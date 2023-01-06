ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B complained about about the rising price of lettuce on Twitter and she thinks it could help solve the cost of living crisis

By Barnaby Lane
 4 days ago

Cardi B.

Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

  • Cardi B complained about the rising cost of lettuce on Twitter.
  • The rapper believes her complaints can help with the cost of living crisis.
  • "Lettuce was like $2 a couple of months ago, now it's like $7," she said.

Cardi B believes her recent complaint on Twitter about the rising price of lettuce can help with the cost of living crisis in the United States.

On Wednesday, the rapper tweeted: "Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now You might as well eat outside!!"

She then added in a second tweet: "Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at?"

The tweets prompted an angry response from some, who pointed out that the "Bodak Yellow" rapper is "rich as hell" and should stop complaining.

Hitting back at the critics, the 30-year-old posted a video on Twitter entitled "PSA!!!!" in which she detailed how her complaints could help with the rising cost of living.

"Lettuce was like $2 a couple of months ago now it's like fucking $7... of course I'm gonna say something," she said.

"If I think that shit is crazy, I could only imagine what middle-class people or people in the hood is motherfuckin' thinking, so yes I'm going to say something.

"And I have a big platform so I do want anyone that's responsible for these fucking prices to put that shit the fuck down. They gon' see my shit they might put it down. So shut the fuck up."

This isn't the first time Cardi has hit back at critics who have called her out for commenting on the cost of living.

After she tweeted: "We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas" in December, one Twitter user replied to her saying: "Says the rapper worth 40 million."

Responding to the comment, Cardi tweeted: "I'm worth more then that and guess what? If I don't save ,work and budget I could lose it too!

"What makes you think that no matter how much money you got you can't lose it all if you don't manage your money correctly. I too have bills, responsibilities and people I have to help," Cardi added.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 39

Auntie Di Di
4d ago

Even tho she has money it’s insane what the prices are in the food stores! Glad to know she still human like the rest of us!

Reply(1)
19
bambi blackie
2d ago

if it helps I'll take all the help I can get as I am America's poverty stricken working 40 plus a week trying to pay ridiculous rent and grocery bills. keep calling em out Mz B

Reply
2
Tim Gruss
2d ago

she is aware that prices have literally gone up on every single item you're available to purchase right ? it's just the way America is and once corporations realize they can gouge you for more and you're still willing to pay it they will do it

Reply
2
