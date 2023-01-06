We’ll get a couple nice days to welcome us to the first full week for many folks after Christmas and the holiday season. Temperatures will be a little above average and we’ll have a mixture of sunshine and partly cloudy skies across the Magnolia State. There will be a couple nice days between this past weekend’s storm system and a midweek cold front that couple bring some more storms. We’ll find out how strong those storms will be in a day or two.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO