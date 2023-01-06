Read full article on original website
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
2-car accident on Worcester Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Worcester Street for a two-car accident on Monday.
Three bobcats in this video from Springfield
A 22News viewer sent a video of three bobcats walking across a driveway in Springfield.
Ski Resorts Over the Border of Massachusetts Forced to Close
If you plan on skiing anytime soon in the Northeast, especially North of the border of Massachusetts, you may want to rethink your plans. Vermont Ski Resorts have been forced to shut down not because of anything covid related, but the fact that it's just been too warm lately!. The...
Small businesses persist despite record high inflation
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we head into 2023, small businesses continue to open their doors after the COVID-19 pandemic and record high inflation. Frankie’s Pizza is the newest small business to open its doors in Longmeadow. Owner Frankie Ferrentino was joined by local and state representatives, who are celebrating a resurgence of small businesses in western Massachusetts.
Ribbon cutting ceremony for Frankie’s Pizza in Longmeadow
Frankie's Pizza on Maple Road in Longmeadow will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.
Holyoke St. Patrick’s colleen finalists selected for 2023
The 67th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s colleen pageant was held at the Holyoke High School on Jan. 7 with 10 contestants hoping to be one of the five finalists for the title of 2023 Grand Colleen. The 10 contestants included Mara M. Downi,e of Holyoke, Ellie R. Westcott, of...
School enrollment: Number of students in public schools drops as parents turned to home-schooling, private schools during pandemic
Before Principal Samuel Karlin’s students moved into a new school building in the fall of 2010, Chicopee was forced to build a four-classroom addition because there wasn’t enough room for all the children. A dozen years later, enrollment has declined so much at Chicopee’s Belcher School two of...
Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers
Developers are looking to build a 150,000-square-foot warehouse at the former location of Showcase Cinemas Worcester North. New York-based Criterion Group LLC, also a real estate firm, is eyeing to build on the open 17.5-acre property at 135 Brooks St. Plans call for a 151,302-square-foot distribution center with four tenants, according to an application with the city Planning Board. The proposed building would have about 34 loading docks and parking for 146 trailers, with the warehouse generating about 276 trips per day, according to the application. The project is before the Planning Board later this month.
Antiques Roadshow coming to Sturbridge, offers free appraisals to applicants
The Antiques Roadshow has announced they will be back on the road for this year's season of the show, with one stop in Sturbridge this June!
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven
The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
Pedestrian hit by car on Daggett Drive in West Springfield
The West Springfield Police Department was sent to the area of Daggett Drive for a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Sunday.
Amherst Area Chamber Announces Ribbon Cutting, Open House for Legacy Counsellors
AMHERST — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the newest office location in Amherst for long-time trust, estate, and real-estate lawyers Legacy Counsellors, P.C. The ribbon cutting and open house will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 4 p.m. at 437 Main St., Amherst. Attendees can receive a tour and enjoy appetizers and refreshments from Myers Catering of Easthampton.
The Commodores, the legends of Motown, coming to MGM Springfield
MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale to see the Commodores, the legends of Motown, in the ARIA Ballroom in May.
Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms
RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
Car vs House accident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
Brazilian Cuisine Comes to Berkshire County
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Homemade Brazilian cuisine is now available to Berkshire County patrons thanks to the opening of Espetinho Carioca, located at 48 B North St. This family run restaurant is working to fill that niche, sharing recipes passed down by generations with the community. The Melo family first...
Worcester bar, shut down over lack of sprinklers, 'caught in the middle'
WORCESTER — One Eyed Jack's Tiki Bar & Grill at 433 Park Ave. has been closed since New Year's Eve because the building does not have a sprinkler system, according to the restaurant's owners. The city says the business has been in violation of a court order and that the fire department...
North Adams bridge named after fallen Capitol officer
A North Adams bridge will be named after fallen Capitol Police Officer, William "Billy" Evans, who was local to the area.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-391 in Chicopee
A pedestrian was hit Saturday night on I-391 north in Chicopee, the Massachusetts State Police told 22News.
