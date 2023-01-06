Read full article on original website
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
NYC nursing union says 8,700 nurses prepared to strike Monday if tentative contract agreements not reached at remaining hospital
More than 8,700 nurses are prepared to go on strike Monday at 6 am ET if tentative contract agreements are not reached at several New York City hospitals, New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) President Nancy Hagans said at a virtual press conference Saturday morning. That's a drop from the...
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket suffers failure on first launch attempt from the UK
Virgin Orbit's modified Boeing 747 jet — dubbed "Cosmic Girl" — took off Monday from Newquay in England's Cornwall county, 245 miles west of London, in a first launch for the country from UK soil. But nearly two hours after the plane left the ground and the rocket fired its engines to swoop toward space, Virgin Orbit revealed the launch was a failure.
A US federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves
A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma. In an interview with Bloomberg, a US Consumer Product Safety commissioner said gas stove usage is a "hidden hazard."
Chinese rocket startup Galactic Energy sends five satellites into space
Galactic Energy, a rocket startup in China, launched five satellites into orbit on Monday, boosting the private company's ambition to become the Chinese rival to SpaceX. Galactic Energy's Ceres-1 rocket lifted off Monday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, sending five commercial satellites into their intended orbits, the Beijing-based company said in a statement on the same day.
Satellite images capture crowding at China's crematoriums and funeral homes as Covid surge continues
Satellite images taken over a number of Chinese cities have captured crowding at crematoriums and funeral homes, as the country continues its battle with an unprecedented wave of Covid-19 infections following its dismantling of severe pandemic restrictions. The images -- taken by Maxar in late December and early January and...
War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
