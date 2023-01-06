OTTAWA – The Ottawa Police Department are investigating gunfire that erupted in the city overnight last Friday. They say around 10 PM they were called to the area near East Superior Street and Gulon Street for the report of gunfire. After an investigation, they found two homes and a vehicle had been struck in the 300 block of Canal Avenue. Around 1:30 AM on Saturday they were called to the 200 block of Buchanan Street and discovered another house and vehicle were struck by gunfire. No suspects have been identified but authorities claim to have persons of interest in mind. The investigation is ongoing and no injuries were reported.

OTTAWA, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO