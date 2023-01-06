ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket suffers failure on first launch attempt from the UK

Virgin Orbit's modified Boeing 747 jet — dubbed "Cosmic Girl" — took off Monday from Newquay in England's Cornwall county, 245 miles west of London, in a first launch for the country from UK soil. But nearly two hours after the plane left the ground and the rocket fired its engines to swoop toward space, Virgin Orbit revealed the launch was a failure.
Albany Herald

A US federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves

A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma. In an interview with Bloomberg, a US Consumer Product Safety commissioner said gas stove usage is a "hidden hazard."
Albany Herald

Chinese rocket startup Galactic Energy sends five satellites into space

Galactic Energy, a rocket startup in China, launched five satellites into orbit on Monday, boosting the private company's ambition to become the Chinese rival to SpaceX. Galactic Energy's Ceres-1 rocket lifted off Monday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, sending five commercial satellites into their intended orbits, the Beijing-based company said in a statement on the same day.
Albany Herald

War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy