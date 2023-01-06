Developers are looking to build a 150,000-square-foot warehouse at the former location of Showcase Cinemas Worcester North. New York-based Criterion Group LLC, also a real estate firm, is eyeing to build on the open 17.5-acre property at 135 Brooks St. Plans call for a 151,302-square-foot distribution center with four tenants, according to an application with the city Planning Board. The proposed building would have about 34 loading docks and parking for 146 trailers, with the warehouse generating about 276 trips per day, according to the application. The project is before the Planning Board later this month.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO