San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Northeast Side gun shop targeted by would-be burglar

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and some strong metal locks appear to have stopped a burglary suspect from getting into a Northeast Side gun shop. Edward DeWees, the owner of Ranger Firearms, told KSAT 12 News that he got a call from police around 5 a.m. Tuesday, telling him that someone had attempted to break into his business.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Kerrville convenience store robbed by former employee

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who is charged with robbing a convenience store in Kerrville Monday morning was easy to track down. Turns out the suspected crook is a former employee. Police say the 29 year old man entered the store on Memorial Boulevard Monday morning, wearing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio Police searching for missing 13 year old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a 13 year old girl who has been missing since Friday. Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street. Joclynn is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Firefighters investigate cause of fire at home in China Grove

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a home in China Grove on Tuesday morning. Bexar County firefighters received a report of the fire at 7:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Gopher Hill, near U.S. Highway 87 East. A Bexar County spokesperson said...
CHINA GROVE, TX
KSAT 12

Car crashes during street race on Loop 410, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a guardrail while street racing on the city’s Northwest Side. At 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, a Tesla and Chevrolet Corvette were racing westbound on the main lanes of NW Loop 410, said SAPD. Witnesses told police the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

