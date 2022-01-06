ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
An embarrassment in the House

The historic chaos in the House of Representatives this past week embarrassed not only a party, but an entire nation. A small minority blocked the House from electing a leader, or even swearing in its own members. Vote after vote, a would-be speaker could not bring himself to stand aside...
Quid probe quo: US Republicans investigate the investigators

Republicans are firing the opening salvo in their investigative war against US President Joe Biden, escalating a standoff with the White House over alleged "weaponization" of the FBI and other government agencies. The newly-minted Republican House majority has long signalled plans to turn the tables on Democrats after years of criminal and civil investigations into former president Donald Trump.
House passes rules package under new GOP leadership

With new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the helm, the GOP-led House of Representatives approved a rules package and their first legislation. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss what it all means.
GOP Rep. George Santos faces FEC complaint in first full week in office

Washington — Newly sworn-in Congressman George Santos will begin his first week in office facing a formal ethics complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). In a civil complaint filed Monday with the agency and reviewed by CBS News, the nonprofit Campaign Legal Center accused Santos, a Republican from New York, of illegally using campaign funds for personal expenses, including for an apartment rental, and for submitting false information about both the source of his campaign donations and his campaign's expenses.
Constituents rally to call for Rep. George Santos' resignation

Congressman George Santos is newly sworn in and in the hot seat as his constituents say he's hiding from them. Some are calling for him to resign, and investigations to sort out his admitted lies and alleged crimes are ramping up. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Biden docs revelation fuels Republicans as they flex new power

Washington — The revelation that a small number of documents marked classified were discovered in President Biden's former office at a think tank in Washington is fueling House Republicans' criticisms of the Justice Department and drawing promises of investigations into the matter by the new House majority. CBS News...
