superior Court Judge gave Barlow the active jail time for possession of a firearm by a felon. Barlow was convicted in 2008 for possession...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat

GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
GASTONIA, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Facing Charges

A Hickory man is facing charges after his arrest on Wednesday, January 4th. Beauford Lee Lindsay Jr, age 55, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. He ‘s charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assault by pointing a gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor probation violation. Lindsay is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $13,000. His next court date is January 10th in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman

SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy