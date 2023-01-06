Read full article on original website
newsnet5
FORECAST: Isolated Flakes/Drops, Along with More Clouds.
CLEVELAND — Another weak weather disturbance moves across Ohio Tuesday & Wednesday. Look for an isolated mix of rain and wet snow on Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s. Isolated rain showers are possible Wednesday with highs in the middle and upper 40s. A stronger storm system will...
newsnet5
FORECAST: Clouds Return with a Few Flakes & Showers
CLEVELAND — After a brief few hours of sunshine on Monday, clouds will return tonight and thicken up ahead of the next weak weather system approaching the area. Its going to be cold tonight with lows between about 26 & 31 degrees by sunrise. Grab those coats. Another weak...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio Weather: Slow warming trend begins Monday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lows tonight will dip into the upper 20s with a few flurries south of Route 30. Monday’s sun/clouds mix will include highs around 40. We’ll see more clouds than sun from Tuesday through Wednesday as temps each day top in the lower 40s. Better...
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 9, 2023
Dry, but chilly to start off this week. eEsterday we had sunshine try to work though the clouds, but ultimately a minor disturbance passing by to the south of the Ohio River. Today, we have no such issue. We should see a mix of clouds and sun through the day, and temps, while chilly still, are on the cusp of a moderating surge. Tomorrow we see more clouds again and the warmer are starts to override the cold, but no threat of precipitation. Wednesday is a very mild day, with sun to start, but increasing and thickening clouds in the afternoon and evening.
newsnet5
FORECAST: When will we see our next round of snow?
CLEVELAND — Cloudy skies will continue overnight tonight. A weak area of low pressure sneaking along the Ohio River may provide an isolated snow flurry to a few spots, mainly in our southern counties. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s by sunrise. Weak high pressure slides in...
Seasonably chilly weekend, light wintry mix Sunday
High pressure provided a fair amount of sunshine, along with seasonably chilly temperatures. Clouds will return late tonight. A weak area of low pressure will pass south of Ohio Sunday, causing clouds to thicken. The bulk of the moisture will stay south of central Ohio, with a rain/snow mix developing over the southern areas. A light […]
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Wintry weather is here: A look at weekend forecast
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Scattered rain/snow mix Friday morning. Mainly wet pavement although some slush on untreated surfaces. Overall flurries from time to time. The last 9 days (Dec 28 to Jan 5) have been the warmest on record in northern Ohio and its not even close!. No big systems...
Fox 59
Warmer air returns to Indiana next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Warmer next week!. Periods of brief rain to snow showers will enter the state heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible to finish the weekend as temperatures remain cooler, but seasonal, topping out in the upper 30s. In sections where it gets cold enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system.
skisoutheast.com
Winter Weather Advisories For West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia Ski Mountains Sunday through Monday
Check the SNOW REPORT for full details. Today’s ramble is about current conditions and what the prospects are for a nice week and MLK Weekend ahead. On Saturday, I DID tease that I’d be sharing the natural snowfall totals for the season – or the lack of it – however, I received a LOT of inquiries about conditions for the upcoming MLK Weekend so I figured I’d provide some indepth coverage for that and address the lack of natural snowfall next week.
matadornetwork.com
This Epic Cabin Is Located in Ohio’s Best State Park
The Cliffs of Hocking Hills are an impressive geological formation located in the Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio. The cliffs, which rise up to 200 feet, have been carved by glaciers over thousands of years and offer spectacular views of the surrounding landscape. The Cliffs at Hocking Hills cabins put you right in the heart of nature.
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
When could Ohio see snow in January?
A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana
We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
cleveland19.com
Willowick woman found near death in a snow drift recovering from severe frostbite
WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was near death when she was found in a snow drift, with nearly her entire body suffering from severe frostbite on Dec. 23. But, Janay Johnson of Willowick is a true miracle. She has beat the odds and cheated death. Her mother, Erica...
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
Snow Fleas Are Out, And Yes We Have Them In Minnesota And Wisconsin
After this latest round of snowstorms across the state of Minnesota I am sure many people including myself are ready for spring. I am happy for resort owners and for everyone who goes out and takes advantage of the snow and cold but I am over it already. On a...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhosues in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
13abc.com
Ohio’s TikTok ban signed into order
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there are more than 14 million kids and teens in America who are considered obese. Sun finally winning out for some this afternoon, but right back to clouds tomorrow and a late week rain/snow mix. Dan Smith explains.
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
“Most Haunted Place In Ohio”- 7 Places You Shouldn’t Visit When You’re Alone Or At Night
Ohio is a state with a rich history and, as with any state with a deep past, it is home to a number of haunted places. From abandoned mental hospitals to old mansions with a history of murder, Ohio has its fair share of spooky locations that are said to be haunted by the ghosts of the past.
