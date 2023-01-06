ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

I drank and went to the gym every day. I never realized I could be alcohol-dependent.

By Sam Thomas
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24YXno_0k5UluB600
The author.

Courtesy of Sam Thomas

  • I didn't start drinking alcohol until I was in my mid-20s.
  • I decided to quit drinking in 2016 and experienced serious alcohol-withdrawal symptoms.
  • I was told to keep drinking to prevent having more withdrawal episodes or going into shock.

Back in the days before I knew anything about alcoholism , it never occurred to me that I'd crossed an invisible line into alcohol dependency . It was only when I tried to stop drinking — five months after my first alcohol-withdrawal episode — that I realized I had a serious problem.

It would take four detoxes and many relapses over the course of three years before I could finally get a grip on my recovery.

My drinking escalated quickly

It often surprises people when I tell them I didn't drink until I was 24. I tried drinking twice when I was 18 and decided I hated it. I only started drinking when my best friend at the time thought it would be "funny" to spike my Diet Coke with vodka.

From that point, I began drinking regularly, and within a year I was drinking two or three glasses of wine every night while working at home. By the time I was 27, that had steadily crept up to two or three bottles a night.

When I reached 30, I was aware my drinking had become excessive but I was in total denial about any impact it might be having. My only concern was that I'd fallen out of the habit of going to the gym — up until then, I'd been managing daily gym sessions.

As the managing director of a men's eating-disorder charity I'd founded , I appeared to be "functioning" without any issues — which, in retrospect, was probably one of the early signs of my alcoholism. In the absence of any outward signs that my drinking was spilling over into my work life, I thought I was handling it.

I suffered from withdrawal

The first time any indication my drinking had caught up with me came 36 hours after I'd decided to stop, with the intention to get back to the gym. It was an extremely hot day in London in July 2016, and I couldn't ignore how ropy I was feeling. On the way to the tube station, I was sweltering, with sweat dripping off me.

As I stood up to get off the train, I noticed my body wasn't doing what I was telling it to and my reactions were slowed down. I knew that something was wrong. It was as if there was a disconnect between my brain, body, and ability to move. Clambering off the train, I somehow made it to the street level and the exit.

My anxiety was through the roof, and in a total panic, I found sanctuary in a coffee shop opposite the station. At this point, I tried to hold the glass of water to my mouth to drink it, but I kept spilling the water down me. A lady sitting at the table opposite was looking at me curiously.

"Do you need help? You look like you're in trouble?" she said after a short while. She introduced herself, and it turned out she was an off-duty nurse from the nearby St Mary's Hospital. "Do you know what's wrong with you?" she asked. "No," was my short but breathless reply. All I could think of was that I may be having a reaction to something, but I wasn't allergic to anything. The next minute, I passed out and came around in an ambulance arriving at the hospital.

It would take until my third subsequent hospital visit, in November 2016, to confirm that my previous episodes of illness were in fact serious alcohol withdrawal.

"You're over the threshold," were the words of the specialist medic from the local drug and alcohol service. "You need to be referred for a detox, possibly as an inpatient, given the severity of your withdrawals, '' he said.

Until now, it hadn't even occurred to me that drinking was making me ill — or more specifically, that cutting back on my drinking too quickly or stopping drinking abruptly could make me sick.

"It's really important that you continue to keep drinking to prevent any further episodes," the medic stressed, which was quite possibly the most confusing medical advice in the history of all medical advice. But what he meant was I needed to slowly wean myself off alcohol, not try to stop all at once.

What I learned is that if I'd known about the brutal reality of alcoholism sooner, I might well have managed to embrace recovery sooner, too. Now over three years in recovery, I've concluded that recovery needs to be more compelling than drinking ever was.

Sam Thomas is an award-winning writer, campaigner, and public speaker. His first memoir "Smashed Not Wasted" is set to be released by Guts Publishing in April 2023.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 250

John Neves
4d ago

I also was an alcoholic Sam and didn't realize it until it was nearly to late for me. I suffered a severe heart attack in Jan 2015. I was in the hospital for 23ver the days and in a coma for 8 days. I have not had a drink of any sort since I recovered. When I think back I wish I had all my money back that I through over the bar. People you meet at a bar are not true friends only bar friends. Now after 8 years I am my heart is still beating with the help of a pacemaker and a stent I thank God I'm still alive. To think I brought this all on myself makes me mad. But that was then and this is now. We have both learned our lesson the hard way, but at least we were given a second chance. Take care of your self as I will do the same.

Reply(12)
70
Sheila Tribbett
3d ago

Hi my dear friend I'm a recovery alcoholic and when i was drunk I would drink alcohol from the time I got up and until I blacked out I went to jail once and recovery 8times until I learned about A.A MEETING and got a sponsor I have been sober 13th years now

Reply(4)
33
Jessica Colehour
4d ago

So glad to hear your withdrawals didn't cause more serious effects on your body and that you're managing your recovery now. kudos yo you!

Reply
30
Related
New York Post

I’m a doctor and you aren’t washing 5 body parts right: ‘Guys, it gets gross!’

A doctor is getting down and dirty with TikTok followers over their lack of hygiene: It’s “navel” warfare. Dr. Jen Caudle, who has racked up nearly 90,000 loyal followers and more than 1.3 million likes on the platform, recently posted a video sharing the Top 5 areas people don’t wash enough — starting with the belly button.  “That’s right, a lot of guys don’t wash their belly button at all,” she declares in the now-viral clip, which already has over 1 million views mere days after being posted.  “Guys, it gets gross! Please wash your belly button,” pleads Caudle, a k a the...
KXLY

Michelle Heaton ‘living life she never thought possible’ after 20 months sober

Michelle Heaton is “living the life she never thought would be possible”. The former Liberty X singer – who checked herself into rehab in 2021 to seek treatment for her alcoholism and has reached 20 months of sobriety – has reflected on New Year’s day, which she spent with her mum relaxing before she resumes training for ‘Dancing on Ice’.
New York Post

I asked doctors why my baby doesn’t look like me — their diagnosis was shocking

A mother says her “gut instinct” told her something was wrong with her baby boy immediately after she gave birth — and doctors soon delivered a devastating diagnosis. Hannah Doyle’s son, Zander, was diagnosed with Chromosome Deletion Syndrome — a condition that can cause severe congenital anomalies, as well as significant intellectual and physical disabilities. Doyle, 36, welcomed baby Zander back in October but said she was certain something was unusual as soon as she held him in her arms. “When I did skin-to-skin contact, he was just different to my other babies, and I instantly knew there was something...
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
psychologytoday.com

Drinking Too Much? Cut Alcohol in Two Simple, Powerful Steps

A new two-step alcohol reduction strategy works by focusing on "why" and "how" messages associated with addictive behavior. The most persuasive message for the "why to reduce" question featured troubling, but factual, information linking cancer with drinking. The best recommendation for "how to reduce" alcohol was to count your drinks....
New York Post

I want my husband to date younger women: ‘I feel like life should be lived’

When Maria Foster turned 40, she broke the news to her husband Michael — she wanted to see other people. Also, she wanted him to do the same thing. The Dallas, Tex. content creator and her spouse are featured on Peacock’s eyebrow-raising new dating show, “Love for the Ages,” premiering Dec. 15 on the NBCUniversal-owned streamer. Hosted by Adrienne Bailon, the reality series focuses on three middle-aged, longtime couples, each at a crossroads in their relationship. On the show, husbands and wives are given the opportunity to date younger people in their 20s, and live with them for a full month....
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
Well+Good

I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
Insider

Insider

735K+
Followers
39K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy