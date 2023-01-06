ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia grand jury probing Trump ends work, unclear if charges coming

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Georgia special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies unlawfully sought to interfere in the state’s 2020 U.S. presidential election results has issued its final report, a court filing showed on Monday, but it remained unclear whether criminal charges will follow. In...
Supreme Court seeks U.S. government view on charter school’s skirt requirement

(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden’s administration to weigh in on whether the justices should decide whether a publicly funded charter school in North Carolina may have violated the rights of female students – deemed “fragile vessels” by the school’s founder – by requiring girls to wear skirts.
