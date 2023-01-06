Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after crash into Northeast Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 30s was detained on suspicion of DWI following a crash into a Northeast Side home early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 14000 block of Greenjay Drive, not far from Higgins Road and Uhr Lane.
KSAT 12
San Antonio gun shop owner frustrated after business hit multiple times by burglars
SAN ANTONIO – The owner of a Northeast Side gun shop says he is fed up with burglars who have targeted his business multiple times. A report from San Antonio police says they were notified about the latest break-in at Ranger Firearms, located in the 1300 block of Austin Highway, around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
KSAT 12
Police name suspect, officers who shot him during disturbance at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department officials provided new information about an incident at a West Side Motel last week where two officers shot and wounded a man. Jose Iruegas, 44, was shot by police after he allegedly threatened people with a gun and then pointed that gun at two officers.
KSAT 12
Northeast Side gun shop targeted by would-be burglar
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and some strong metal locks appear to have stopped a burglary suspect from getting into a Northeast Side gun shop. Edward DeWees, the owner of Ranger Firearms, told KSAT 12 News that he got a call from police around 5 a.m. Tuesday, telling him that someone had attempted to break into his business.
KSAT 12
Resident shoots, kills suspected burglar who kicked down door of North Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man shot and killed a suspected burglar who kicked down the door to his apartment north of downtown on Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened at about 7 a.m. in the 500 block of W. Euclid Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue.
KSAT 12
Driver killed in Northeast Side crash along with 2 siblings failed to yield to SUV, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say it appears a driver who was killed in a Sunday night crash along with two of her siblings failed to yield the right of way to the other vehicle. The car carrying the three family members was T-boned by an SUV on...
KSAT 12
3 siblings out running errand killed in rollover crash on city’s Northeast Side, relatives say
SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the city’s Northeast Side has killed three members of a family, all siblings, according to relatives. The crash happened after 10 p.m. Sunday on Thousand Oaks, just east of Perrin Beitel Road. San Antonio police say all three of the people who...
KTSA
Kerrville convenience store robbed by former employee
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who is charged with robbing a convenience store in Kerrville Monday morning was easy to track down. Turns out the suspected crook is a former employee. Police say the 29 year old man entered the store on Memorial Boulevard Monday morning, wearing...
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital after shooting on far Northeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to an area hospital after he was shot on the city’s far Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane, near Thousand Oaks Drive. It’s unclear what led...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shooting woman through bedroom window during ongoing feud, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say shot at his neighbor’s bedroom window on two occasions, with the latest incident resulting in an injury. Robert Lee Cadena, 45, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KTSA
San Antonio Police searching for missing 13 year old
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a 13 year old girl who has been missing since Friday. Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street. Joclynn is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair and...
KSAT 12
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at home in China Grove
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a home in China Grove on Tuesday morning. Bexar County firefighters received a report of the fire at 7:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Gopher Hill, near U.S. Highway 87 East. A Bexar County spokesperson said...
GoFundMe page created for 3 siblings killed in crash in San Antonio
The ages of the siblings were 22, 17, and 10.
KSAT 12
Woman, 4-month-old baby hospitalized after crash on far South Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A driver attempting not to hit a dog on the road jerked the wheel and crashed on the city’s South Side, leaving a woman and 4-month-old passenger hospitalized, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 1:36 a.m. Sunday in the 13800 block of Somerset...
KSAT 12
Man dies after being stabbed on East Side, suspect on the run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 41-year-old man is dead after being stabbed once in the chest during an argument, and San Antonio police are working to track down the suspect responsible. The stabbing happened at 8:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Pine Street, said SAPD. Two men were...
KSAT 12
Car crashes during street race on Loop 410, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a guardrail while street racing on the city’s Northwest Side. At 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, a Tesla and Chevrolet Corvette were racing westbound on the main lanes of NW Loop 410, said SAPD. Witnesses told police the...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Two arrested after firing shots, evading arrest on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man and another person were arrested Friday night after firing shots and evading arrest on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to shots fired at 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Evers Road and Callaghan. Upon arrival, officers...
14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood. A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are...
KSAT 12
New video shows intensity of fire that displaced Converse family, spread to multiple homes
SAN ANTONIO – New video shows the intensity of a fire that destroyed a local family’s home in Northeast Bexar County. The fire happened Sunday afternoon in the 8900 block of Twincreek Farm in Converse. Neighbors said they heard a loud bang and looked outside, and the home...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed after forcing his way inside apartment near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally shot after San Antonio police said he pushed his way inside another man’s apartment near downtown. The incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Tulipan Walk Street. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s...
