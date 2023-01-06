Read full article on original website
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
1470 WMBD
Georgia grand jury probing Trump ends work, unclear if charges coming
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Georgia special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies unlawfully sought to interfere in the state’s 2020 U.S. presidential election results has issued its final report, a court filing showed on Monday, but it remained unclear whether criminal charges will follow. In...
1470 WMBD
Supreme Court seeks U.S. government view on charter school’s skirt requirement
(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden’s administration to weigh in on whether the justices should decide whether a publicly funded charter school in North Carolina may have violated the rights of female students – deemed “fragile vessels” by the school’s founder – by requiring girls to wear skirts.
