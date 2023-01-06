Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
The one Led Zeppelin song Jimmy Page recorded with a Gibson Flying V
Jimmy Page is commonly associated with an elite handful of very select electric guitars. These models include the Fender Telecaster, the Gibson EDS-1275 and, perhaps above all others, the Gibson Les Paul Standard – a guitar with which Page performed some of his most iconic feats of guitar playing ingenuity.
Guitar World Magazine
Spice up your funk rhythm chops with this Shane Theriot video masterclass
In this video masterclass, Shane Theriot demonstrates his phenomenal New Orleans style funk chops in a series of five exercises. Hailing from Louisiana, not far from new Orleans itself, Theriot is a master guitarist, instructor and producer. A graduate of GIT in Los Angeles, he has worked with many A-list artists, including The Neville Brothers, Hall & Oates, Boz Scaggs, Willie Nelson and many more, and is Musical Director of the hit TV show, Live From Daryl’s House, with Daryl Hall.
Guitar World Magazine
The greatest rock concerts in music history
From Metallica's Damaged Justice to Ozzy Osbourne's Diary of a Madman tour, Guitar World presents the most incredible concerts and roadshows in rock and metal history. What makes a great rock concert? Sure, an awe-inspiring light show and razor-sharp band performance is a given, but a handful of tours have delivered that little something… extra.
Guitar World Magazine
H.E.R. teams up with Fender for striking limited-edition Blue Marlin version of her signature Stratocaster
Since the launch of H.E.R.’s Chrome Glow-finished signature Fender Stratocaster in 2020, we’ve seen the R&B guitarist wield a series of eye-catching six-strings, most recently a one-of-a-kind '56 Strat-inspired model with an insane “stained glass” aesthetic during a live-action performance of Beauty and the Beast broadcast on ABC.
Guitar World Magazine
Guitarist reworks the entirety of Iron Maiden's Powerslave for nylon-string acoustic guitar
Thomas Zwijsen gave the acoustic treatment to Maiden's latest album, Senjutsu, last year. Now, he dives deeper into the band's catalog. With the millions of channels out there, it can be hard as a YouTuber to get your content seen. That’s why creators are resorting to more and more ambitious projects in order to catch the gaze of the masses.
EW.com
Willie Aames pays tribute to Eight Is Enough costar Adam Rich: 'My only little brother'
Willie Aames is remembering his former Eight Is Enough TV brother Adam Rich. Aames said he was gutted by news that his lifelong friend, who portrayed younger brother Nicholas to his Tommy Bradford in the 1977 ABC sitcom, died Saturday at the age of 54. "Adam was more than a...
Advocate
Pop Star Kim Petras to Headline WorldPride’s Epic Concert
German pop star Kim Petras, who broke a record with collaborator Sam Smith to become the first trans and non-binary artists, respectively, to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, will headline Sydney’s WorldPride’s closing concert. Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5, and...
Rock Legend Robert Plant Explains The Led Zeppelin Moment That Brought Him To Tears
Plant admitted he'd been feeling "estranged" from the group's best-known song.
NME
Paul McCartney “nearly run over” while filming on Abbey Road zebra crossing
Paul McCartney was nearly run over while filming on the famous Abbey Road zebra crossing, his daughter has revealed. Mary McCartney, photographer, director and daughter of Paul and Linda McCartney, said the incident happened outside Abbey Road Studios while filming for her new documentary about the world-famous studio, If These Walls Could Sing.
Hypebae
Rosalía Teases New Song "Lie Like You Love Me"
Rosalía stays putting out hit after hit and it’s looking like she’ll be continuing her streak into 2023 as the Grammy-award winning songstress teased a new song on TikTok. “Lie Like You Love Me” is the title of her upcoming hit as the 30-year-old Spanish singer lip-synched...
Guitar World Magazine
This virtuoso is using a Hello Kitty Stratocaster to cover Eric Johnson’s Cliffs of Dover… in a bunch of different scales
Cliffs of Melodic Minor and Cliffs of Ionian might not sound quite as catchy on paper, but they sure sound good from the fretboard of the cult favorite Squier Strat. For reasons we don’t entirely understand, the Squier Hello Kitty Stratocaster has become something of a cult favorite electric guitar – so much so, in fact, that the price for this humble, one-pickup creation has more than doubled since 2019.
hypebeast.com
SZA Releases Digital 'SOS' Album With "PSA" and Her "Open Arms" Solo Version
Since SZA released SOS last month, the highly-anticipated album has continued to run up the streaming numbers. And to celebrate its chart-topping success, the R&B artist has decided to bless her fans with a new digital version of the record that includes “PSA” and her solo rendition of “Open Arms.”
Guitar World Magazine
Why John Patitucci doesn't like bass-led albums that are just “technical overload”
Bass player-led band projects can often fall into two categories – the first being a dry technical one, with high notational values but seriously lacking in soul; the second is one that’s led from the bottom up, with our bass-toting leader showing just how a great bassist can shape a band and its music.
Guitar World Magazine
Soulfly finally announce new guitarist to replace Marc Rizzo – for the next 9 weeks
Almost two years ago, heavy metal outfit Soulfly announced they would be parting ways with guitarist Marc Rizzo “due to personal reasons”, and ever since fans have been waiting for a permanent replacement to fill his shoes. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick...
EW.com
Terminator actor Earl Boen, who played the villainous Dr. Peter Silberman, dies at 81
Earl Boen, a prolific voice and character actor best known for his performance as the villainous Dr. Peter Silberman in The Terminator films, has reportedly died at age 81. Per TMZ and Variety, the actor died in Hawaii on Thursday. Although an official cause of death remains unclear, a friend of Boen and his family told Variety that he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer this past fall.
Guitar World Magazine
Gibson J-45 50s Faded, J-35 30s Faded and Hummingbird Faded review
If you dig the faded aesthetics, these are classic examples of Gibson’s acoustic craft, with a big sound and looks to match. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
U2 Set to Release ‘Songs of Surrender’ Album, With 40 Remakes of Older Songs
Musical artists covering themselves is hardly an unknown concept these days, but U2 is still going about it in an unusual way, having recut 40 of the band’s catalog songs for a new album due in March, titled “Songs of Surrender.” They’re not subtitling the album “U2’s Versions,” and the band isn’t involved in any contractual dispute that’s caused them to record soundalike tracks. Instead, the Edge is saying, the four members wanted to “bring these songs back with us to the present day and give them the benefit, or otherwise, of a 21st century re-imagining.” U2 hasn’t announced the project...
Guitar World Magazine
Willow has been in the studio with St. Vincent – and a Fender Mike McCready 1960 Stratocaster
Could a collaboration be incoming? Or is it part of something bigger? Either way, the Pearl Jam great’s Custom Shop Strat is involved. Pop-punk star Willow has shared an image of St. Vincent in the studio, implying the two artists are working on music together. The artist posted a...
Guitar World Magazine
Best Boss pedals 2023: Give your playing a fresh lick with our top Boss pedal picks
Since launching their first compact pedal in the 1970s, Boss have been the pedal maker to beat. Though in some circles they're seen as boring, or middle-of-the-road, they're always at the forefront of guitar effects technology. In this guide to the best Boss pedals, we'll take you through the essential Boss pedals you should try in the current line-up. Though there are dozens of discontinued pedals you should also hear, we're only going to cover current pedals and reissues.
NME
Slayer guitarist Kerry King calls the band’s split “premature”
Guitarist Kerry King has said he felt angry about Slayer’s “premature” split in 2019, following a farewell world tour. The thrash legends, who originally formed in 1981, never gave a reason for the breakup. In a new interview, guitarist Kerry King has called the decision “premature”. Speaking...
