Should New York Brace For January Lake Effect Snow?
We are now in the middle of winter and while we should expect snow, a lot of people are worried about possible massive lake-effect snow storms.
5 Bagels You Must Try in 2023 in Western New York
These 5 spots are a must-visit for bagels for people in Buffalo and Western New York.
Finally, Something Free When You Fly In New York State
Flying in or from New York State just got more exciting and plans are even better for 2024.
Exciting Changes Coming To Starbucks In Upstate New York
Although we have had a brief break from the reality of winter around New York State, it will be back! Starbucks is ready to help get us through it.
Get Crafty at These Amazing Upstate New York Craft and Art Shops
Calling all crafters! Are the walls closing in a little as the snowy and cold winter months drag on? Cabin fever can be pretty tough to beat in Upstate New York this time of year. But here is an interesting list of 12 craft and art shops across Upstate New York that offer crafting classes for you to explore.
Gas Prices In Western New York May Never Drop Below $3?
We heard it could happen, and now it looks like it's coming to fruition.
The Deadliest Road in New York State
Many people take driving for granted, since we do it on a daily basis. Driving to work, driving to get groceries or seeing friends; we all have to do it and it's just a regular aspect of our lives. However, driving-related accidents continue to be a problem around the country,...
New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading Fast, Now Dominant In New York State
Just when you thought COVID-19 had faded away, there's a new variant that is spreading quickly in New York State. It is now the dominant variant. There were 26 COVID-related deaths reported around the state. The New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading Quickly In New York State. The New York State...
New Yorkers Eagerly Await Billion Dollar Payday
Tonight the lives of people living in New York could change forever.
Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023
As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program
The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany.
New Law Bans Certain Laundry Detergent And Cleaners In NY
A new law went into effect recently in New York State that bans certain laundry detergents and cleaning products in New York State.
How New York’s Representatives Voted for Speaker Of The House
How did the Empire State contribute to choosing new leadership in Congress?
Thieves Rob Brink's Truck And Get Away With $300,000 In NY
Thieves in New York State robbed a Brink's armored truck, getting away with $300,000.
Buffalo's Damar Hamlin Sends First Tweets Since Accident
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to improve from a cardiac attack at a Cincinnati hospital.
Buffalo Bills Opponents Are Set For Next Season
Now that the NFL regular season is over, we know all the opponents that the Buffalo Bills will face next season.
Are the Buffalo Bills Getting Micah Hyde Back for the Playoffs?
There's wild speculation on social media that Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde is about to return.
Josh Allen’s Quote About Nyheim Hines’ TD Makes Buffalo Cry
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen held back tears talking about Nyheim Hines' opening kickoff return for a touchdown against the New England Patriots.
Nyheim Hines’ Opening Kickoff Return TD Was Meant to Be
Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown but the state say it was meant to be.
