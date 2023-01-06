Read full article on original website
Mississippi Skies: If you like roller coasters, you’re going to love the temperature swings this week
Although clouds stayed around a little longer as the front slowed Monday, many parts of the state still ended up with a beautiful afternoon. The gorgeous skies and warmer-than-normal temperatures continue today, but get ready for a big swing in temps up and down and back up later this week. Some parts of the state will also have the potential for severe storms Thursday. It’s time to get out those shorts and t-shirts, jackets and sweats!
Mississippi Skies: Nice today, but storms on the horizon
We’ll get a couple nice days to welcome us to the first full week for many folks after Christmas and the holiday season. Temperatures will be a little above average and we’ll have a mixture of sunshine and partly cloudy skies across the Magnolia State. There will be a couple nice days between this past weekend’s storm system and a midweek cold front that couple bring some more storms. We’ll find out how strong those storms will be in a day or two.
wcbi.com
Soggy weekend ahead
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Friday was enjoyably comfortable, with the sun and temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Hopefully your Friday was enjoyed to the fullest, as the chance for rain this weekend increases. FRIDAY NIGHT: The cloud coverage has stayed mostly clear throughout the day. The clouds will continue...
Mississippi Skies: Will today be a washout?
Much of Mississippi enjoyed a beautiful sunny Saturday. Today, rain that started in northern parts of the state earlier in the weekend is spreading southward. This week will have several chances of some rainy weather with some much colder weather by next weekend possible. North Mississippi. Mostly cloudy and breezy...
Mississippi Skies: The next round of rain is coming, but what about severe storms?
After one more pleasant day today, the next chance for rain is approaching quickly. We don’t expect severe weather this time, but additional rain isn’t good news for the multiple communities in Mississippi still under river flood warnings. Right now, minor flooding is occurring for the Upper Pearl River at Neshoba County; East Hobolochitto Creek at Pearl River County; the Lower Pearl River in Pearl River and Hancock counties; and the Pascagoula River in Greene, George, and Jackson counties. Let’s hope for people in those communities that the creeks and rivers can handle additional water.
Mississippi Skies: Rain for some, sunshine for others today in Mississippi
A big contrast in weather conditions will greet Mississippians today. Northern Mississippi will have a chance for some showers while southern Mississippi will see sunny skies as a low pressure begins moving through our state. The good news is that people having rain today should have a beautiful Sunday; however, it will be southern Mississippi’s turn for showers. There may be a few thunderstorms scattered into the mix, but the chance for severe weather is extremely low.
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. — (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media. Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9. Gray...
Family moves into Mississippi’s first Zero Net home
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first Zero Net home in Mississippi is now ready for move in. The Zero Net Energy home was made possible by Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity. When Atmos Energy approached Habitat for Humanity about the creation of the home, everyone was on board. “Atmos approached us about a year […]
“Most Haunted Road In Mississippi”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Mississippi is known for its rich history and cultural heritage, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. These haunted roads are said to be the sites of numerous paranormal activities, including ghostly apparitions, strange noises, and unexplained phenomena. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Mississippi:
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Mississippi You Need to Visit
It’s a state with a bit of a romance to it, from the soft repetition of its name to the iconic music to the wide, open panoramas of sunsets falling, fading over the river. And while the cities have their fun, it’s the small towns in Mississippi that really carry the soul of this charming corner of the country.
WDAM-TV
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 6-8
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 6-8) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Spoken Soul – Friday – Jackson WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – Saturday – Jackson Board Game Night – Saturday […]
actionnews5.com
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
Officials: More than quarter million people visit Mississippi small-town Christmas celebration
Officials with one of Mississippi’s grandest Christmas celebrations report that more than a quarter-million people visited Marion County during its “Experience Columbia” event. Organizers are busy dismantling the temporary ice skating rink that was built for the event and taking down the Christmas decorations that covered most...
Focused on Mississippi: Mardi Gras
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – January 6 is the day by which we are supposed to have all of our Christmas decorations put away. It’s a stronger tradition than the deal about not wearing white after Labor Day. January 6th is the day of the Epiphany when the Magi found the Christ Child. Just as January […]
WLOX
Rosita’s Taco Shop in St. Martin holds grand opening
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - After working out of a truck for a year, Rosita’s Taco Shop now has a brick and mortar location. Sunday, they held a grand opening to celebrate the millstone. Many in Ocean Springs and St. Martin came out to show their support. The inside...
mississippifreepress.org
Jim Hill High School Choir Sings at Mississippi State Capitol
The Jim Hill High School mass choir began singing at 10 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2023, at the Mississippi State Capitol rotunda on the second floor, as people gathered around to watch the 22 students perform. It was the first day of the 2023 legislative session. Jim Hill High School...
Leading discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in Mississippi
A leading discount supermarket chain is hosting a grand opening event for another new store location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the well-known and rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be holding a grand opening event for its new Mississippi supermarket location in McComb, according to the company's website.
