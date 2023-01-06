ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Uber driver was shot in the back and robbed: PD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Uber driver has been released from the hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries following a brazen attack this weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the driver both confirmed with Queen City News on Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Sunday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County round-up operation

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Twenty-two drug dealers were arrested after a massive round-up operation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023. Deputies say all the suspects were directly involved in the sale/facilitation...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Upstate police officer’s house burns down, destroying everything

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate police officer lost everything in a house fire this week, including four of his dogs. “And I think they were looking for me to save them,” said Officer Allen Baker. Blacksburg Police Officer Allen Baker and his wife came home Wednesday night,...
BLACKSBURG, SC

