Deputies: 1 seriously injured in Erie UTV crash
J.B. Pritzker took the oath on Monday, the first Illinois governor to start a second four-year term since 2007. No governor has served two full terms since Jim Edgar left Springfield in 1999. Quad Cities Community Foundation grants $300,000 for reducing gun violence with GVI. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said. According to the Rockford Police Department, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. at Springfield Avenue and Safford Road. Police said the pickup was driven by a 32-year-old man, but his […]
Rockford house goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
One injured in UTV rollover accident
An Erie, IL man is at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recovering from potentially life-threatening injuries after a UTV accident yesterday. Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie on Sunday, January 8 at about 1:42 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with injuries. An […]
Three arrested by fugitive task force in LaSalle County Monday
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force made three arrests Monday, detaining three people who were on the run from outstanding LaSalle County warrants. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office’s task force first arrested Michael M. Mckinnie, 28, in Streator. Mckinnie was wanted...
Houses, vehicles truck by gunfire in Ottawa
OTTAWA – The Ottawa Police Department are investigating gunfire that erupted in the city overnight last Friday. They say around 10 PM they were called to the area near East Superior Street and Gulon Street for the report of gunfire. After an investigation, they found two homes and a vehicle had been struck in the 300 block of Canal Avenue. Around 1:30 AM on Saturday they were called to the 200 block of Buchanan Street and discovered another house and vehicle were struck by gunfire. No suspects have been identified but authorities claim to have persons of interest in mind. The investigation is ongoing and no injuries were reported.
Erie Man Airlifted to Iowa Hospital for Life Threatening Injuries Following UTV Crash
The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road Sunday in rural Eire for a UTV accident with injuries. When deputies responded, they discovered that 25-year-old Tyler Naftzger of Erie was traveling in a UTV side by side on Gaulrapp Road when he lost control. The UTV left the roadway and rolled over.
Ottawa Homes And Vehicles Hit By Gunshots
Homes and vehicles were hit by gunfire over the weekend in Ottawa. Just past 10 o'clock Friday night, officers were called to the area of East Superior and Guion Streets for a report of gunshots being heard. Police canvassed the area and found 2 houses and a vehicle were hit by gunfire in the 300 block of Canal Avenue.
Two charged in connection with armed robbery last summer in Streator
STREATOR – Authorities have identified two individuals who they say took part in an armed robbery in Streator last July. On Monday afternoon the US Marshalls Task Force took 27-year-old Charles Spencer into custody after a brief pursuit near Illinois Route 18 and East 22nd Road. A Merrionette Park man, 24-year-old Tyshawn Stewart, has also been charged in connection to the armed robbery that allegedly took place at a credit union in Streator on July 7th. Stewart is already serving time for an unrelated crime with the Illinois Department of Corrections. Spencer is being held at the LaSalle County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Man critically injured after arm gets stuck in farming equipment in Kane County
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was critically injured after his arm got stuck in farming equipment Friday afternoon in Kane County, according to the sheriff’s office. The man, 40, of Waterman, got his arm stuck in farming equipment around 4:50 p.m. in the 45W600 block of Wheeler Road in unincorporated Big Rock Township. This […]
Man injured in agricultural accident in Big Rock Township
UPDATE: The Kane County Sheriff's Office is confirming that a Waterman man suffered a critical injury Friday evening after being caught in some farming equipment. The man, identified by the sheriff's office as 40-year-old Benton A. Coulter of Waterman, is expected to survive. Police say the accident happened in the...
Dixon Public Works Says Safe Route to School Work at Galena and Division First Project Tackled This Spring
A few years ago, the City of Dixon received a Safe Routes to School Grant. This money is for major safety improvements to the school crossing at South Galena and Division Street. This will include more flashing warning lights, crossing enhancements and other things designed to try and make the crossing safer for students. On Division Street, there will be more sidewalks added and others improved, as well as other changes.
Tri-DENT makes drug, firearm arrests in Streator
STREATOR – Last week the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team took three individuals into custody in Streator after an investigation into narcotics activity. Authorities say a search warrant for a residence in the 600 block of Elizabeth Street in Streator found more than 15 grams of purported crack cocaine, items associated with the packaging and delivery of drugs, and allegedly a 9mm handgun. Facing charges are two Streator men, 32-year-old Jeremy Seroka, who is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and 50-year-old Arthur Cook, who is charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance. A Joliet man, 45-year-old Edwin McGee, is facing a firearm charge of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. All three are being held on $500,000 bonds.
No one hurt in unintentional shooting incident in Yorkville
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that no one was hurt in a shooting incident Sunday night in the 1300 block of Coral Berry Court in Yorkville. Police say a home was hit by a bullet which was fired from outside city limits. A news release says that all parties...
Driver Killed In Crash Near Nettle Creek Golf Course
A crash west of Morris killed the driver. A passerby near the Nettle Creek Golf Course south of Route 6 called for help at around 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies showed up to find 37-year-old George Cox of Morris ejected and pinned under his pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kendall County deputies handle three crashes Thursday
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says deputies handled three crashes Thursday. Roads were slick from an overnight snowfall. The sheriff's office did not specify if the slick conditions were a factor in the crashes. The first crash happened at about 6:20 Thursday morning in the area of Rogers Road and...
