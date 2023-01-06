ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
westernmassnews.com

Small businesses persist despite record high inflation

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we head into 2023, small businesses continue to open their doors after the COVID-19 pandemic and record high inflation. Frankie’s Pizza is the newest small business to open its doors in Longmeadow. Owner Frankie Ferrentino was joined by local and state representatives, who are celebrating a resurgence of small businesses in western Massachusetts.
LONGMEADOW, MA
YAHOO!

Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers

Developers are looking to build a 150,000-square-foot warehouse at the former location of Showcase Cinemas Worcester North. New York-based Criterion Group LLC, also a real estate firm, is eyeing to build on the open 17.5-acre property at 135 Brooks St. Plans call for a 151,302-square-foot distribution center with four tenants, according to an application with the city Planning Board. The proposed building would have about 34 loading docks and parking for 146 trailers, with the warehouse generating about 276 trips per day, according to the application. The project is before the Planning Board later this month.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven

The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
businesswest.com

Amherst Area Chamber Announces Ribbon Cutting, Open House for Legacy Counsellors

AMHERST — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the newest office location in Amherst for long-time trust, estate, and real-estate lawyers Legacy Counsellors, P.C. The ribbon cutting and open house will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 4 p.m. at 437 Main St., Amherst. Attendees can receive a tour and enjoy appetizers and refreshments from Myers Catering of Easthampton.
AMHERST, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms

RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Car vs House accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Brazilian Cuisine Comes to Berkshire County

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Homemade Brazilian cuisine is now available to Berkshire County patrons thanks to the opening of Espetinho Carioca, located at 48 B North St. This family run restaurant is working to fill that niche, sharing recipes passed down by generations with the community. The Melo family first...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

